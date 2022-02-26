TSSAA REGION 1-3A BOYS: Sullivan East falls to Greeneville, 82-55

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – A year after taking Greeneville to overtime in the regional basketball championship in the Dyer Dome, Sullivan East was no match for the defending state champion Greene Devils in the Region 1-AAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Hal Henard Gymnasium.

Belmont signee Kobi Gillespie scored 31 points and Tusculum-bound Reid Satterfield added 19 as Greeneville rolled to an 82-55 victory.

Sullivan East senior Dylan Bartley finished with 28 points. There was some uncertainty on whether or not he ended his career three or eight points shy of Gavin Grubb’s school record (2,264 points).

“I was just trying to play my game,” Bartley said. “Greeneville’s just a really good team. We tried our best.”

Greeneville jumped out to a 12-2 lead, a convincing spurt that included steal, dunk and 3-pointer from Gillespie, a step-back 3-pointer from Satterfield and work on the offensive boards from 6-foot-6 Terry Grove.

East rallied to get within 19-17 on a steal and lay-in from Bartley with 6:52 left in the first half. But Gillespie answered quickly with a pull-up 3-pointer that triggered a 21-5 run to end the half. The decisive surge included 12 points form Satterfield.

“You play a team like that and you can’t have any mistakes, because if you make a mistake they take advantage of it,” East coach Dillon Faver said. “Greeneville’s good. They’re fast. They’re athletic. They can shoot it. They’re coached well.

“Gillespie’s pretty much a flawless basketball player. He can shoot it. He’s athletic. He plays great defense. He can get to the rim. He can finish on both sides of the rim. He’s just smooth.”

Satterfield became the first Greeneville player to surpass 2,000 points during the game. Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said Gillespie is “right at” the prestigious plateau as well.

Satterfield made four 3-pointers.

“Reid took over there for a little bit,” Bartley said, “hitting tough threes, contested threes.”

Gillespie and Adjatay Dabbs each hit three treys and J.D. Woolsey made the Greene Devils’ 11th and final 3-pointer of the night.

Dabbs finished with 15 points and did a lot of the defensive work on Bartley, as did Gillespie.

“He’s a really good player,” Gillespie said. “We knew we had to slow him down.”

Woolsey would’ve rather gone against some players other than Bartley in the team’s first do-or-die game of the postseason.

“Dylan Bartley is tough in and of himself,” Woolsey said. “He’s got a great change of speed. And man, he knows how to use his body well. He’s a tough cover. I thought we did (make him work hard).”

Braden Standbridge scored 11 points for East. Fellow senior Logan Murray, who combined with Standbridge to help force overtime against Greeneville last year, scored seven in his career finale.

“Those two made the play to tie it up in the fourth quarter with four seconds left,” Faver said.

The other seniors are Manny Milhorn, Hunter Brown and Ashton Davison.

“I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play perfect,” Faver said.

Bartley made 16 of 18 free throw attempts and hit two 3-pointers. He’ll have an option of playing basketball or baseball in college.

“Dylan’s had an unbelievable career,” Faver said. “I’m proud of him. He’s gonna be successful at whatever he pursues next.”

Meanwhile, Greeneville’s in hot pursuit of a second straight state title.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll either go far in state or win state,” Bartley said. “They’re that good of a team. I think we fought hard.”