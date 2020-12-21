 Skip to main content
TSSAA places additional restrictions on attendance
THS Covid

The Tennessee High girls basketball team practices social distancing during the Vikings’ season-opening loss to Sullivan South on Thursday night at Viking Hall, which is currently limiting spectators and taking precautions to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

TSSAA limits spectators

The TSSAA placed additional restrictions on attendance Monday , two days after Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order was issued to curb the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the state.

Bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend contests while the restrictions remain in place through Jan. 19.

The only attendees permitted at practices or games in addition to student-athletes on the competing teams are players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members, first responders, coaches and team personnel, administrators, officials, media and scouting personnel.

Social distancing between folks from different households is required. Masks are not mandatory, but are encouraged.

Tennessee High and several other Northeast Tennessee schools had already limited attendance and had strict measures for spectators.

