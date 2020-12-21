TSSAA places additional restrictions on attendance

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

TSSAA limits spectators

The TSSAA placed additional restrictions on attendance Monday , two days after Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order was issued to curb the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the state.

Bands, pep bands, cheerleaders and dance teams may not attend contests while the restrictions remain in place through Jan. 19.

The only attendees permitted at practices or games in addition to student-athletes on the competing teams are players’ parents or guardians and immediate household members, first responders, coaches and team personnel, administrators, officials, media and scouting personnel.

Social distancing between folks from different households is required. Masks are not mandatory, but are encouraged.

Tennessee High and several other Northeast Tennessee schools had already limited attendance and had strict measures for spectators.