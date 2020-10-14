TSSAA GIRLS SOCCER: Sullivan Central stops Elizabethton, 2-1, in District 1-AA semifinals

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan Central Cougars girls soccer coach Emily Robinette delivered a powerful pre-game message to her players Tuesday.
“I told them that this was their last game on this field,” Robinette said. “We have a lot of pride in our program. We wanted to represent our school and finish well.”
Mission accomplished.
Behind a dramatic second half goal from junior Jessie Lange, the Cougars earned a 2-1 win over the Elizabethton Cyclones in the District 1-AA semifinal. Second-seed Central (8-6-1) travels to No. 1 Greeneville on Thursday night in the district title match
Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South will merge into 1,700-student West Ridge High School next year.
Emotions ran high at Central on Tuesday as a large number of former Cougar soccer players were in the stands for the final home match.
“They were cheering for the girls and encouraging them. That was great to see,” Robinette said.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead eight minutes into the match when senior Rylie Patrick sprinted past the Elizabethton defense en route to her 16th goal of the season. Sophomore Loren Hensley supplied the long pass.
So how motivated was Patrick entering Tuesday?
“It was sad putting on the home jersey for the last time, but I was excited to play,” said Patrick, a four-year starter. “We get along so well on this team that we’re like a family. We all wanted the win so bad.”
After Elizabethton scored on a penalty kick with 35:04 left in the second half, the suspense level gradually rose after Central players hit the top and side of the crossbar on shots.
Enter Lange.
“I just shot and hoped for the best,” Lange said. “It was a big relief to finally get the ball in in the net.”
It was the seventh goal of the season for Lange, who deftly lofted the ball into the corner with 25:17 left to play.
“Oh my gosh, we were so happy to see that goal,” Patrick said. “We did a good job passing, and it finally came together.”
Robinette pointed to the stamina and persistence of the Cougars.
“It was frustrating to watch those shots come so close, but the girls did all the right things,” Robinette said. “Even though we were tired, it built our confidence when Jessie scored.”
Lange also had an extra boost of motivation Tuesday. Her older sister Megan was among the group of Central soccer alumni in attendance.
“That meant a lot,” Lange said. “I didn’t even know Megan was coming but it made me feel good to see here. I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to win a match as bad. I especially wanted to win for our seniors.”
The Central roster includes six seniors.
Robinette has a deep personal investment in the Central girls soccer program. She played at Central, leading the Cougars to a third-place in the 1986 state tournament. Robinette has served as Central’s head coach for five years.
“This school means a lot to me, and it’s very emotional to know that this is the end for our seniors and our high school soccer program,” Robinette said. “It’s sad me to see our high school change into a middle school, but change is good.
“We want to keep representing our school and play as long as we can.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
