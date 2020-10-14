TSSAA GIRLS SOCCER: Sullivan Central stops Elizabethton, 2-1, in District 1-AA semifinals

“It was sad putting on the home jersey for the last time, but I was excited to play,” said Patrick, a four-year starter. “We get along so well on this team that we’re like a family. We all wanted the win so bad.”

After Elizabethton scored on a penalty kick with 35:04 left in the second half, the suspense level gradually rose after Central players hit the top and side of the crossbar on shots.

Enter Lange.

“I just shot and hoped for the best,” Lange said. “It was a big relief to finally get the ball in in the net.”

It was the seventh goal of the season for Lange, who deftly lofted the ball into the corner with 25:17 left to play.

“Oh my gosh, we were so happy to see that goal,” Patrick said. “We did a good job passing, and it finally came together.”

Robinette pointed to the stamina and persistence of the Cougars.

“It was frustrating to watch those shots come so close, but the girls did all the right things,” Robinette said. “Even though we were tired, it built our confidence when Jessie scored.”