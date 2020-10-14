TSSAA GIRLS SOCCER: Dobyns-Bennett dumps Tennessee High, 4-0, in District 1-AAA semifinals

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the old cliches of sport is that it’s difficult to beat a good team three times in one season.

Dobyns-Bennett’s girls soccer team proved up to the task Tuesday night, and Tennessee High’s season ended as a result.

The Indians turned back THS by a 4-0 margin at the Stone Castle, in the nightcap of the two semifinals in the District 1-AAA tournament.

D-B (13-4-0) moves on to face Science Hill (13-2-1), which routed Daniel Boone 9-0 in the early semifinal.

Tennessee High wraps up with a 5-8-2 record. Two of those losses came to Science Hill, with three defeats at the hands of the Indians. D-B shut out THS in all three meetings this season.

“Good teams take care of their chances and Dobyns-Bennett’s a good team. We gave them a few goals there in the first half,” Vikings coach Kevin Mooney said. “We had our chances. We probably looked better in this game than the other ones.”

D-B did most of its damage early, tallying three of its goals in the first 30 minutes of the fixture, two off the foot of senior Blaire Barrett. She found the net in the 9th and 26th minutes, respectively. Emma True followed with a goal among a crowd in front of the net at the 29-minute mark.