TSSAA GIRLS SOCCER: Dobyns-Bennett dumps Tennessee High, 4-0, in District 1-AAA semifinals

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One of the old cliches of sport is that it’s difficult to beat a good team three times in one season.
Dobyns-Bennett’s girls soccer team proved up to the task Tuesday night, and Tennessee High’s season ended as a result.
The Indians turned back THS by a 4-0 margin at the Stone Castle, in the nightcap of the two semifinals in the District 1-AAA tournament.
D-B (13-4-0) moves on to face Science Hill (13-2-1), which routed Daniel Boone 9-0 in the early semifinal.
Tennessee High wraps up with a 5-8-2 record. Two of those losses came to Science Hill, with three defeats at the hands of the Indians. D-B shut out THS in all three meetings this season.
“Good teams take care of their chances and Dobyns-Bennett’s a good team. We gave them a few goals there in the first half,” Vikings coach Kevin Mooney said. “We had our chances. We probably looked better in this game than the other ones.”
D-B did most of its damage early, tallying three of its goals in the first 30 minutes of the fixture, two off the foot of senior Blaire Barrett. She found the net in the 9th and 26th minutes, respectively. Emma True followed with a goal among a crowd in front of the net at the 29-minute mark.
Shots proved hard to come by for Tennessee High in the first half but, as Mooney mentioned, the Vikings did have their opportunities. In particular, Sophie Arnold got the ball at the point of attack and had a one-on-one against the Tribe goalkeeper Ellie Nash on two occasions in the second half. Each time, Nash made the save — the latter a spectacular diving grab in the 64th minute.
Nash’s counterpart, the Vikings’ sophomore keeper Briget Flaherty, also compiled a slew of saves. That included a stop on a D-B penalty kick in the final minutes, only to have the Indians quickly get another penalty shot, this time knocked home by senior Kinzee Mounger.
“Ellie made some great saves. So did their goalkeeper,” Tribe coach Tony Weaver said. “Goalkeeping tonight, if you like that, then this was a night with some great quality goalkeeping.”
It was the end of the road for the 2020 Vikings, whose roster includes three seniors: defender Keegan Myers, defender Abbie Chandler, and midfielder Claire Helms.
“They’re a pleasure to coach, they always come ready to play and we’re going to miss them for sure,” Mooney said. “They’re fun to be around, they’re good teammates, and they work hard. You can expect nothing better from a senior class, for sure.”
D-B and Science Hill play Thursday for the district title at 6 p.m., back at the Stone Castle. Both teams also have secured regional berths, with the district champ earning home field for its Region 1-AAA semifinal next week.
