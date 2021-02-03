TSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nelson-led Sullivan East outlasts Sullivan Central, 40-point performance from Yarber

“ We know they’ve got No. 3 (Yarber), the new transfer, and we knew she was a big threat. She did score a lot of points on us, but we wanted to win so bad and we played hard. She is (tough).”

Nelson scored four straight points with two free throws and a driving basket to give the Patriots a 54-47 lead with 3:03 left. But Central answered with a 7-2 run that Yarber capped with a three-point play assisted by West to get within 56-54 with 2:24 left.

Hayley Grubb gave East a 58-54 lead with a left-handed drive and finish with 2:12 remaining. Yarber cut Central’s deficit to two points twice more with mid-range jumpers, but East made its final 14 free throws.

“ When these two teams get together it’s gonna be a good game,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Two very, very good teams with a lot of talent on the floor, and both teams have a lot of heart. That was a high school basketball game at its finest.