TSSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nelson-led Sullivan East outlasts Sullivan Central, 40-point performance from Yarber

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – The Sullivan East girls basketball team didn’t figure out how to stop Sullivan Central’s Breanna Yarber, but they were determined to outlast her.
Point guard Riley Nelson scored 26 points and the Patriots made 14 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter to overcome a 40-point performance from Yarber for a 66-58 Three Rivers Conference victory Wednesday in the Dyer Dome.
League-leading East improved to 6-1 in the conference and 16-4 overall. Central, playing its final regular season game against its 51-year-old rival due to consolidation, fell to 6-4 in the league and 13-8 overall.
The clash was a compelling final regular season chapter in the rivalry. The versatile 6-foot-1 Yarber, a Patrick Henry transfer, made jumpers from either elbow and cut the baseline to gather top-of-the-key lobs from Jaelyn West for and-ones which she converted.
But Nelson and company always had an answer – and then some.
The Patriots didn’t want to lose the final regular season meeting between the rivals. There were other motivating factors as well.
“ I mean that (rivalry’s conclusion) was part of it,” Nelson said. “But the main thing was we’ve been quarantined twice (for COVID-19) and we lost our first conference game against Unicoi the other night (Saturday in Erwin), and it was a big upset for us. And we were just ready to play, especially against Central.
“ We know they’ve got No. 3 (Yarber), the new transfer, and we knew she was a big threat. She did score a lot of points on us, but we wanted to win so bad and we played hard. She is (tough).”
Nelson scored four straight points with two free throws and a driving basket to give the Patriots a 54-47 lead with 3:03 left. But Central answered with a 7-2 run that Yarber capped with a three-point play assisted by West to get within 56-54 with 2:24 left.
Hayley Grubb gave East a 58-54 lead with a left-handed drive and finish with 2:12 remaining. Yarber cut Central’s deficit to two points twice more with mid-range jumpers, but East made its final 14 free throws.
“ When these two teams get together it’s gonna be a good game,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “Two very, very good teams with a lot of talent on the floor, and both teams have a lot of heart. That was a high school basketball game at its finest.
“ At one point with about three minutes left in the game I turned to Coach (Chris) Reynolds and I said, ‘We better score every time.’ And we almost scored every time. There was one stop when we were up four and we made her (Yarber) take a tough leaner and we got the rebound. That was the one we needed, and then we were able to pull it out. Of course, we’ve got really good free throw shooters and we put it away from the line.”
Nelson was 8 of 9 at the line in the fourth period. Jenna Hare was 4-for-4 at the line in the fourth. And Emma Aubrey made both of her free throw attempts with 25 seconds left to seal it and conclude the game’s scoring.
“ Riley Nelson played fantastic,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “She’s the creator of that offense. She’s either gonna take it to the basket or create for other players. …
“ I felt like we kept fighting back and Bree did a good job. But we couldn’t get over the hump.”
Aubrey and Grubb scored 14 points apiece and combined for seven of East’s eight 3-pointers. Aubrey made three in the first half while helping the Patriots take a 32-25 lead to the locker room.
Grubb made all three of her treys in the first half.
Hare scored 11 points.
“ That was definitely a team effort for sure,” Nelson said.
West finished with eight points for the Cougars, who are scheduled to host Hampton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for Senior Night.
East plays second-place Elizabethton on Friday.