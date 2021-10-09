TSSAA FOOTBALL: Volunteer tops Tennessee High, 27-21

“We definitely did not play a good first half at all,” Chandler said.

The Vikings showed more grit in the second half. Defensively, they found a way to seal off Volunteer’s potent downfield passing attack. The offense also started to click, with short and intermediate throws by Johnson combining with some nifty running by Bell and Ian Kennedy.

THS held Volunteer scoreless in the third period, narrowing within one possession on a 1-yard TD rollout by Johnson. Momentum changed in a big way with less than five minutes to go in the game, when Dawson Dykes blocked a Viking punt that was downed at Tennessee High’s own 10-yard line. Dykes scored on a 10-yard run on the very next play.

The Vikes kept fighting, moving downfield on the ensuing possession and scoring on the second Johnson-to-Sizemore TD connection of the night, this time from 20 yards. But Chandler and Tennessee High exhausted their timeouts while driving for that score, and when Volunteer recovered a high-bouncing onside kick, the Falcons were able to remain in the victory formation for the final ticks.

“Anytime we lose it’s on me,” Chandler said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready. We’ve got to put this in the rear view mirror. We have two conference games left. That’s got to be our top focus right now.”