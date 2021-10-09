TSSAA FOOTBALL: Volunteer tops Tennessee High, 27-21

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. — By now, the struggles and losses endured by the Tennessee High football program are well-known.
Things did not break the Vikings’ way on Friday night in a 27-21 loss to Volunteer, but will they pack it in and just play out the remainder of the season with their heads down?
Not likely, according to coach Matt Chandler.
“ We’re gonna battle,” Chandler said. “We’ve been through enough adversity and we’re not gonna quit. That’s the main mission.”
With three games left on its schedule, THS (2-4) finds itself with a losing record on the field while also enduring the sudden passing of player Micah Montgomery and assistant coach Trae Leonard. And yet, with a 1-1 record in Region 1-5A, the Vikings still control their own destiny for a postseason bid if they can defeat Daniel Boone next Friday night in Gray, then top Cherokee in the Oct. 29 season finale.
One thing is for sure, Tennessee High can’t afford any more bad halves like they experienced in the opening 30 minutes against the Falcons (4-3). Volunteer led 20-7 at the break, and arguably should have held an even bigger advantage if their game-opening drive hadn’t stalled at the Vikings’ 6-yard line. The Vikes mustered just 97 net yards of offense in the first half, and most of that came on a 50-yard run by Josh Bell, which set up THS’ lone score of the half—a short strike from Steven Johnson to Josh Sizemore.
“We definitely did not play a good first half at all,” Chandler said.
The Vikings showed more grit in the second half. Defensively, they found a way to seal off Volunteer’s potent downfield passing attack. The offense also started to click, with short and intermediate throws by Johnson combining with some nifty running by Bell and Ian Kennedy.
THS held Volunteer scoreless in the third period, narrowing within one possession on a 1-yard TD rollout by Johnson. Momentum changed in a big way with less than five minutes to go in the game, when Dawson Dykes blocked a Viking punt that was downed at Tennessee High’s own 10-yard line. Dykes scored on a 10-yard run on the very next play.
The Vikes kept fighting, moving downfield on the ensuing possession and scoring on the second Johnson-to-Sizemore TD connection of the night, this time from 20 yards. But Chandler and Tennessee High exhausted their timeouts while driving for that score, and when Volunteer recovered a high-bouncing onside kick, the Falcons were able to remain in the victory formation for the final ticks.
“Anytime we lose it’s on me,” Chandler said. “I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready. We’ve got to put this in the rear view mirror. We have two conference games left. That’s got to be our top focus right now.”
With the Vikings playing without their primary back Levon Montgomery, Kennedy and Bell split most of the duty in the ground game. Bell ran for 83 yards and Kennedy had 66. Johnson completed 14 of 16 passes, including all 11 attempts in the second half, for 115 yards with the pair of TD passes to Sizemore.
Falcons QB Garrison Barrett threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns, both in the second quarter, to Heath Miller and Cason Christian.
Volunteer now has reeled off three straight wins, but faces a huge challenge next week against defending state champion Elizabethton at home. The Falcons also beat Tennessee High for just the second time in 26 all-time meetings.
“ That’s a good Volunteer football team,” Chandler said. “I’m telling you, you could see a big difference in Volunteer football when Jesse McMillan came. Hats off to him and his staff. They did a great job.”
McMillan summed it up.
"We’ve got better talent than we’ve had," McMillan said. "I’ve got a good staff. Our kids play hard. They really do. And they believe in each other and they believe in what we’re trying to do."
Tennessee High 0 7 7 7 - 21
Volunteer 0 20 0 7 - 27
Scoring Summary
V - Miller 33 pass from Barrett (pass failed)
THS - Sizemore 4 pass from Johnson (5 kick)
V - Christian 8 pass from Barrett (Dawson Dykes kick)
V - Dykes 8 run (Dykes kick)
THS -Johnson 1 run (5 kick)
V - Dykes 10 run (Dykes kick)
THS - Sizemore 20 pass from Johnson (5 kick)
Team Stats
First downs: THS 12, V 13; Rushes-yards: THS 27-168, V 24-158; Passing yards: THS 113, V 190; Comp.-Att-Int: THS 14-16-0, V 15-25-1; Fumbles-lost: THS 1-0, V 0-0; Punts-avg.: THS 5-31.8, V 1-31.0; Penalties-yds.: THS 5-52, V 2-22