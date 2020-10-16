TSSAA FOOTBALL: Prep Predictions

Sullivan South (6-1)

at Sullivan East (2-3)

This is a rare Saturday afternoon football game in Bluff City as Sullivan East plays for the first time since a loss to Unicoi County on Sept. 25. The long layoff was caused due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody in the program and caused the Patriots to miss games with Grainger and Sullivan East. It’s still not known if those games will be made up. … “The number one thing for us right now is understanding that the game of football is the best teacher of life,” said first-year East head coach J.C. Simmons. “We have been hit with adversity, there is no getting around that, but it’s all about how we respond to the challenges.” … A challenge certainly presents itself in the form of the Sullivan South Rebels. Eli Topping tops South with 48 tackles, eight of which have been sacks. Quarterback Ethan Bergeron has passed for 328 yards and rushed for 475 more. … The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season last week, a 41-7 beatdown at the hands of Greeneville. South had allowed just 28 points in its previous five games. “We still have a lot left to play for,” said Rebels coach Justin Hilton. “We obviously wanted that last game, but we made too many mistakes and Greeneville is too good to do that against. We will come back to work and look to be better this Saturday against East. East has played some different kids at quarterback and are true spread on offense and multiple defensively. I am sure they will be chomping at the bit to be back on the field and play us, especially since we are their homecoming game.” … South last played a Saturday game in 1995 after flooding caused a game with David Crockett to be moved from Friday. Hilton was a freshman at the school then. … Sullivan East beat Cloudland on a Sunday afternoon in 2015 as that game was rescheduled due to inclement weather.