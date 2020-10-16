TSSAA FOOTBALL: Prep Predictions

David Crockett (5-2)
at Tennessee High (5-2)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Tennessee High 28, David Crockett 21 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Jonesborough, Tenn.)
First place in the Mountain Lakes Conference is on the line tonight inside the Stone Castle. It will be the final regular-season home game of 2020 for the Vikings. “I feel like we need to play our best game yet this week,” said THS coach Mike Mays. “We’ve got to eliminate the foolish penalties and stay focused for 48 minutes or more. Sometimes we are our own worst enemy, because [penalties] kill drives on offense and keeps us off the field defensively.” … Tennessee High is averaging 26.4 points per game, while yielding 19.7 points per contest. Crockett is averaging 32.5 points per contest, while yielding 11.4 points per game. … David Crockett has won five straight since opening the season with losses to Ooltewah and Science Hill. … Much of the attention will be focused on David Crockett’s Prince Kollie and Tennessee High’s Jaden Keller, and rightfully so, but guys like Bryce Snyder, Connor Bailey and quarterback Steven Johnson will also be key to the THS attack. Bailey made 20 tackles, 15 of the solo variety, in a victory over Volunteer two weeks ago. … “We are excited for the opportunity to play for what could be a conference championship and looking forward to an electric game,” Mays said. “Two well-coached teams with some really good players on a cool fall Friday night. Doesn’t get much better – gotta love it.”
Prediction: Tennessee High 22, David Crockett 20
Sullivan Central (2-4)
at Grainger (4-3)
Today, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Grainger 38, Sullivan Central 19 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Blountville, Tenn.)
This matchup has playoff implications as the winner will likely have the inside track to claiming the Northeast Conference’s fourth seed for the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs. … Injuries have taken a toll on Sullivan Central, which has lost four straight games. A bye week that occurred when Sullivan East’s program had a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test and postponed the rivalry matchup was a much-needed respite for the Cougars. “We used the time to get better,” Central coach Chris Steger said. “We have had a rough stretch of injuries that we have battled through. I know we are a better team for it and I look forward to getting back on the field Friday night.” … Grainger hasn’t played since a 63-16 loss to defending state champion Elizabethton on Sept. 16 as the last two scheduled opponents for the Grizzlies had to cancel due to the coronavirus. Quarterback/defensive back Dawson Holt and running back/linebacker Reggie McBee are the tone-setters for Grainger. McBee had a touchdown run, converted three two-point conversions, snagged an interception and recorded a QB sack in last year’s win over Central. He is the cousin of former University of Tennessee men’s basketball sharpshooter Skylar McBee. “Grainger is always a challenge, because of their physicality,” Steger said. “They do a good job of using their two best athletes on offense. They also give a lot of looks to you defensively, so we will have to execute at a high level.” … Matt Glover, a 1999 John Battle graduate, is in his first season as an assistant baseball and football coach at Sullivan Central. His late father, Skip, was a Grundy graduate who served as the head coach at Garden (1976-1980) and later had stints as an assistant coach at Abingdon and John Battle. Matt Glover was most recently the head baseball coach at Taylor High School in Katy, Texas.
Prediction: Grainger 31, Sullivan Central 16
Sullivan South (6-1)
at Sullivan East (2-3)
Saturday, Noon
Last meeting: Sullivan South 42, Sullivan East 7 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Kingsport, Tenn.)
This is a rare Saturday afternoon football game in Bluff City as Sullivan East plays for the first time since a loss to Unicoi County on Sept. 25. The long layoff was caused due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody in the program and caused the Patriots to miss games with Grainger and Sullivan East. It’s still not known if those games will be made up. … “The number one thing for us right now is understanding that the game of football is the best teacher of life,” said first-year East head coach J.C. Simmons. “We have been hit with adversity, there is no getting around that, but it’s all about how we respond to the challenges.” … A challenge certainly presents itself in the form of the Sullivan South Rebels. Eli Topping tops South with 48 tackles, eight of which have been sacks. Quarterback Ethan Bergeron has passed for 328 yards and rushed for 475 more. … The Rebels suffered their first loss of the season last week, a 41-7 beatdown at the hands of Greeneville. South had allowed just 28 points in its previous five games. “We still have a lot left to play for,” said Rebels coach Justin Hilton. “We obviously wanted that last game, but we made too many mistakes and Greeneville is too good to do that against. We will come back to work and look to be better this Saturday against East. East has played some different kids at quarterback and are true spread on offense and multiple defensively. I am sure they will be chomping at the bit to be back on the field and play us, especially since we are their homecoming game.” … South last played a Saturday game in 1995 after flooding caused a game with David Crockett to be moved from Friday. Hilton was a freshman at the school then. … Sullivan East beat Cloudland on a Sunday afternoon in 2015 as that game was rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Prediction: Sullivan South 44, Sullivan East 13
