TSSAA FOOTBALL: Levon Montgomery stars as Tennessee High Vikings earn second win of season

“ We saw the hit. It’s pretty nasty. So my heart goes out to him.”

Morristown West took the opening kickoff 72 yards, a drive capped by Noah Tripucka’s 23-yard TD pass to Aquilio Romero.

The Vikings answered, driving 64 yards in nine plays for a 33-yard field goal by Cardoso.

West took the ensuing drive 77 yards, but Tennessee High recovered a fumble at its 3-yard line when it appeared the Trojans would have a first-and-goal inside the 5.

The Vikings then proceeded to go 97 yards in 13 plays, a clock-milking journey that was capped by quarterback Steven Johnson’s 9-yard read-option keeper around left end.

Johnson scored on the same play going the other direction from four yards out to give the Vikings a 24-14 lead with 5:29 left in the game.

“ He’s smart and he pulls it at the right time,” Chandler said. “So much of that is a read. It’s not a call by us. I mean sometimes we give a call and sometimes it’s a read. He did great.”

West got within 24-21 thanks to two TD runs in the fourth quarter by Hunter Delaney. The last one, a 6-yard run he created by stiff-arming a defender at the 5, concluded the game’s scoring with 3:21 remaining.