TSSAA FOOTBALL: Levon Montgomery stars as Tennessee High Vikings earn second win of season

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Tennessee’s football team got back on track, but might’ve derailed its engine in the process.
Senior Levon Montgomery rushed 28 times for 245 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown, and the Vikings held off Morristown West for a 24-21 Region 1-5A victory Friday at the Stone Castle.
But Montgomery, whose brother/teammate Micah drowned less than three weeks ago, was helped off the field with some 4 1/2 minutes remaining while playing defense with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.
“What a stud,” Tennessee High coach Matt Chandler said. “I’m so, so proud of him. I mean you talk about a young man who’s been through it the last few weeks and needed that great game.
“ And now we’re worried. I hope his knee’s okay. He is a – gosh, he’s so full of heart. I love that young man. I’m so glad he had that night tonight. I just hope he’s okay.”
Montgomery’s long TD run up the right sideline and Matheus Cardoso’s PAT gave the Vikings a 17-7 lead with 10:52 left in the third quarter.
He also turned a lot of plays the Trojans appeared to have stuffed into 3- and 4-yard gains.
“ He’s an extremely tough kid,” Morristown West coach Alvin Sanders said, “and you have to be extremely tough mentally and physically just playing with the heavy burden he’s playing with. My heart goes out to him. We’re gonna lift him up in prayer.
“ We saw the hit. It’s pretty nasty. So my heart goes out to him.”
Morristown West took the opening kickoff 72 yards, a drive capped by Noah Tripucka’s 23-yard TD pass to Aquilio Romero.
The Vikings answered, driving 64 yards in nine plays for a 33-yard field goal by Cardoso.
West took the ensuing drive 77 yards, but Tennessee High recovered a fumble at its 3-yard line when it appeared the Trojans would have a first-and-goal inside the 5.
The Vikings then proceeded to go 97 yards in 13 plays, a clock-milking journey that was capped by quarterback Steven Johnson’s 9-yard read-option keeper around left end.
Johnson scored on the same play going the other direction from four yards out to give the Vikings a 24-14 lead with 5:29 left in the game.
“ He’s smart and he pulls it at the right time,” Chandler said. “So much of that is a read. It’s not a call by us. I mean sometimes we give a call and sometimes it’s a read. He did great.”
West got within 24-21 thanks to two TD runs in the fourth quarter by Hunter Delaney. The last one, a 6-yard run he created by stiff-arming a defender at the 5, concluded the game’s scoring with 3:21 remaining.
The Trojans still had two timeouts, but Montgomery’s backup, Marquis Phelps, made several key runs, including an 8-yarder and a fourth-and-inches conversion on a sneak from under center, to pick up two first downs and run out the clock.
“ I guess that was the most stressed I’ve ever been in a football game and I’ve been coaching for 30 years,” Chandler said. “This team, and what we’ve been through, we just needed something good so desperately. And I was scared to death like, ‘We have to hold on.’”
Delaney finished with 138 yards on 18 carries. His workload was limited by the Vikings’ deliberate pace on offense.
“ We’ve been hearing about Delaney for a while,” Chandler said. “We’ve seen some good backs and Delaney’s right up there. He’s big and strong. He’s the main reason we played a lot of slowdown on offense – just to keep that stud over there some.”
Tennessee High ran 56 plays to West’s 40.
“ My hat’s off to their coaches and the game plan that they had,” Sanders said. “Their best defense was their offense. They ball-controlled us. They had the ball the entire first quarter, it seemed like. And we couldn’t get off the field on defense.”
Johnson rushed for 51 yards on six carries.
“ They’re a dangerous football club. They’ve got great size, the kids play extremely hard and tonight we didn’t help ourselves. We turned the football over (in the red zone) and Tennessee High took care of the football.”
Converted nose guard Grant Ferrell had a productive game at middle linebacker for the Vikings.
“ Due to the injury of our middle ‘backer last week, Daniel Chapdelaine,” Chandler said, “we had to take our nose and move him back to MIK ‘backer in a week’s time. He had one week of practice at it and I thought he did really well for us.”
After Chandler did his postgame TV interview, a jubilant mob of Vikings jogged toward him for an emotional celebration on the field.
Chandler’s dear friend, defensive ends coach Trea Leonard, died six days after Montgomery drowned. Chandler could feel their spirit while celebrating with the players.
“I think about ‘em all the time,” Chandler said. “And to get this win tonight, I feel like they’re in heaven smiling.”
Morristown West 7 0 0 14 — 21
Tennessee High 3 7 7 7 — 24
Scoring summary
M—Romero 23 pass from Tripucka (Santana kick)
T—Cardoso 33 FG
T—Johnson 9 run (Cardoso kick)
T—Montgomery 59 run (Cardoso kick)
M—Delaney 1 run (Santana kick)
T—Johnson 4 run (Cardoso kick)