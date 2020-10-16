TSSAA FOOTBALL: Keller vs. Kollie one of many storylines in first-place showdown between Tennessee High and David Crockett

“The most impressive thing to me about Prince is how he never changes, no matter what,” Chandley said. “Once he started gaining national attention in his recruitment, Prince remained the same steady-eddy guy that we know he is. It was business as usual and working his tail off every single day.”

Of course, both teams have plenty of other standouts in the fold.

“Jaden and Prince are very special players that can do so much for their teams,” Mays said. “Both will make plays during this game, but it’s the ultimate team sport and it’s gonna come down to how each team plays. The key to us winning Friday night is how well we tackle Prince and not let his supporting cast make plays on us.”

Tennessee High used a balanced attack to take a 28-21 win over David Crockett last season in Jonesborough.

“What I remember the most from last year was the week leading up to the game and the attitude we had preparing for that,” Keller said on Monday. “We are gonna need that again this year.”

The loss snapped a 17-game regular-season winning streak for the Pioneers and will certainly provide some motivation tonight. Kollie caught seven passes for 106 yards in the setback.