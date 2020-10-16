TSSAA FOOTBALL: Keller vs. Kollie one of many storylines in first-place showdown between Tennessee High and David Crockett

Jaden Keller of Tennessee High and David Crockett’s Prince Kollie admit they don’t know each other that well off the football field, but Northeast Tennessee’s top two pigskin prospects will certainly get reacquainted on the gridiron tonight.
The two big-time NCAA Division I recruits will be in the spotlight as THS (5-2, 4-0) hosts Crockett (5-2, 3-0) in a marquee showdown with first place in the Mountain Lakes Conference on the line.
Plenty of folks who file into the Stone Castle will be keeping a close watch on the guy wearing No. 21 in the white-and-gold threads of David Crockett and the kid sporting the maroon No. 24 jersey for Tennessee High.
“It’s special to be able to watch one guy with as much talent as those two, let alone two,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “Both are special talents and from what I’ve heard about Keller, both are outstanding young men as well and good leaders for their teams. We will have our hands full trying to keep up with where Keller’s at and making sure we get a hat or two on him when we have the football.”
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Keller recently narrowed his college choices to Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Appalachian State, Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina. His versatility is impressive this season as he’s reached the end zone via rush, reception, kickoff return and interception return.
His physical stature and playmaking abilities remind many of current Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell, who measured in at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds during his senior season at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
“Keller has an extra gear that kids around here don’t usually have. When he’s closing in to make a tackle or he’s carrying the ball, it’s like he effortlessly finds the next gear and is shot out of a cannon before you blink. He’s a special talent,” Chandley said. “Especially at a legit 6-4 and the way he can run is pretty darn special. I know [Tennessee High] Coach [Mike] Mays and I have had conversations as well as myself and [THS boys basketball assistant] Coach [Brandon] Broyles about Keller and what kind of character he has.
“That is so rare to see, someone with his talent being humble and a good person off the field, it really trickles down to the rest of your team. Those guys are easy and fun to root for. We will be wishing him the best of luck wherever he decides to spend the next four years of his life.”
Kollie has already made his choice as he verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame in August, the Fighting Irish winning out over other prominent programs like Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.
One of the nation’s top-rated prep linebackers, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Kollie is also closing in on the 1,000-yard rushing mark.
“The most impressive thing to me about Prince is how he never changes, no matter what,” Chandley said. “Once he started gaining national attention in his recruitment, Prince remained the same steady-eddy guy that we know he is. It was business as usual and working his tail off every single day.”
Of course, both teams have plenty of other standouts in the fold.
“Jaden and Prince are very special players that can do so much for their teams,” Mays said. “Both will make plays during this game, but it’s the ultimate team sport and it’s gonna come down to how each team plays. The key to us winning Friday night is how well we tackle Prince and not let his supporting cast make plays on us.”
Tennessee High used a balanced attack to take a 28-21 win over David Crockett last season in Jonesborough.
“What I remember the most from last year was the week leading up to the game and the attitude we had preparing for that,” Keller said on Monday. “We are gonna need that again this year.”
The loss snapped a 17-game regular-season winning streak for the Pioneers and will certainly provide some motivation tonight. Kollie caught seven passes for 106 yards in the setback.
“The thing I remember the most is we didn’t come out on top,” Kollie said. “And we are looking to make sure that isn’t the case this time. … I feel like we are humble and hungry.”
Tonight’s showdown has all the makings of a classic — two next-level superstars playing on both sides of the ball, plenty of other solid players all over the field and a conference title on the line.
“Definitely gonna be a game you’re gonna want to see,” Keller said.
