TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyrone Smith made plenty of memories while playing college hoops on the Virginia side of Bristol. His biggest win as a head coach came Wednesday night on the Tennessee side of the border.
The former Virginia Intermont College point guard energetically guided his fifth-seeded Volunteer Falcons to a 35-33 triumph over the No. 4 Tennessee High Vikings in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament at Viking Hall.
Volunteer (13-13) clinched a rare regional tournament bid and will play at Science Hill tonight in the tournament semifinals.
“ I’m tearin’ up right now, because we put a lot of work in,” Smith said. “Volunteer is not always at the top and we haven’t been to the regional tournament in nine years – nine years. I’m just proud of my girls, our coaching staff and everybody.”
Falling behind by nine points late in the second quarter and facing a 21-14 deficit at halftime, it appeared the regional tournament drought might continue for the crew from Church Hill.
Keep in mind Tennessee High (9-13) had beaten the Falcons 54-40 and 53-52 in the regular season.
“ I told my girls we had nothing to lose,” Smith said. “It didn’t matter about records. Everybody is zero-and-zero at this point and they proved it tonight. This was for our community. Volunteer has always been the laughingstock of everything and they always give us last place, but they’re going to put some respect on our name now.”
Veda Barton, a 5-foot-10 freshman, certainly made a name for herself in finishing with 18 points for the Falcons, 14 of which came in the second half. Her bucket late in the third quarter gave Volunteer a lead it never relinquished.
“ We went to her all night and we trust her,” Smith said. “Learn her name, because she’s going to be around for three more years.”
Tennessee High fell behind 30-24 with 6:59 remaining and faced a 33-28 deficit midway through the fourth quarter, but the Vikings still had chances late to pull out the win, but couldn’t get any shots to fall.
Tori Ryan missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final moments with Madison Blair being fouled on the putback attempt with 0.3 seconds remaining.
That was not enough time for a miracle that never materialized as the Vikings saw their season end.
Ryan finished with 16 points in her final high school hoops game
Smith figured that Ryan is who the Vikings would give the ball to in the final moments as she hit a clutch free throw to give THS a one-point victory over Volunteer five days earlier.
“ Tori Ryan is the best rebounding girl in this conference by far,” Smith said. “She’s a player and hats off to her.”
THS coach Kim Bright had a long talk with her team in the locker room following the game in what was the final contest in the careers of Ryan, Annie Hayes and Riley Fritts.
It was seven years ago that Smith played his last game at Virginia Intermont as he was a member of the final team at the NAIA school located on Moore Street, which closed due to financial reasons.
After a stint on the coaching staff of Kevin Timmons at Virginia High, the former standout at Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, Virginia, is in his third year leading the Falcons.
“ I miss VI,” Smith said. “It was a home away from home and made me stay in the area. I stayed out here, fell in love, got married, became a basketball coach and I’m still here.”