TSSAA DISTRICT 1-AAA GIRLS: Former Virginia Intermont point guard Tyrone Smith coaches Volunteer to tourney victory over Tennessee High

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tyrone Smith made plenty of memories while playing college hoops on the Virginia side of Bristol. His biggest win as a head coach came Wednesday night on the Tennessee side of the border.

The former Virginia Intermont College point guard energetically guided his fifth-seeded Volunteer Falcons to a 35-33 triumph over the No. 4 Tennessee High Vikings in the quarterfinals of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament at Viking Hall.

Volunteer (13-13) clinched a rare regional tournament bid and will play at Science Hill tonight in the tournament semifinals.

“ I’m tearin’ up right now, because we put a lot of work in,” Smith said. “Volunteer is not always at the top and we haven’t been to the regional tournament in nine years – nine years. I’m just proud of my girls, our coaching staff and everybody.”

Falling behind by nine points late in the second quarter and facing a 21-14 deficit at halftime, it appeared the regional tournament drought might continue for the crew from Church Hill.

Keep in mind Tennessee High (9-13) had beaten the Falcons 54-40 and 53-52 in the regular season.