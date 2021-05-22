TSSAA CLASS AAA SUB-STATE SOFTBALL: THS falls to Farragut without a hit, 2-0

“I would say that it was out of normal,” said Farragut coach Nick Green. “But it’s not out of normal. That is for the most part what she looks like night in and night out. You walk out there and to look at her, you wouldn’t think much of her, but she just makes people look bad.”

THS had averaged eight runs per game over the course of the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA tournaments, but flat out struggled against Flatford. The Vikings didn’t put a ball in play until Ashley Worley’s flyout to right field to start the fourth inning Laying off the high pitches proved an impossible task for THS.

“I think what made her tough was her spin was really wicked,” Worley said. “It was there and the next second it was at your eyes and you were swinging out of your shoes.”

Flatford was certainly focused.

“A team that I haven’t seen means they haven’t seen me either,” Flatford said. “I don’t change anything. I only change if they make contact with the ball and luckily, I didn’t really have to do that this game.”

The turning point of the 81-minute contest occurred in the sixth inning and East Tennessee State University signee Cameron Young was at the center of the defining moments for the Admirals.