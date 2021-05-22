TSSAA CLASS AAA SUB-STATE SOFTBALL: THS falls to Farragut without a hit, 2-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – During a year in which Tennessee High’s softball team rose to prominence, it was the riseball of Farragut ace pitcher Avery Flatford that vanquished the Vikings’ historic season.
Flatford struck out 16 in crafting a no-hitter as the Admirals took a 2-0 triumph over THS on Saturday evening in a TSSAA Class AAA sub-state showdown.
Tennessee High (26-10) saw the best season in school history come to an end, while Farragut (33-3) clinched a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2008.
The Vikings fell short of earning a state tourney berth and a trip to Murfreesboro, but the Bristolians did earn some respect and reach some major milestones with a postseason run that began with the squad being seeded fourth in the District 1-AAA tournament.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” said Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa. “And I guarantee you they probably didn’t expect us to give them that type of game.”
The Vikings played to a scoreless deadlock through five innings, did not commit an error and got a superb pitching performance of their own from sophomore Rylee Fields, but in the end Flatford was just too tough.
A junior left-hander who has committed to play at Tennessee Tech University, a four-pitch walk to Tori Ryan to open the second inning was the only thing that prevented Flatford from hurling a perfect game.
“I would say that it was out of normal,” said Farragut coach Nick Green. “But it’s not out of normal. That is for the most part what she looks like night in and night out. You walk out there and to look at her, you wouldn’t think much of her, but she just makes people look bad.”
THS had averaged eight runs per game over the course of the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA tournaments, but flat out struggled against Flatford. The Vikings didn’t put a ball in play until Ashley Worley’s flyout to right field to start the fourth inning Laying off the high pitches proved an impossible task for THS.
“I think what made her tough was her spin was really wicked,” Worley said. “It was there and the next second it was at your eyes and you were swinging out of your shoes.”
Flatford was certainly focused.
“A team that I haven’t seen means they haven’t seen me either,” Flatford said. “I don’t change anything. I only change if they make contact with the ball and luckily, I didn’t really have to do that this game.”
The turning point of the 81-minute contest occurred in the sixth inning and East Tennessee State University signee Cameron Young was at the center of the defining moments for the Admirals.
First, Young made two brilliant defensive plays in the top of the sixth – spearing a hard grounder from Nikki Duncan and throwing a perfect strike whole on the ground to first baseman Lauren Brakovec for the out.
On the next play, she charged a bunt from Mac Newport, fielded it cleanly and fired a perfect throw for the second out of the inning.
Then, Farragut finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Leadoff hitter Avery Strickland slapped a single up the middle, stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and then scored on Young’s RBI triple. Young scored the final run on Ava Guzowski’s sacrifice fly.
Flatford had no trouble finishing off the Vikings in the seventh inning.
She struck out Worley, fanned Grayson Phipps on a nasty change-up and then got Ryan on a flyball for the final out.
“I was very confident,” Flatford said. “I didn’t let anything get in the way of feeling my best.”
There were the tears that usually come with season-ending losses on the THS side, but there was also a sense of accomplishment. Testa lauded the six seniors on the roster – Keegan Myers, Grayson Phipps, Tori Ryan, Emma Teri, Bre Sandefur and Abbie Miller — for helping author a turnaround story.
It was an inspirational journey for THS as well as Gabby Kennedy, a senior, was murdered last October by her stepfather. The Vikings dedicated the season to their deceased friend and ended up advancing farther than any team in program history.
“When I took over three years ago, I sat our kids down and asked what they wanted,” Testa said. “They all looked me straight in the eye and said they wanted to change the culture of the program and they wanted Tennessee High softball to be competitive. From that moment on we worked to try to do that.
“These seniors went from seven [varsity] wins as freshman to finishing their careers with a 26-win season, a district championship, a region runner-up and a sub-state game. That’s amazing and it’s a true testament to the type of kids they are. It’s a great bunch.”
Worley and her teammates certainly departed Knoxville with their heads held high.
“To do what we did,” Worley said. “It was a great thing to be a part of.”
