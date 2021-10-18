TSSAA CLASS AA STATE VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East takes on Signal Mountain in opener

“It is easier said than none. Hopefully we are up to the task.”

Leading the Patriots are five talented seniors, including Riley Nelson, Mia Hoback, Hayley Grubb, Avery Johnson and Jenny Hillman, along with juniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge. All can be expected to contribute as they have all season.

Nelson was the leader in the District 1-AA and Region 1-AA tournaments, earning MVP honors in both. She was also chosen as the hitter of the year in the Three Rivers Conference. Yet, Graybeal is convinced any of them will contribute when needed.

“It changes from night to night. Every one of them has had their moments where they sparked us,” Graybeal said. “Maybe it is by their play, maybe it is by their emotions. I feel like every kid that plays has had a role in that. I have looked at a lot of pictures that have been taken, especially in postseason play, and to see those smiles and the elation on their faces, it is priceless to me.”

Graybeal knew from the start that these Patriots might be special. She even scheduled for it. They lost twice to Tennessee High during the regular season, while the other five setbacks came against Class AAA schools Science Hill, West Ridge and Daniel Boone.