TSSAA CLASS AA STATE VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East takes on Signal Mountain in opener

Eight Class AA volleyball teams will converge today on Rockvale High School near Murfreesboro for the opening round of the TSSAA state tournament.
One team will be standing as state champion on Friday.
Why not Sullivan East?
“I feel like playing our ball and running our system and believing in ourselves,” said fourth-year Sullivan East volleyball coach Tracy Graybeal. “I think those are the keys that will help us to be successful down there. If that is what has gotten us this far, why would we go away from it now. Obviously they have proven that it works so I feel like if we can continue to do that hopefully we will do really well.”
Sullivan East (21-7), making its first state tournament trip since 2011, will meet Signal Mountain (17-16) in the opening round today at 5 p.m. Win there, and the Patriots will play for a spot in the state semifinals on Wednesday. Lose, and they’ll have to work their way through the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination format.
“The first one to me is a pretty big deal because you get one under your belt, and starting out with a win, that keeps you out of the loser’s bracket,” said Graybeal, who led Sullivan Central to the state tournament in 2005. “We are assured through Wednesday regardless of what happens, but obviously if I have looked at the bracket right, I think if we can win our first three matches that will put us in the finals on Friday…
“It is easier said than none. Hopefully we are up to the task.”
Leading the Patriots are five talented seniors, including Riley Nelson, Mia Hoback, Hayley Grubb, Avery Johnson and Jenny Hillman, along with juniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge. All can be expected to contribute as they have all season.
Nelson was the leader in the District 1-AA and Region 1-AA tournaments, earning MVP honors in both. She was also chosen as the hitter of the year in the Three Rivers Conference. Yet, Graybeal is convinced any of them will contribute when needed.
“It changes from night to night. Every one of them has had their moments where they sparked us,” Graybeal said. “Maybe it is by their play, maybe it is by their emotions. I feel like every kid that plays has had a role in that. I have looked at a lot of pictures that have been taken, especially in postseason play, and to see those smiles and the elation on their faces, it is priceless to me.”
Graybeal knew from the start that these Patriots might be special. She even scheduled for it. They lost twice to Tennessee High during the regular season, while the other five setbacks came against Class AAA schools Science Hill, West Ridge and Daniel Boone.
“I knew we had the potential to do very well,” she said. “I knew back in the spring when I did the schedule that we were going to have a rugged schedule and we have. I am a firm believer that you have to play a tough schedule. I really and truly think you have to play a tough schedule in order to get better.”
They did, with the Patriots peaking near the end. They entered the District 1-AA tournament as the second seed, but dispatched top-seeded Tennessee High to claim the top prize and earn Region 1-AA home matches. They did it again, stopping the Vikings to win that title as well, setting up a home sectional match with Knox Gibbs.
Graybeal said the Patriots were tight to start, but credited Hodge with several service points in the opening set and from there it was just a matter of finishing three sets to 25 to punch their ticket to Murfreesboro.
“When we got that first one under our belt, you could almost just see the relaxation and I felt my kids really pushed and played their game,” she said. “When we play our ball, which we control the ball and we are aggressive, I think we are a really, really good team.”
They will face plenty of good teams in Murfreesboro, beginning with Signal Mountain, which has the fewest wins of the eight teams with 17. Five have at least 31 wins, led by Dyer County with 38. Last year’s Class AA state champion, Nolensville, is not in the field.
“At this point in the game there are eight teams left standing in the state and I feel like everybody we will face is going to be a good team, but so are we,” Graybeal said. “I feel like we can go down there and be confident. Volleyball is such a mental sport. When you believe you can win I think you can make it happen.
“It has been really neat this season watching it unfold. We have had bumps in the road, we have had nights we have not played well. We have had matches we have not played well at all. We have had such good points at times this season too. I also look back and sometimes those bumps in the road are where you grow.”
Sullivan East left for Murfreesboro on Monday morning. They hope to return on Friday with trophy in hand.
“Getting here is a great accomplishment, but I don’t want them to just be satisfied with just getting here,” Graybeal said. “I want us to go down and see what we can do down there…
“Hopefully we will go down there and represent this area and make everybody proud.”