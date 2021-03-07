TSSAA CLASS AA BOYS SUBSTATE BASKETBALL: Sullivan East travels to Kingston tonight

More than 150 people lined up outside Kingston High School on Sunday afternoon to purchase tickets for the biggest basketball game the Yellowjackets have played this century.
That was part of the reward for claiming their first Region 2-AA championship since 1979, securing a home Class AA substate game, which will be held tonight against Sullivan East at 7 o’clock.
“It has been 42 years for us. I am a Kingston grad, I am a Kingston guy,” Kingston head coach Colt Narramore said. “To get our guys to a substate game is one of the highlights of my career and with a chance to go to Murfreesboro, just couldn’t be more excited for our guys and our town.”
As difficult as Sullivan East’s 79-71 Region 1-AA overtime loss to Greeneville was to accept last week, at least the Patriots knew the goals set before the season were still in play.
“I just told them I was proud of them, told them that we are still on a mission,” Sullivan East first-year head coach Dillon Faver said. “We are on the same mission that we put on the board at the beginning of the season. Sometimes there is a bump in the road or you have to take a turn that wasn’t expected.
“We have just got to go to Knoxville and play that Monday game instead of playing the Monday game in the Dyer Dome. Still the same big picture.”
Sullivan East (25-7), winner of 19 of its last 22 games, meets Kingston (25-5) with the winner advancing to Murfreesboro for the boys state tournament slated to begin on March 17. The loser calls it a season.
“We have to be mentally prepared, physically prepared, emotionally prepared to go on the road,” said Faver, whose Patriots have played their last seven games at the Dyer Dome. “I think we have to play great defense, we have to rebound, we have to be able to communicate in a hostile environment. We have to play for each other and not do our individual things, do our team thing, take our shots.
“I think when we play great defense and we rebound the basketball and we play for one another and we shoot our shots it is hard to beat us and we have to stay physically and emotionally unfazed.”
Sullivan East last played in a substate game in 2017, defeating Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) at the Dyer Dome. This one will have to be won in Kingston in a gym that is supposed to have limited attendance due to COVID protocols.
“I imagine there is going to be a big crowd regardless of what anybody says. I think most of these schools are going to be full. There is going to be people getting in there regardless,” said Faver, whose school received around 150 tickets for local fans. “I imagine there is going to be a big crowd. It is going to be loud, it is going to be electric, it is going to be a hostile environment just like it should be.”
Kingston defeated Knox Fulton 64-59 to claim the Region 2A championship, one game after surviving a three-overtime thriller to defeat rival Scott in what Narramore called the best high school basketball game he had ever seen. The Yellowjackets, who are looking for their first state tournament appearance since the early 1990s, also won the District 2-AA tournament for the first time since 2002.
Narramore compares Sullivan East’s talented junior Dylan Bartley favorably to Scott’s Trey Morrow, who is a finalist for Mr. Basketball in Tennessee. The Patriots go nine-deep and Narramore seems to know about all of them, from the ability of Ethan Bradford and Mason Montgomery to shoot the ball, the ballhandling skills of Braden Standbridge and Logan Murray and the rim-protecting skills of 6-foot-7 Austin Davis.
“I think Sullivan East is better than Scott High, but there are a lot of similarities. They have a really, really, really good player, they have got some pieces around him that make him that much better and I can tell that Sullivan East is extremely well coached,” Narramore said. “I have watched them play six or eight games here in the last two days. I am really, really impressed with their discipline on offense. Their execution, their size and physicality is noticeable on film.
“It looks like they have a bunch of old guys that have been around for a while. Just overall super impressed with East. I think it will be a great matchup in Kingston and we are all looking forward to it.”
Faver is equally impressed with Kingston, which also has an experienced bunch with eight seniors and three juniors, led by Colby Raymer, Tyler Neal and Brady Luttrell, a trio that has led Kingston to 12 straight wins.
“They are solid, they are tough. They attack the rim, they get the 50-50 balls. They are coached well, they shoot well,” Faver said. “They have great players and they play unbelievable defense and they attack the rim from what I can see and they can shoot it.
“We play great defense too. It is going to be a heck of an experience, that is for sure.”
Faver sees plenty of similarities between these two teams, but only one will be able to make reservations in Murfreesboro.
“From what I can tell they have great basketball players,” Faver said. “They have great guys down there. They are tough, there are strong kids, they play their butts off every play.
“It is going to be exciting, I think it is going to be two teams just battling for 32 minutes or 36 minutes for a chance to play at the state tournament and that is how it should be.”
