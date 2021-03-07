TSSAA CLASS AA BOYS SUBSTATE BASKETBALL: Sullivan East travels to Kingston tonight

Sullivan East (25-7), winner of 19 of its last 22 games, meets Kingston (25-5) with the winner advancing to Murfreesboro for the boys state tournament slated to begin on March 17. The loser calls it a season.

“We have to be mentally prepared, physically prepared, emotionally prepared to go on the road,” said Faver, whose Patriots have played their last seven games at the Dyer Dome. “I think we have to play great defense, we have to rebound, we have to be able to communicate in a hostile environment. We have to play for each other and not do our individual things, do our team thing, take our shots.

“I think when we play great defense and we rebound the basketball and we play for one another and we shoot our shots it is hard to beat us and we have to stay physically and emotionally unfazed.”

Sullivan East last played in a substate game in 2017, defeating Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) at the Dyer Dome. This one will have to be won in Kingston in a gym that is supposed to have limited attendance due to COVID protocols.