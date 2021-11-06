TSSAA CLASS 6A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Ridge downs Cleveland, 17-14

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Eli Iacino has shined in the shadows all season, but Friday night the West Ridge senior became a star front and center, propelling the Wolves to a 17-14 white-knuckle victory over visiting Cleveland in first-round play of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs.

Iacino nailed a 37-yard field goal to win it at the gun, setting off a celebration at The Ridge that the Wolves will remember all their lives.

“We turned the spotlight on him and look what happens when he steps into it,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “The moment wasn’t too big for him.”

A 6-foot, 170-pound part-time wingback who has boomed kickoffs into the end zone all season and rarely-if-ever missed a point-after kick, Iacino was as cool after the game as he was when he won the program’s first playoff contest ever.

“There’s really not much to say except just getting the job done for my team,” Iacino said. “Yeah, it was big, man, and it feels great, and, yeah, I was nervous. But I’m just happy for my teammates that we get to play another game.”

West Ridge (9-2) had seen an early 14-0 advantage evaporate with two second-half Cleveland touchdowns and needed somebody to make a play, when cornerback Austin Riner obliged with the clock melting away.