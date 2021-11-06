 Skip to main content
TSSAA CLASS 6A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Ridge downs Cleveland, 17-14
TSSAA CLASS 6A FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: West Ridge downs Cleveland, 17-14

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Eli Iacino has shined in the shadows all season, but Friday night the West Ridge senior became a star front and center, propelling the Wolves to a 17-14 white-knuckle victory over visiting Cleveland in first-round play of the TSSAA Class 6A football playoffs.

Iacino nailed a 37-yard field goal to win it at the gun, setting off a celebration at The Ridge that the Wolves will remember all their lives.

“We turned the spotlight on him and look what happens when he steps into it,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “The moment wasn’t too big for him.”

A 6-foot, 170-pound part-time wingback who has boomed kickoffs into the end zone all season and rarely-if-ever missed a point-after kick, Iacino was as cool after the game as he was when he won the program’s first playoff contest ever.

“There’s really not much to say except just getting the job done for my team,” Iacino said. “Yeah, it was big, man, and it feels great, and, yeah, I was nervous. But I’m just happy for my teammates that we get to play another game.”

West Ridge (9-2) had seen an early 14-0 advantage evaporate with two second-half Cleveland touchdowns and needed somebody to make a play, when cornerback Austin Riner obliged with the clock melting away.

The Blue Raiders (6-5) had it third and 1 at their own 27-yard line when Riner made a headlong, diving interception of a Drew Lambert pass, giving the Wolves possession at the Cleveland 36 with 1:10 left in the game.

“I knew that [Memphis-bound wide out Destun Thomas] is a heck of a player so I worked at it all week,” the senior said. “I knew I had a tough matchup ahead of me, but I just trusted my gut.

“We had a zone over the top with the safety, so I just played hard and went for the ball. I timed it right, and this is stuff we go over in practice every day, so give my coaches the credit for that.”

Following a key 14-yard, first-down completion from Ethan Bergeron to Kaleb McClain and two subsequent 1-yard running plays, Iacino was summoned.

His no-doubter lifted the Wolves on to next Friday’s second-round game at unbeaten Maryville, the state’s all-time winningest program.

The Rebels defeated Dobyns-Bennett 41-14 in their first-round victory.

The Wolves were not able to win it with their reliable ball-control offense, so they instead chose to be opportunistic, turning two early turnovers of sorts into two quick touchdowns and their 14-0 advantage.

After a Cleveland fumble at the West Ridge 39 ended a promising drive, the Wolves drove 61 yards in eight plays, Bergeron pushing into the end zone on a 2-yard, third-down quarterback sneak with 6:03 left in the opening quarter.

A 39-yard bomb from Bergeron to Isaac Haynie set up the touchdown.

Moments later, after a three-and-out for Cleveland, Fletcher Gibson blocked a Jeremiah Strong punt to put the Wolves in business at the Blue Raider 21.

On second down, Bergeron found McClain sneaking out of the backfield and hit the wide open junior with a 24-yard touchdown pass out in the left flat.

“We’re the definition of a team,” Hilton said. “When one thing lets down there will be something else step up ... people making plays tonight who haven’t been written about all year.

“I just can’t get over how well our defense played, and our special teams.”

The Blue Raiders found their rhythm after intermission and had the home team reeling, especially when they drove 56 yards to the West Ridge 15, where the’ Wolves stood tall and stopped running back Tetoe Boyd on a fourth-and-1 play with the score deadlocked at 14 and 4:35 left to play.

“These kids just want to continue playing,” Hilton said.

Boyd, who gained 142 yards on 23 carries but suffered two lost fumbles, scored both touchdowns for Cleveland, on runs of 1 and 16 yards.

The big-play Raiders, who got just 58 receiving yards from the gifted Thomas, were held in check largely all night by linebacker Eli Topping and company.

Lambert completed 11 of 21 passes for 159 yards and the one pick, while tight end Tate O’bryan hauled in five catches for 75 yards.

“We tried to make them be patient, see what they could do and see if we could force some turnovers,” said Hilton, whose team had zero turnovers. “I just can’t give enough credit to these kids and our coaches for believing.”

The Wolves, outgained by 319 to 248 yards, got a nice outing from McClain, who rushed for 80 yards and caught two passes for 38 yards.

Bergeron ran for 33 yards and hit 5 of 9 passes for 97 yards, while effectively sharing the quarterback role with Riner.

Cleveland 0 0 7 7 - 14

West Ridge 14 0 0 3 - 17

Scoring Summary

WR - Bergeron 2 run (Iacino kick)

WR - McClain 24 pass from Bergeron (Iacino kick)

C - Boyd 1 run (Strong kick)

C - Boyd 16 run (Strong kick)

WR – FG Iacino 37

Team Stats

First Downs: C 15, WR 13; Rushes-Yards: 32-160, WR 52-151; Passing Yards: C 159, WR 97; Passes (C-A-I): C 11-21-1, WR 5-9-0; Fumbles-Lost: C 3-2, WR 1-0; Penalties-Yards: C 5-50, WR 6-46; Punts-Avg: C 2-20.5, WR 4-30.2.

