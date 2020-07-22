At least Tennessee is closer to conducting high school football in the fall, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is still a question of when.
That doesn’t sit well with Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, who would like to see the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association make a decision, and soon.
“The fact of the matter is they just need to make a decision and stick with it right now. We can’t keep going one week at a time,” Hare said. “These are tough times so whatever decision you make it is going to upset somebody. You can’t make a decision right now that is going to be pleasing to everyone.”
The TSSAA Board of Control met on Wednesday, approving a contingency plan for the start of contact sports – football and girls soccer – in the fall.
While soccer is set to begin competition on Sept. 7, football awaits.
Earlier this month the BOC released four football scheduling options for schools to consider, with all of those including an Aug. 30 start for practice with games beginning on Sept. 18.
While the BOC chose the second option - which is an eight-game regular season, a 16-team playoff for each class, and two extra games for non-playoff teams - they didn’t offer a starting date.
Instead, the BOC chose a hybrid model that had been disclosed just a few days ago that gives the TSSAA more flexibility to decide on a start date, with at least three weeks of practice needed before games can be played.
“I would have been happy if they would have just said Option 2,” Hare said. “I was fine with those options, but when you throw the hybrid in there, then it gives you hope that it might happen sooner. I don’t like that, let’s just say we are doing Option 1, 2, 3, or 4 and then move on.”
Hare said the TSSAA is still holding out hope that the season could start next month if Gov. Bill Lee agrees to lift the current state of emergency that prevents contact sports from doing anything outside of strength and conditioning until Aug. 29.
“I think that is giving false hope and I don’t think that is the right thing to do,” Hare said. “I appreciate all their efforts and I know they are not flying by the seat of their pants here - they are putting a lot of thought into this - but I think most people want answers instead of continued possibilities.”
In addition to hybrid option that TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress said was “least disruptive” to most schools, they also released a lengthy list of guidelines that must be followed, and all will be difficult to administer and follow.
“There is no way that any school can adequately monitor and police all the things they are requiring us to do,” Hare said. “They are just going to have to make a decision that we have to follow.”
Among those guidelines are not only daily temperatures checks for athletes, coaches and other personnel prior to practices, but spectators– who will be limited in number at games – will have to go through the same procedure, in addition to wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing in the stands.
There are plenty more, but Hare is concerned that every school will follow the same protocols in the same way.
“It is just like with the attendance pieces and spectators. That is all well and good, but will all schools enforce it the same way,” he said. “If we enforce it one way and then we travel to another opponent and they are not and they have got student sections and they are packed in, who is accountable for those things.
“I think us as a region as least, we should come together and sign an agreement of how we are going to follow this.”
That was done by last month by Northeast Tennessee schools from Morristown to Johnson County, agreeing on an action plan to follow when limited workouts were allowed to begin on July 1.
Hare is concerned how all the guidelines will be administered, especially if the high schools do wind up getting the same exemptions as those of college and professional sports. The TSSAA is hoping to hear something by Aug. 3.
“I don’t know how they can do that at the high school level, especially with a rural school like us,” Hare said. “There is no way we have the funding to provide the testing and protocols that places that have had those exemptions.
“They are comparing us to University of Tennessee college football and there is no way that we can do those things. When you look and see colleges in our region that aren’t playing and their conferences aren’t playing the fall, but we are going to be okay to do it, that worries me.”
Hare would just like a decision to be made, much like was made last week by the Virginia High School League, which set up options for fall sports similar to the TSSAA. None of those included football, which is expected to be played in the spring.
“It is like Virginia did and they are and it is not popular, but hats off to them, they made a decision,” Hare said. “Just kicking a can down the road and just trying to come with the best plan isn’t going to work.
“We can’t be compared in high school to what the exemption that college football and the NFL is getting. UT [Tennessee] spent $60,000 on testing, I can’t do that, that is about our athletic budget.
“It is apples and oranges, it is not apples and apples.”
No matter what is decided, Hare just wants to be careful.
“It is a tremendous amount of work, but it is worth is because it is going to benefit a kid, but I don’t want to create an unneeded risk,” Hare said. “We have got enough issues going on right how now, there is enough risk that is out there, I don’t want to add to it…
“It is very difficult and it is going to take a while to marinate and process, but we will come up with a good plan and whatever they tell us to do we will do it and we will do it as safe and effective as possible.”
Girls soccer will be allowed to start matches on Sept. 7, with the postseason beginning on Nov. 11. Teams that don’t make the playoffs and haven’t played their maximum number of games will be allowed to play extra games.
The TSSAA had already announced that volleyball, cross country and golf would be able to begin their seasons as scheduled in August.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
