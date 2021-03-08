TSSAA BOYS CLASS AA SUBSTATE: Sullivan East falls to Kingston, 79-65

While the Yellow Jackets made shots, the Patriots, who had 16 turnovers in the game, had seven of them in the deciding fourth quarter with the raucous Kingston audience getting louder by the minute.

“A great atmosphere,” said Faver, who couldn’t say for sure if the Patriots were bothered by the noise. “I can said no, but it is home court advantage for a reason. They came out, but the Patriot Nation came out pretty good and supported us. I am thankful for them, we are thankful for their support.

“I am proud of my guys and I am proud of my team. We came up a little bit short of our goal, but if it doesn’t go your way you have just got to keep rolling and keep going.”

In a back-and-forth nailbiter for three quarters that featured 11 lead changes and six ties, Sullivan East (25-8) led 19-13 after one quarter, and were tied at 33 at halftime and 54 apiece going into the final period.

“I am proud of my guys. It is a grind, it is hard, it is not easy,” Faver said. “Every team playing right now is an unbelievable basketball team. It was just going to come down to those last eight minutes and they played better than we did in that eight minutes and got the win.”