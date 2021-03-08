TSSAA BOYS CLASS AA SUBSTATE: Sullivan East falls to Kingston, 79-65

KINGSTON, Tenn. - With the score tied at 54 after three quarters, Sullivan East head coach Dillon Faver had a message for his Patriots.
“They just smacked us in the fourth quarter, it was zero-zero going into the fourth quarter,” Faver said. “I said we have got to win these eight minutes and they came out and won the eight minutes that mattered.
“They were a great team. I am proud of our guys having the season we have had. I thought we played some unbelievable basketball.”
Colby Raymer and Harper Neal combined for 53 points to lead Kingston to a pulsating 79-65 Class AA substate victory over Sullivan East in a packed gym on Monday night.
“I just thought the difference in the fourth quarter is our guys are dying to play together for another week,” said Kingston head coach Colt Narramore, whose Yellow Jackets will make their first state tournament appearance since 1991. “I thought down the stretch with two teams that even and well coached, our will to win kind of showed out in that fourth quarter. We found a way.”
Kingston (26-5) played like the home team in the second half, missing just five shots - including just one in the fourth quarter - outscoring the Patriots 25-11 in the final period.
“A great team. They are a great basketball team,” Faver said. “They are tough, physical, coached well. They made great plays.”
While the Yellow Jackets made shots, the Patriots, who had 16 turnovers in the game, had seven of them in the deciding fourth quarter with the raucous Kingston audience getting louder by the minute.
“A great atmosphere,” said Faver, who couldn’t say for sure if the Patriots were bothered by the noise. “I can said no, but it is home court advantage for a reason. They came out, but the Patriot Nation came out pretty good and supported us. I am thankful for them, we are thankful for their support.
“I am proud of my guys and I am proud of my team. We came up a little bit short of our goal, but if it doesn’t go your way you have just got to keep rolling and keep going.”
In a back-and-forth nailbiter for three quarters that featured 11 lead changes and six ties, Sullivan East (25-8) led 19-13 after one quarter, and were tied at 33 at halftime and 54 apiece going into the final period.
“I am proud of my guys. It is a grind, it is hard, it is not easy,” Faver said. “Every team playing right now is an unbelievable basketball team. It was just going to come down to those last eight minutes and they played better than we did in that eight minutes and got the win.”
Ethan Bradford, one of six Sullivan East seniors, led the Patriots with eight 3-pointers for 24 points. Dylan Bartley had 16 points and Braden Standbridge added 10 points off the bench.
“[Ethan] is a warrior, man, you have seen him play,” said Faver, whose Patriots made 13 3-pointers to seven for Kingston. The Yellow Jackets made 24 free throws to 12 for East. “He came to play.”
Kingston (26-5) took the lead for good on a drive to the basket by Raymer just seconds into the final quarter. Raymer and Neal combined for 27 second half points for the Yellow Jackets.
“Two unbelievable players, you saw their composure, you saw them control the basketball, they pushed the pace, they are tough,” Faver said. “They can shoot, they made big shots. Hats off to those guys over there, they played an unbelievable game.”
Sullivan East refused to fold, pulling within 67-64 on a 3-pointer by Clayton Ivester with 3:08 left, but the Yellow Jackets outscored the Patriots 12-1 the rest of the way.
“That is two really, really good teams right there,” said Narramore, whose roster includes eight seniors and three juniors. “Sullivan East has my utmost respect, their coach is unbelievable. For that to be his first year and have a team play as good as they played tonight, that is unbelievable.
“They were so well prepared for us, they were so ready for this moment and this atmosphere.”
Wyatt Heidle added 10 points for Kingston and Brady Luttrell, who dislocated his knee cap for a second time in two months in last Thursday’s regional win over Fulton, finished with eight points.
“This town has been wanting this so long in any sport really,” Narramore said. “This is more of a community appearance at the state tournament than it is just this team. To take Kingston, my home town, my alma mater to the state tournament and represent our region, I don’t know if I will ever be able to top this in my coaching career.”
Sullivan East dropped to 1-5 in substate games, making their lone state tournament appearance in 2017.
“I think we are the fifth team to do it in East history,” said Faver, who replaced the retired John Dyer after last season. “That is pretty good. You want to win them all. There is only one person that doesn’t go home with a loss. Being a top 16 team in the state is pretty impressive.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543