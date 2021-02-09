TSSAA BASKETBALL: Sullivan East girls join boys as Three Rivers Conference champions

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – In case anybody is checking, the Three Rivers Conference 2020-21 basketball hardware is officially being loaded for delivery to Sullivan East High School.

The boys team, already crowned over the weekend with a 30-point drubbing of Johnson County, watched the Patriot girls lay claim to their own championship Tuesday night with a 30-point smackdown as well, a 66-36 decision over Happy Valley.

Longtime East girls coach Allan Aubrey had much to say about his powerful Patriots (20-4, 11-1), who blew open a competitive 33-22 game at intermission by dominating thereafter.

“ We’ve got five weapons all the time on the floor and we’re balanced,” said Aubrey. “And we share the basketball. If you’ve got five weapons and you share the basketball, you’re going to score some points.

“ The other thing I saw again tonight was our defense and how we mix our defenses up really well. We disguise them well and we make it difficult on the other team.”

From the hallway inside the Dyer Dome after his 202nd career win, as the school individually honored all of its eligible athletes on Senior Night, Aubrey heaped praise on his girls.