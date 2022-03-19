TSSAA BASKETBALL: D-B, Greeneville boys take state titles

Jack Browder’s big-time performance helped Dobyns-Bennett High School end a 77-year boys basketball state title drought.

Browder finished with 30 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal as D-B posted a 69-60 overtime win over the Bearden Bulldogs from Knoxville on Saturday in the TSSAA Class 4A championship game at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center.

D-B (33-6) claimed its first state crown since 1945 and the crew from Kingsport won an OT game for the second straight day.

The Indians never trailed on Saturday, but coughed up a 15-point second-half lead as Bearden (31-7) forced OT on a 3-pointer by Hayden Moseley with two seconds remaining in regulation knotted the score at 52.

Browder hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining in the extra session to put the Indians ahead to stay. The 6-foot-4 senior shot 9-for-15 from the field and 10-for-11 from the foul line in earning tournament MVP honors.

Malachi Hale added 16 points and seven rebounds for D-B.

Greeneville 77, Jackson South Side 48

Jakobi Gillespie dominated to the tune of 25 points, seven assists, six rebounds and two steals as the Greeneville Greene Devils repeated as state champs with a decisive victory in the TSSAA Class 3A title game.

Gillespie was named the tournament MVP to go along with the Belmont University signee’s Mr. Basketball award and numerous other accolades.

Reid Satterfield added 21 points for the Greene Devils (31-6), who shot 50.9 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.

Greeneville split its two games with 4A champ D-B this season and placed third in the Arby’s Classic.