Of the 32 Class 3A baseball teams who qualified for TSSAA regional tournament play, perhaps no squad is relishing the opportunity more than the Sullivan East Patriots.

A week after suffering what was thought to be a season-ending defeat, the bunch from Bluff City received a unique reprieve and plays the Greeneville Greene Devils (28-2) today at 7:30 p.m. at Tod Houston Field in Bristol in the Region 1-AAA tournament.

Tennessee High (22-5) faces Cherokee (23-12) in the opener of the double-elimination event at 5 p.m.

East (16-12) found out it was regional tournament-bound on Tuesday when the TSSAA upheld its decision to remove Unicoi County and Elizabethton from the remainder of the postseason after those squads brawled during the seventh-inning of a District 1-AAA elimination game last Saturday in Johnson City.

“It’s not that often that you’re given a second chance at anything,” said East coach Mike Breuninger. “So we are grateful for the opportunity. We are going to go out this weekend and compete just like we have all season.”

With a roster comprised of nine seniors, Breuninger had a somber postgame meeting last Friday after a 5-1 loss to Unicoi County. A few days after that solemn scene, Sullivan East’s veteran team was revitalized.

“It was very emotional [after the loss],” Breuninger said. “Monday morning when there was speculation we could be put in the regional tournament, the kids started feeling more excitement. … It’s been a roller-coaster of emotions.”

Video of that Elizabethton and Unicoi County fracas spread far and wide on social media and won’t be soon forgotten.

“I really do feel bad for both Unicoi and Elizabethton’s players and coaches,” Breuninger said. “I have a lot of respect for both Coach [Chad] Gillis [at Unicoi County] and Coach [Ryan] Presnell [at Elizabethton]. They do a good job with their baseball programs. It is an unfortunate situation.”

Sullivan East will face off against another quality ballclub today.

The quintet of Colton Richardson (.361 batting average; eight wins on the mound), Radford University-bound left-handed pitcher Parker Shipley (nine wins, one save; .425 at the plate), Carson Quillen (.437; six wins, two saves on the mound), Corbin Cannon (.387) and Maddox Bishop (.371) are the cornerstones of Greeneville’s attack. Knoxville Catholic and Science Hill have handed the Greene Devils their only losses.

Greeneville posted a 7-0 win over Sullivan East earlier this season as Quillen crafted a two-hit shutout.

Meanwhile, Tennessee High is trying to defend its regional title and the Vikings have compiled a cumulative batting average of .322 and a team ERA of 3.19 in sweeping the Upper Lakes Conference and District 1-AAA championships.

“We feel good,” said THS coach Preston Roberts. “We have been in these regional moments the past six seasons. We feel like we have the pitching depth to handle a double-elimination format.”

Six guys have tossed double-digit innings for the Vikings this season with Rylan Henard (6-2, 2.90 ERA), Payne Ladd (5-0, 1.54 ERA), Cainan Meyers (5-1, 3.00 ERA), Kaleb Feathers (2-1, one save, 3.36 ERA), Gage Graziano (1-0, one save, 4.77 ERA) and Brayln Price (3-0, two saves, 1.54 ERA) leading the way.

They’ll face a team that has piled up some runs.

Cole Putnal (.442, eight home runs, 38 RBIs), Aidan Webb (.435, five homers, 38 RBIs) and Brady Leroy (.333, five homers, 23 RBIs) are swinging the hottest bats for Cherokee.

The Chiefs have established a single-season program record for wins and are in the regional tourney for just the second time in program history.

Cherokee clinched its regional tournament bid with a 2-1 win over Grainger, beating Virginia Tech signee and potential MLB Draft pick Brady Smith in the process.

“We have been labeled an offensive team all season,” said Cherokee coach Drew Patterson. “We do have some solid hitters in the lineup. We also have two guys on the mound [Keaton Lawson and Tyler Lawson] who have done fantastic for us all season.”

Andrew Dingus owns a team-high .452 batting average for Tennessee High and also tops the Vikings with 35 RBIs. Carson-Newman University signee Evan Mutter has seven home runs, while Ashton Leonard has connected for 12 doubles and scored 44 runs.

“Pitching and defense [have been strengths],” Roberts said. “Our starting pitching has been great, solid relief all season and very good defensively. But it’s not like our offense is weak. We can still hit it.

“Everyone in this program has come to believe and expect to be in this game. We have a very strong conference and are fortunate to be in this situation, but this is just another step towards the ultimate goal of a state championship.”