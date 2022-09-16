Truck veteran Majeski wins at Bristol; Kligerman places 3rd

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A short track veteran mastered one of the nation’s toughest short tracks late Thursday night.

With a late-race charge, Wisconsin’s Ty Majeski captured his first career NASCAR Truck Series win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Zane Smith, Parker Kligerman, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five finishers.

Following a caution with 20 laps remaining, the 28-year old Majeski cruised to victory.

Kligerman started from the No. 28 spot in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Food Country USA Toyota. The historic Henderson team shop in Abingdon is located less than 45 minutes from BMS.

Kligerman was in the 16 position by lap 72. He advanced to 11th after 100 laps and was second with 75 laps left.

Derek Kraus earned his fourth career pole with a lap of 15.276 seconds at 125.609 mph. Chandler Smith, 20, joined Kraus on the front row after running 15.279.

Last September at BMS, Chandler Smith authored one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 Truck season by edging NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed.

On Thursday, Kraus held the lead until lap 28 with Chandler Smith jumped to the front. At the end of the first stage, Chandler Smith led over Stewart Friesen and Kraus. Smith and Friesen maintained the top two spots following the second stage.

The initial caution came on lap 38 when the Josh Reaume truck spun in the corner and Rajah Caruth was unable to maneuver past. Reaume was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Thursday’s practice session featured some extra drama and anxiety for two series title contenders. Zane Smith was forced to take his truck into the pits due to mechanical issues, while John Hunter Nemechek skipped qualifying after his truck smacked the wall.

Thursday was the final Truck series event for popular third-generation competitor Jesse Little from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. The 25-year-old son of former Cup driver Chad Little, made his farewell announcement via social media earlier this week.

Jesse Little, who has competed for a variety of Truck and Xfinity teams since 2014, is expected to follow the path of his father and work for NASCAR.