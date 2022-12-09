Trojans win twice at Holston

DAMASCUS, Va. – Sidney McKinney was searching for her first career win as a head basketball coach at John Battle Friday after season-opening losses to three strong foes in Marion, Honaker and George Wythe.

McKinney reached that landmark with a 55-36 decision over the Holston Cavaliers in a Washington County matchup, but there was no victory party.

“I need a lot more wins before I can celebrate,” McKinney said. “It was a rough first week, so we were glad that get it done tonight.”

Five-foot-seven sophomore guard Kara Kelley led the breakthrough for Battle with 16 points on an assortment of bold drives.

“It’s awesome to get that first win for Coach McKinney. We wanted to do it for her,” Kelley said. “Coach McKinney brings energy, and I just love being around her.”

Macy Odum added 10 points for Battle, which played with injured senior leader Emma Bishop.

“It’s a completely different without Emma out there, but we adjusted,” Kelley said.

Following a tentative first quarter, the Trojans pulled away with effective transition game and clever entry passes.

Bailey Widener led Holston with 10 points.

So what’s the next step for McKinney?

“We just have to keep working,” said McKinney, a former basketball star at Union and Emory & Henry. “I hope our early schedule will help us, but the Mountain 7 District is very tough.”

BOYS

John Battle 62, Holston 59

In the late game, junior Eli Meade canned three 3-pointers en route to a 20-point night as the Trojans won in overtime.

Gavin Ratliff added 17 points, including a basket off a missed free throw with three seconds left in the extra session.

Big freshman post Cole Caywood led Holston with 21 points, while senior Connor Finley added 18.

Holston rallied from a 44-31 deficit with just with three minutes left in the third quarter. Meade created that margin for Battle with a trio of three-pointers.

Meade also sent the game into overtime by hitting a pair of three throws with 12 seconds left. Holston had created a 55-53 lead at the 46 second mark on a steal and finish by Finley.

“Holston stuck it to us in the second half, but we buckled down when it counted,” Battle coach Steve Posey said. “It’s a learning process with this team. These guys are young, but we’re scoring more and getting better with each game.”