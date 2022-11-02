Trojans outrun Bearcats for 2D girls title

BRISTOL, Va. – On a day when conditions were excellent for distance running, the girls cross country team at John Battle High School excelled.

The Trojans edged rival Virginia High by four points to take the team title during Wednesday’s VHSL Region 2D championships at Sugar Hollow Park.

It marked the first regional crown for the program since 2012.

“Coming in our goal was just to make it to state by being one of the top three teams,” said Battle coach Whitney Jessee Ball. “I know personally they all ran their best times today on this course and most of them had their all-time best times. It was just a great day. They wanted it, worked hard and went after it. We have such a good group of girls this year and I can’t brag on them enough. We have some seniors that have put all their heart into it.”

One of those dedicated 12th graders is Jayden Sisk, who had John Battle’s best finish on Wednesday with a seventh-place showing in 21:34.5.

“This was a really good race for me and as a team it was a good race for us,” Sisk said. “We work together really well and I think that’s really important.”

Junior Kendall Jarvis (eighth, 21:48.7), sophomore Elizabeth Richardson (11th, 22:18.3), freshman Kari Streit (12th, 22:22.4), senior Caitlin Lambert (16th, 22:46.8), sophomore Macy Odum (21st, 23:34.6) and junior Madeline Ratliff (31st, 25:20) rounded out the lineup for the Trojans, who tallied 40 points. Virginia High scored 44 and Wise County Central placed third with 57.

John Battle and Virginia High supporters were crunching the numbers soon after the race finished.

“We were a little worried, because it was close and we didn’t know for sure,” Sisk said. “But it’s awesome. It was a really close race and it felt good to come out on top.”

Virginia High got top-10 finishes from Myra Kariuki (fourth, 20:24), Lucy Tester (fifth, 21:20.1) and Shaylen Cannon (10th, 22:05.1) as the Bearcats took home the runner-up trophy and qualified for the Class 2 state meet scheduled for Nov. 12 in Salem.

“We had a really good race today,” said VHS coach Zachlynn Blackburn Lallande. “If we are running this well here, then we’re really excited about next week. … We’re motivated and ready.”

So is Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy, who dominated in winning the girls race in 17:40.7.

That was nearly two minutes faster than second-place finisher Lydia Slemp of Wise County Central, who clocked in at 19:34.5

Rhudy repeated as regional champ and is 2-for-2 so far in her high school career when it comes to Region 2D titles.

“I told myself not to worry about it,” Rhudy said. “I was feeling pretty tired, but I knew I might as well give it all I had. I have gotten faster from last year and I’ve tried not to be as nervous and I think that’s really helped me.”

Rhudy finished as state runner-up to Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes a year ago.

Wilkes is now running at Furman University, so Rhudy is among the favorites to win state gold.

Is she pretty confident for the most important race of the season in Salem?

“I feel pretty good, yeah,” Rhudy said. “I’ll do what I can and hopefully, it works out well.”

Like their female counterparts, the most intrigue in the boys event occurred when it came to the battle for the team title as Wise County Central stunned defending state champion Union by two points.

Union swept the top two spots with champion Dorian Almer (17:03.2) and Chad Douglas (17:12.6), Central had five runners in the top-15.

Tyler Kiser (third, 17:29.8), Patton Shortt (fourth, 17:30), Luke Collie (sixth, 17:48.3), Jesse Greear (seventh, 17:48.8) and Tanner Kiser (13th, 18:07.8) led the way.

This is a Central team that lost by 21 points to Union at last week’s Mountain 7 District meet.

The Warriors won 33-35 on Wednesday.

“Dorian is so tough and Chad runs second for them and they are great runners,” said Central coach Brian Mills. “I told the team, ‘Listen guys, I don’t think we can run with their one and two, but let’s stack up behind ‘em and see what we can do’ and that was kind of our strategy today.”

While the Bears lost the team title, Almer became the fourth straight Union runner to win the Region 2D boys individual title.

Almer finished as runner-up to teammate Benjamin Hersel in the fall of 2021.

“I was pretty motivated,” Almer said. “It was up to me this year to get up there.”

Central and Union hope to be at the top of the state meet in nine days.

“They’re the measuring stick, I think,” Mills said. “I told [Union] Coach [Mark] Castle, I’d love to go up there and be one-two [in the team standings], I don’t care how it goes. I’d rather us be one and them two, but if they’re one, I want to be two. Southwest Virginia is represented really well in cross country right now and hopefully, we can go up there and have a good showing.”