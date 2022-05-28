Trojans crush Tazewell in Region 2D baseball

BRISTOL, Va. – Every baseball coach loves a player like Ryan Mix.

The junior designated hitter for the John Battle Trojans is a grinder in practice and leader during games.

That blue-collar approach came in handy Friday as the Trojans took a 13-3 win over the Tazewell Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Region 2D tournament.

Due to couple of rain delays, the game didn’t end after 10 p.m. Mix loved every second of it.

“We worked hard to get the field ready this afternoon after the rain, and I wanted to play,” Mix said.

Mix drove in three runs on three hits as the Trojans were able to clinch after five innings due to the run rule.

“It felt good to come through on a big stage for my team,” Mix said.

According to John Battle coach Jimmy Gobble, Mix leads by example.

“Ryan has been in the weight room all year, and he’s really bought into our approach,” Gobble said.

Leadoff batter JonAlan Richardson drove in two runs on two hits for Battle, while freshman Porter Gobble plated two runs.

Tazewell (14-8) opened a 3-0 lead in the second inning before John Battle answered with a seven-run rally in the bottom of the second.

“We didn’t stop after that,” Mix said. “We kept the pressure on.”

That was enough insurance for sophomore pitcher Ryan Sills, who allowed just three hits in five innings.

The Trojans (16-8) will face host Virginia High (12-12) on Tuesday.

“We hope to play a complete game,” Gobble said “We have a very young team and we’re still trying to find a way to minimize mistakes and take advantage of our chances. Every game we get from this point forward is a blessing.

Mix, who collected four hits against Ridgeview earlier this season, embraces his role.

“We’ve had these young players coming up for a while, but our seniors do a great job and I help as much as I can,” Mix said.

