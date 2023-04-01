BRISTOL, Tenn. – Trevor Bayne earned national fame on the NASCAR Cup racing stage.

Trey Bayne, Trevor’s younger brother, is following his own fast path.

For the past two years, Trey has competed in the unpredictable world of dirt Late Models.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old Knoxville resident was at Bristol Motor Speedway for the American All-Star Series portion of the Bristol Dirt Showcase.

“This is a breath of fresh air,” Trey Bayne said. “I’ve always wanted to race on dirt, and I’ve loved it since my first race.”

In addition to the All-Star Series, the Dirt Showcase featured the Steel Block Bandits Series. The 30-lap features were still underway at press time.

Trevor Bayne crafted his place in NASCAR history by winning the 2011 Daytona 500.

“I think Trevor is the pavement guy and I’m the dirt guy,” Trey said. “I’ve always said that pavement racing is more about the car, and dirt racing can be more about the driver.”

Trey’s dirt Late Model is owned by his father, Rocky. Veteran Knoxville racer Ross White serves as the crew chief.

“We’ve got about 25 races planned this season, with most of them being with the All-Star Series,” Trey said. “In our first year, we pretty much didn’t finish outside the top five. We haven’t won yet, but we’ve finished second and third plenty of times.”

Trey and Trevor learned the essentials of car control, speed and passing while competing in karts at Dumplin Valley Raceway in Kodak, Tennessee.

“I’ve been around racing since I was four-years old,” Trey said. “I took a break for a while before I got back into the sport in 2014. I raced for about two years and then took another break before getting back into it at Kingsport Speedway in 2017.”

One year later, Trey earned his first Late Model victory on the concrete surface at Kingsport.

“I love that Kingsport track,” Bayne said. “That’s really where I cut my teeth in the sport. Kingsport was a challenge, and all the racers were veterans who had experience on the track.

“I had a bunch of top-five finishes and it felt good to get that first win. I was able to the win the rookie of the year title, and would have won the national rookie title if I hadn’t missed a race.”

The last start for Bayne at Bristol came in a 2019 CARS Pro Late Model Tour event. Bayne finished in the No. 32 spot after experiencing issues in practice and qualifying.

“Everybody told me to respect the track. I didn’t do that and I learned my lesson,” Bayne said. “The car bottomed out in the first practice, but I had fast time for the session. Bristol is super-fast, and I was just giving the car everything it had.”

Trey said he does feel some pressure because of his last name, and that’s one reason why he savors the dirt experience.

“It’s good to have my own thing,” Trey said. “I still have my (asphalt) cars and we might race them a little, but I love dirt. In this kind of racing, you run around, find a different groove, and all of a sudden you have the best car on the track.”

Bayne, who last raced on a paved track three years ago in Florida, embraced the opportunity to challenge the high banks of Bristol again.

“This is an awesome track and a there is lot of talent in the series,” Bayne said. “Running at Bristol in dirt makes for interesting racing. I love it.”

Tim Maupin (Johnson City) and Freddy Mooney (Bluefield, West Virginia) were among the entries in All-Star Series Saturday, while Tyler Arrington (Honaker, Virginia) and Steven Litz (Blountville) were in the Bandits field. Arrington advanced to the main event by winning his heat race.

Maupin is a multi-time race winner on the dirt at Volunteer Speedway in nearby Bulls Gap, Tennessee, while Arrington is a familiar winner at Wythe Raceway.