Trailblazers sweep past Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – Daniel Boone’s basketball team lost three key players to injuries sustained during football and another starter, Creed Musick, transferred to Tennessee High.

But Science Hill transfer Jamar Livingston will still give the Trailblazers a puncher’s chance a lot of nights. Certainly, that was the case on Tuesday at Sullivan East.

Livingston piled up 41 points to help the ‘Blazers outlast the Patriots, 77-74, at the Dyer Dome.

His final two free throws gave Boone (2-1) a 77-74 lead with 0.3 seconds left. East tried to launch a half-court shot at the buzzer, but time expired beforehand.

“Livingston is an unbelievable player and talent,” said East coach Dillon Faver, whose Pats fell to 5-3 on the season. “I’m proud of my guys. We played tough for 32 minutes. Two or three plays will win or lose the game. That’s how close these games are.”

Boone (2-1) led by seven points twice early in the third quarter, but Drake Fisher (15 points) scored four straight points to cap a 15-4 run that gave the Pats a 71-67 lead with 1:41 to go.

Livingston answered by cutting backdoor for an assist from Peyton Long to make it 71-69 with 1:24 left.

Long put the Trailblazers ahead when he cut for an underneath-inbounds lay-in that he parlayed into a three-point play. The play, drawn up in a timeout, gave Boone a 72-71 lead with 27.8 seconds to go.

Landon Kirkpatrick, who assisted the basket, made two free throws for a 74-71 lead with 24 seconds to go.

Livingston made 1 of 2 foul shots with 9.2 seconds remaining to stretch the lead to 75-71. Corbin Laisure’s 3-pointer got East within 75-74 with 0.8 seconds.

“That was the longest 0.8 seconds I’ve ever seen,” Boone coach Chris Brown said with a smile. “Jamar played great and the guys understand their roles. We know what Jamar’s gonna bring us, and he’s gonna have to. When you’re missing three starters who are out for the year (Brayden Blankenship, Luke Jenkins, Luke Scott), things change quickly. But you can’t put your head down. You’ve gotta keep fighting.

“It’s not gonna be pretty, but we’re gonna get through with toughness, physicality and how hard we play. And I thought that’s what we did in the second half there.”

Laisure led East with 25 points. Fisher and Masun Tate added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Long scored 20 points for Boone. He made four 3-pointers and Livingston hit three treys. Clay Rowland had a couple of invaluable offensive rebounds.

East will host Oak Hill Red on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Sullivan East Middle School. Boone will visit Morristown East on Dec. 6.

In the girls game, Kyleigh Bacon paced three double-figure scorers with 19 points and Daniel Boone made 11 treys en route to a 70-50 victory.

Boone jumped out to a 29-11 lead in the opening 11 minutes thanks to pressure defense. Freshman Andrea Flores scored nine of her 16 points in the first quarter, including a personal 7-0 run in the final 67 seconds.

Josie Jenkins made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Boone.

“They are a really good team,” said East coach Allan Aubrey, whose team fell to 4-5 on the season.

East’s Jenna Hare poured in a game-high 26 points. She now has 1,992 career points.

She figures to scorer he 2,000th when the Pats visit West Ridge on Thursday. Her grandfather, Dickie Warren, became a Hall of Fame coach while working just up the road from West Ridge at Sullivan Central.

“Jenna has been really, really productive from an efficiency standpoint,” Aubrey said. “I’m very proud of her. You know, we ask her to do everything. …

“We’re a young team that’s struggling for an identity. Tonight was actually a decent step. I hate to say that because I’m a competitor. We gave ourselves a chance to win after we dug ourselves a deep hole. We actually got it down to five in the third quarter. And then we kind of ran out of gas because we tried to extend our pressure.”