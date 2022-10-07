 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Trailblazer cross country today in Gray; local college drop volleyball matches

  • 0
Volleyball logo
Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

Cross Country

Trailblazer event today in Gray

The 50th Trailblazer Invitational will be held today at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.

Among the teams involved are Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan East, West Ridge, Abingdon and Union.

The girls varsity begins at 8:30 a.m., with the boys following at 9:15.

The Three Rivers Conference meet is slated for Oct. 17 at Steele Creek Park. The Big 5 Conference meet will be on the same date at West Ridge High School in Blountville.

Volleyball

Braves calm Tornado

Hailee Blankenship had 15 kills, 10 digs and five acces and Katie Harless dished out 29 assists in King’s 25-11, 25-21, 22-25, 25-19 Conference Carolinas loss at UNC-Pembroke.

People are also reading…

Hannah Rogers hdd 12 digs and Claire Wilson added 11 for the Tornado (9-10, 4-4)

Wasps stung in South Carolina

Julissa Hopgood had six kills and Payton Rolfsen dished out 13 assists in Emory & Henry’s 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 South Atlantic road loss at Anderson (S.C.)

Libby Bickelhaupt added seven digs for the Wasps (2-17, 2-9).

Wolves howl past UVa-Wise

Kaylee Scarce had 22 kills and 16 digs in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-15 South Atlantic Conference loss at Newberry.

Bailey Conner added nine kills, Lily Gutierrez tallied 21 assists and Piper Suddeth added 15 assists. Hannah McAmis (Wise Central) had 11 digs for the Cavaliers (4-11, 1-10).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Another Friday night of high school football is on tap tonight, with 14 games across the BHC coverage area in Tennessee and Virginia. Who wins? Check out our predictions. 

UVa-Wise ballhawk Carter pumped to face rival Wasps

UVa-Wise ballhawk Carter pumped to face rival Wasps

Robert Carter is just a sophomore and he’s playing in the rebooted Southwest Virginia Bowl for the first time, but the magnitude of Saturday afternoon’s football game at Emory & Henry College is not lost on the cornerback/kick returner for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts