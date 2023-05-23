COEBURN, Va. – Second-year Chilhowie Warriors girls track and field coach Sadie Wassum Martello gave her athletes an ambitious mission at the start of this season.

Just call it Project: Win Region 1D.

“That’s been a goal for us,” Martello said. “We knew it was possibility, and we talked to the girls again this morning about how this day was going to be big for them.”

With a score of 118, Chilhowie won its first regional team title in recent memory in Monday’s event at McKilgore Park.

“We’re pretty stoked,” Martello said. “I don’t know what kind of regional trophies we have in the school trophy case, but I plan to check soon.”

The hero for the Warriors was Tess Somervell. The 5-foot-5 junior scored 30 points by winning the 400 (1.03.32), 800 (2:33.01) and 1,600 in 5:41.8

“I’ve been working four years for this,” Somervell said. “Today was tough because all my events were like back-to-back, but I had everything flowing.”

Somervell, who had never won a regional title before Monday, credited Martello for her emergence.

“Coach Martello has done everything for me,” Somervell said. “She has set up my workouts, taken me to practice and just encouraged me. I trained hard for today, and it paid off.”

Four-time defending champ Patrick Henry finished second with 103 points, with Grundy (68), Eastside (48) and Castlewood (46) next in line.

Castlewood junior Madison Sutherland also won her first regional titles in style as she swept the 100 (13.28) and 200 in 27.75. Sutherland finished second in both events at last year’s meet.

“Last season was actually my first year winning,” Sutherland said. “I’ve stayed focused on my practice and force since them.”

Sutherland also credited a driving force in Castlewood coach Dominque Locke.

“I’ve stuck to everything Coach D has taught me,” Sutherland said. “Now, I have to get back to work for the state meet.”

The VHSL Class 1 meet will be held June 2-3 at James Madison University.

Rural Retreat junior Olivia Crigger was another star, winning the 100 meter hurdles (16.52) and triple jump in 34-11.

Eastside junior Lexie Carter, who is ranked first in the Class A shot put, added another victory Monday with a throw of 38-10.

In the boys meet, defending state titlist Patrick Henry compiled 101 points en route to another regional crown. Grundy (90), J.I. Burton (78), Rural Retreat (46), Chilhowie (38) and Lebanon (38) rounded out the top six.

PH overcame three challenges. Powerful Tyler Barrett was forced to miss the throwing events due to an elbow injury, while sprinter Grant Buchanan was sidelined with a hip fracture. And Ben Belcher was disqualified in the 300 hurdles after meet officials ruled that he intruded another competitor by diving sideways at the finish.

“We were missing a lot, but the guys got the job done,” PH coach Fred Selfe said.

The key for PH was the throwing events, where the Rebels earned positions 1-2-3-5 in both the shot put and discus. Bobby Cline won the shot put (48-9) for PH, with Landon Steele (143-11) taking the discus.

Barrett is ranked first in Virginia for both the discus and shot put, where he has the fifth-best throw in the nation among preps.

“I tweaked my elbow in practice about a week ago,” Barrett said. “I just plan to take it easy the rest of this and get ready for state.”

Belcher captured the 110 hurdles in 15.38, while teammate Ben Hahn was first in the pole vault at 10.0.

Grundy senior Kaleb Elswick closed out his regional trophy march with victories in the 1,600 (4:37.18), 800 (2.05.19) and 3,200 relay.

Elswick estimated that his list of regional titles was at least 13, including cross country and indoor track.

“I’m still looking for my first state title,” said Elswick, who will run at Emory & Henry. “I’ve come up short a few times, including two thirds this year. I’ve been setting personal records like crazy lately, so I feel ready to make some history.”

Keyston Hartford of Grundy posted a meet record time of 10.16.20 to claim the 3,200.

Junior Colten Kilgore from Twin Springs won the 300 hurdles (42.69) and triple jump (39-4), while Brayden Dutton of J.I. Burton swept the 200 (23.44) and 100 in 11.60.