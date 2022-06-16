Top fuel champion Salinas feels right at home in Bristol

Shortly after the conclusion of last year’s Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway, Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas announced plans to buy a lake house in the Bristol area.

There was a good reason for that reaction.

Salinas has advanced to three straight final rounds at Bristol, with two wins.

“This track loves me,” said Salinas following his victory last October. “I’ve met so many nice people here over the years, and I just love this place.”

The San Jose, California, businessman hopes to build on his Bristol love affair this weekend. Salinas currently ranks second in the Top Fuel standings, trailing Brittany Force by just 30 points in his Scrappers Racing dragster.

That’s an impressive stat considering that Salinas brought on Rob Flynn and Arron Cave as crew chiefs this season following a successful multi-year run with legendary tuner Alan Johnson. Every other key member of the Salinas operation returned.

“Rob and Arron are like a dream team,” said Salinas in a Zoom conference last week. “You got some of the old school and new school.

“We’ve had the recipe for a great product, and they’ve changed the recipe to match their needs. It’s their tune-up now. They’re running the car a different way, and the experience and ideology Rob brings to the table is amazing.”

With a mix of preparation, power and instincts, Salinas collected his third win of the season on June 5 in the NHRA New England Nationals at sold-out New England Dragway. Salinas downed Justin Ashley in the final round with a run of 3.729 seconds at 330.80 mph.

According to Salinas, his driving prowess becomes more refined with each stop on the NHRA Camping World Series. He’s also been taking notes from Top Fuel veterans such as four-time defending class champion Steve Torrence and Shawn Langdon.

“We all evolve with experience,” said Salinas, who has six career wins. “I’m getting more runs underneath my belt and learning stuff all the time. And the other part is watching good role models, like Steve and Shawn. They’re really good and it took them a while to get there.

“I’m not the new kid anymore. I’m expected to run good, and we expect ourselves to run good because we hold ourselves to a higher level. And the scary part for us is, there’s so much more left in the tank. It’s crazy.”

Salinas, 61, wasted no time in making a statement last year at Bristol Dragway when he recorded the fastest time in track history, 334.32 mph, in the first round of eliminations. In the final round matchup against Torrence, Salinas was fastest off the starting line and took advantage when Torrence smoked the tires.

This weekend at Bristol, Salinas hopes to add another chapter to the best start of his career.

“Bristol has been really good to us, and I love the place,” Salinas said. “The mountains, the way the track is set up and the people there, it’s just awesome.

“We’re very excited about where we’re going, and we have so much more left for this season as we continue to grow.”