Too tough to tame

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Honaker Tigers overcame a variety of tests en route to winning three straight VHSL Class 1 titles in girls basketball.

Thursday’s exam at Viking Hall was on another level.

Five-foot-6 guard Jaloni Cambridge lived up to her billing as the nation’s top-ranked junior as the Ensworth Tigers posted a 59-27 decision over Honaker in the championship game of the Doc Maples Holiday Hoops tournament

Cambridge collected 35 points on seven 3-pointers and an assortment of college-level moves en route to earning MVP honors for the event.

“She’s an excellent player who will be competing at a big school one day,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said.

One jaw dropping sequence summed up the skill set for Cambridge.

After Honaker chopped a 27-9 halftime deficit to 29-13 at the 6:05 mark of third quarter, Cambridge responded by hitting five straight 3-pointers. Several of those shots were from well beyond the three-point line.

“There’s only so much you can do against an athlete like that,” Miller said.

According to Ensworth coach Mary Taylor Cowles, Cambridge is a winner on and off the court.

“How do you sum up an athlete like Jaloni except for maybe the word amazing,” Cowles said. “The thing that I really love about Jaloni is that she’s a beautiful young lady outside of basketball. She cares so much about her teammates, academics and community. It’s a lot of fun to coach someone like that.”

Kim Cooper added 12 points for Ensworth, which converted 11 3-pointers as a team.

It was a learning experience for a Honaker squad that has just one senior on the roster.

“Our girls are not going to see this caliber of talent in our area, so this will really help us at the end of the season,” Miller said.

Honaker (6-3) was led by junior forward Kate Jessee with 11 points. The Tigers, who entered the season on a 22-game win streak, have also lost to Ridgeview and Richlands.

“This is probably this hardest non-district schedule we’ve had since I’ve been coaching,” Miller said.

Junior guard Valeigh Stevens said that Thursday’s test was beneficial.

“This was a tough game, but we competed,” Stevens said. “We haven’t been playing great so far this season, but we flipped that around in this tournament and the experience will help us tremendously. We need to learn against strong teams.”

Five-foot-11 sophomore forward Alayna McNulty added seven points for Honaker and displayed the ability to beat defenders off the dribble.

“Alayna is good with the ball in her hands,” Miller said.

Of course, few prep players in the United States are better with the ball than Cambridge.

“You just can’t guard her. She’s number one in the nation for a reason,” Stevens said.