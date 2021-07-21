TOKYO OLYMPICS: Hildebrandt ready for challenge of the Olympics

BRISTOL, Tenn. - For the third time in as many Olympic Games, King University will have at least one participant. Former Tornado women’s wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt will compete in August for the United States of America.
Five years ago, Hildebrandt came up short at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, going 2-2 at the event at 53 kilograms. However, during those trials Hildebrandt was hampered by a knee injury.
“It has been a battle to stay healthy and keep my body feeling good,” Hildebrandt said. “So every time I step on the mat, I am super in tuned with my body and just grateful to even be doing what I’m doing!”
Fast-forward five years, and Hildebrandt was wrestling at 50 kilograms at the Trials in April to earn her spot on the Olympic Team. In what was one of the deepest weight classes for the Americans, Hildebrandt’s dreams became a reality, when she won the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, earning her spot in Tokyo.
“We are so extremely proud of Sarah and her accomplishment of becoming an Olympian,” King head coach Jason Moorman said. “This is the dream of so many, yet so few are able to achieve such a high feat. Since graduating from King, Sarah has surrounded herself with so many positive people that have had such a great impact on her journey, including her high school coach Brad Harper as well as Terry Steiner and the Olympic Training Center. We are incredibly proud and cannot wait to watch her compete in Tokyo and hopefully bring back some hardware.”
Hildebrandt earned a bye into the best-of-three final by winning the Final X the previous year, and proceeded to defeat challenge tournament champion Victoria Anthony on a pair of technical falls, 12-2 and 10-0 to earn her spot on the USA Olympic Team.
“Since April I expected to hit the ground running,” Hildebrandt said. “For me, coming down from Trials was rough. I was exhausted, and tried to give myself a break, but being on such a high it was hard to navigate.”
Hildebrandt’s Olympic dream almost did not happen. The Games were originally scheduled for last summer but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to some unnerving times last spring.
“I was definitely jarring as you can imagine,” continued Hildebrandt. “There was a three week period where we weren’t sure if the Games would get postponed or canceled and that was definitely a tough time to operate in. It was very scary. Once we got the clear that it was postponed, it was like, OK, we have another year to train. Let’s make the most of it and come out in 2021 better than I am now. Once I was able to make that shift it was back into a training phase.”
As Hildebrandt continues training, it doesn’t feel any different than preparing for another World Championship.
“It still hasn’t sunk in. I don’t know if it ever will. On a day-to-day basis, nothing is different,” commented Hildebrandt. “I’m training for another World Championship, essentially, but when I stop and think about this is a goal I’ve had my whole life, I just stop and chuckle, this is really neat and special. I feel like it hasn’t sunk in, I’ve just been training, training, training and maybe two weeks after the Olympics it will sink in.”
“I’m glad I’m the very last weight class to go because I have time to take it all in, adjust and acclimate to it all. It will be just another day, walking on competition day.”
Since qualifying earlier this spring, Hildebrandt has been hard at work preparing as she won her sixth Pan American gold medal back in May. At the event, Hildebrandt won all three of her matches by technical fall to secure the top spot on the podium. Back in 2018, Hildebrandt won the silver medal at the World Championship Games and was selected Team USA Women’s Wrestler of the Year.
Hildebrandt also reflected on her time at King and how that has helped her get to where she is today, along with Moorman’s tutelage.
“It’s so cool to think about the fact that there are two Olympians to come from King,” said Hildebrandt. “We were on the team together, that’s awesome! Especially, coming from a small school, I love that. I think it speaks volumes to what that program is about.”
While on campus, Hildebrandt was a four-time Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association (WCWA) All-American and two-time national champion, competing for the Tornado from 2012-15. She is one of 10 Tornado in program history to earn All-America honors four times. During her junior and senior seasons, Hildebrandt helped lead the Tornado to their first two of four straight National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) National Duals and WCWA national championships.
“I’ve said this about King, going into that room, we were there to become national champions, but we also had the dream to become Olympic champions,” Hildebrandt continued. “We pushed each other to become that, and it shows in the results from everyone that has left that program and the success they have had internationally. I’m really thankful that I got to be a part of that amazing, insane room where we were pushing each other day-in and day-out to be Olympic level wrestlers.”
“Having two Olympians now with ties to our program is such an honor,” said Moorman. “Both of these ladies who have reached this incredible milestone are true examples of hard work, determination, and relentless positive mindset. I truly feel we have the best culture here at King University, and that is shown with how our women compete, including both current and former student-athletes. I am blessed to be able to call myself a coach to so many great people, and thankful for the opportunity to be a part of their lives.”
The trip to Tokyo will be a little bittersweet, however, as outside fans are not allowed, Hildebrandt will not get to experience the Games with her family, but they will be watching.
“Families aren’t allowed in the country, which stinks, but I’m sure they will be setting up some watch parties and be pulling all-nighters to watch,” he said.
Leading into the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Hildebrandt is ranked seventh in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings. Hildebrandt is in the last weight class to compete as her competition days will be on August 6-7 in Tokyo.
Hildebrandt will become the third Tornado to compete in the Olympics and second for the United States of America. Haley Augello competed in women’s wrestling in Rio in 2016 and Kemar Hyman competed in track & field for the Cayman Islands in 2012 and 2016.
“I’m excited to watch the rest of my team compete, we have a phenomenal women’s team,” she said.
“I’m excited to cheer them on, I really hope that I take it all in for the once-in-a-lifetime experience that it is.”