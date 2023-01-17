Titans sound Horne in Cumberland showdown

COEBURN, Va. – Ryan Horne gained fame around far Southwest Virginia for his gritty exploits at running back for the Twin Springs football team.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior displayed that grit in Tuesday’s Cumberland District basketball showdown against the Eastside Spartans.

Horne scored 14 points, delivered lockdown defense and executed several key plays in the final minutes as the Titans earned a 49-45 decision.

Eastside and Twin Springs tied for first in the Cumberland preseason coaches poll. As usual, the matchup generated a capacity crowd and high drama as neither team could find a flow on offense.

“This is a tough place to play, but the crowd doesn’t bother me,” Horne said.

Horne churned for 2,220 yards rushing in football and has signed with Campbellsville University in Kentucky

What is Horne’s role in basketball?

“Play defense, score fast break points and shoot it when I’m open,” Horne said.

There is one other weapon for Horne.

“I give all I’ve got every second,” Horne said. “I’ve played before big crowds here before and played in a lot of football games where it was crowded. I like to compete.”

Six-foot-4 senior guard Connor Lane supplied 12 points for Twin Springs, while 6-5 guard Bradley Owens and 5-11 senior Brady Castle each scored nine.

“It’s really tough to come in here and win,” Twin Springs coach Tyler Webb said. “It feels like the floor shrinks on you. And you know Eastside is going to play hard.”

Eli McCoy, a 6-6 senior for Eastside, provided 18 points for Eastside with some nifty footwork in the low post and three 3-pointers. McCoy topped the 1,000-point mark for his career earlier this season.

This tense affair was tight from start of finish, with defenders from both teams going to work.

Following a 9-9 tie in the first quarter, the Titans took a 25-22 advantage into halftime.

McCoy forced a 29-29 tie at the 4:40 mark of the third quarter with a drive and assist in transition. Eastside was up 35-33 entering the final quarter and extended its margin 40-35 with 5:50 left in the game.

That’s when Horne and Owens stepped up on offense and defense.

“That was a battle and the fans got their money’s worth,” Eastside coach Patrick Damron said. “Horne made some big plays down the stretch for Twin Springs, but I thought we played good enough defense to win.”

With their large contingent of fans cheering on, the Titans moved ahead 46-42 with 1:49 remaining a 3-pointer from Horne and drive by Owens.

“We struggled on offense late in the game and gave up some key offensive rebounds,” Damron said. “We have to learn from that and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

When Horne weaved past his defender on the baseline for a score, Twin Springs was 48-42 with a minute left.

“Both teams were stringing together a couple plays,” Webb said. “We got a big steal and basket from Ryan late and that kind of put us over the top.”

Webb has come to expect big moments from Horne.

“They let us play physical tonight and that’s the way Ryan likes it,” Webb said. “Ryan is pretty much the same in football and basketball. He’s 100% effort. Every coach wants that kind of guy on his team.”

GIRLS

Eastside 48, Twin Springs 34

Taylor Clay led Eastside with 17 points, but that’s only part of the story for this 5-6 junior point guard

It all started last February in a regular season game at Castlewood.

“I went to pass the ball like normal, and my knee just kind of locked under me,” Clay said. “When I heard a pop, I was like ‘oh, no.’ ”

What was the diagnosis?

“My ACL was torn in half. That was tough,” Clay said. “I was told that I would be out from anywhere to 6-12 months, but I was able to get back in about six.”

While undergoing rehab, Clay missed the entire softball season and part of the volleyball campaign. Clay, who still wears a large knee brace, returned in time to rejoin her basketball teammates in September.

“I feel blessed to have this opportunity,” Clay said. “Pretty much, I’m good as new.”

Clay averages nearly 15 points with a mix of savvy and shooting.

“We played great as a team tonight and took advantage of some good openings,” Clay said.

Eastside sophomore guard Azzy Hammons, who averaged 20 points and seven rebounds last season, contributed 15 points Tuesday as Spartans opened a 30-14 halftime lead and held on.

“Hammonds gives us so much support. If I’m guarded, I can give the ball to Azzy and she will take over,” Clay said.

Senior guard paced Kaylee Keith paced Twin Springs in scoring with 13 points, while senior forward Preslie Larkins added 12 rebounds and six points.