Titan-ic matchup for Twin Springs, Rye Cove

A Scott County football feud that was temporarily put on hiatus – first by a global pandemic and then by one team not having enough players to safely continue a season – returns tonight in the grandest way possible.

The Rye Cove Eagles (7-1) host the Twin Springs Titans (6-2) with the Cumberland District championship on the line and to say this matchup is highly-anticipated wouldn’t do it justice.

In fact, there might not be enough words to accurately describe how fired up people are for this game.

Approximately 400 additional seats have been added as nine sets of bleachers were borrowed from Duffield Primary School, Grogan Park in Gate City and the Scott County Sports Complex, while additional parking will be available on Rye Cove’s practice field and the school’s front lawn.

The teams haven’t faced off in a game that counted since Twin Springs prevailed 34-24 over Rye Cove on Nov. 8, 2019.

The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic resulted in no VHSL season in the fall of 2020 and a positive COVID case led to the Eagles and Titans having to cancel their scheduled contest during the truncated spring 2021 campaign.

Last fall, Rye Cove forfeited its final four games when the team’s roster dwindled to a dozen players due to injuries and other factors and that wiped out the matchup with the Titans.

This year they’ll finally meet and the stakes are high. Very high.

“We haven’t gotten to play since my freshman year,” said Twin Springs senior running back Ryan Horne. “I’ve always loved this Game 10 rivalry. It’s a game no matter who is the better team, it’s going to be a dogfight.”

Technically, the teams have already gotten a chance to play against each other in 2022.

Twin Springs outscored Rye Cove 12-6 in a scrimmage setting that consisted of one half of football during a jamboree held back in August in Nickelsville. Nearly three months later, not much stock is being put in that rehearsal.

“That scrimmage means nothing this time of year,” said Titans coach Keith Warner. “Both teams have gotten better on both sides of the ball. Rye Cove tackles well and they can line up in multiple formations, so we will have to be able to adjust quickly to each offensive set.”

The Eagles started at rock bottom following the winless 2021 season, but a team that starts four freshmen, four sophomores and three seniors has not lost to a Class 1 opponent this fall.

They are one victory away from the program’s first outright Cumberland District title in 17 years as first-year head coach Gary Collier has overseen quite the transformation.

Rye Cove was predicted for a fifth-place finish in the Cumberland District preseason coaches poll.

“Our kids have bought in quickly to what we are about,” Collier said. “We take each week and try to focus on being 1-0 that week. They have done that well. Our season has gone close to perfect and we couldn’t have written it much better. Our win against J.I. Burton was huge last week and I think it will help us in playing in this big game. Kids believe in each other and winning has helped that process.”

Warner is among those impressed at the job Collier has done in Clinchport.

“Gary is a good friend of mine. I got to coach with Gary at Gate City [as assistants], so I knew he was going to do a great job when they hired him,” Warner said. “He has come in with that group of kids and has done a great job. Offensively, they are clicking right now. He gets the most out of his kids. He will have that group competing at a high level for the next few years.”

Speaking of Gate City, the Blue Devils (7-2) host Ridgeview (8-1) just up the road at venerable Legion Field tonight with the Mountain 7 District title on the line.

Was there every any idea of moving one of the games to Saturday so Scott Countians could see both contests?

“No, it was never discussed,” Warner said. “We are keeping this week as normal as possible.