Tiller time: Honaker begins a new era with Tiller replacing Hubbard as leader of the Tigers

BY TIM HAYES

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

HONAKER, Va. – Todd Tiller is a big man undertaking a big task.

As the successor to Doug Hubbard as Honaker High School’s head football coach, Tiller takes over for a fellow former offensive lineman who was large in both size and stature.

“I joked with him and said, ‘There’s no way I could ever fill your shoes. Maybe your shirt, but not your shoes,’ “ Tiller said. “Coach Hubbard is Honaker Tiger football. There’s no coming in and replacing a legend like that.”

For the first time since 1982, Hubbard will not be stalking the sidelines and calling the shots for the Tigers as he retired following a 39-year run at the Russell County school that featured 237 wins, a pair of state runner-up finishes and the mentoring of two future NFL players in Heath Miller and Jordan Stout.

Now, it is Tiller’s time and he’s no coaching neophyte.

He had successful stints at Fort Chiswell (2015-2017) and Ridgeview (2020-21) as the main man.

“Had this been my first head-coaching job, it would have been a lot more overwhelming and I would have felt more pressure,” Tiller said. “I’ve been around a couple of places and I think that’s made for an easier transition. The coaching staff here has been awesome.”

Tiller is familiar with the Black Diamond District as well since back in the day he was a standout now-defunct Haysi High School, which at one time was Honaker’s fiercest rival.

Those Honaker Tigers vs. Haysi Tigers games produced plenty of classic contests and a BDD title was usually at stake.

“It was always a tough and physical game when you played against Honaker,” Tiller said. “I remember my senior year [in 1995] we were tied late in the fourth quarter and they were lining up to kick a field goal to take the lead and we blocked it and returned it a long way. Then a couple of plays later, we kicked a field goal to win the game as time expired.”

Tiller might have grown up on the other side of Big A Mountain, but he has some Honaker connections.

“Hey, my dad [Ron Tiller] did go to Honaker High School for a couple of years,” Tiller said. “He ended up graduating from Council, but he did come here. I might be a Haysi boy, but I’ve had several cousins go through Honaker too. At least there’s still a Tiger mascot around.”

Tiller has already made his own imprint on Honaker’s program by implementing a spread-it-out, pass-happy offense, a change from the run-heavy look the Tigers previously used. Honaker aired it out in a 26-16 win over Holston on Friday night in a VHSL Benefit Game as sophomore quarterback Peyton Musick threw three touchdown passes to three different receivers

Much of the preseason was spent with the Tigers getting a grip on the terminology, techniques and nuances of the new sets.

“It’s really been a learning process,” said Honaker standout Aidan Lowe. “Coach Tiller is working with us really hard and we’re learning something new every day.”

Honaker went 5-6 last season and lost to Holston in the first round of the Region 1D playoffs. It was the sixth straight sub-.500 season for the Tigers, but Hubbard left behind a cupboard stocked with talent.

“I just hope we can get more wins this year,” Aidan Lowe said. “That’s all I want. I definitely think we can improve on last season and everything feels right.”

Those orange shirts now in Tiller’s wardrobe fit pretty well too.

“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Tiller said. “Coach Hubbard has been a big help and if I need anything, he’s there.”