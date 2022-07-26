 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tigers re-sign Daniel Norris

norris

Daniel Norris

 The Associated Press

Daniel Norris is having a Motown homecoming.

The Detroit Tigers signed the former Science Hill High School pitcher to a minor league deal on Tuesday as he rejoins the franchise with which he has spent the bulk of his MLB career.

Norris, 29, was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 22, five days after the team designated the left-hander for assignment. Norris was 0-4 with a 6.90 ERA in his 27-game tenure with the Cubs.

Detroit officials announced that Norris has been assigned to Triple-A Toledo and will be used as a starter.

In his ninth big-league season, Norris had his first stint in Detroit from 2015-2021.

Eighteen of his 20 MLB wins, 460 2/3 of his 541 1/3 innings, 139 of his 194 appearances and his only home run have come with the Tigers.

He’s also had stints with Toronto, Milwaukee and the Cubs.

