BASEBALL

Region 1C

Highland at George Wythe (10-9)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: George Wythe has authored one of the biggest turnarounds on the Southwest Virginia baseball scene this spring as the Maroons went just 4-17 last season and 1-12 the year before. … Owen Repass (.509) and Austin Repass (.347) are the top hitters for the Maroons, while Luke Jollay (2.50) and Colton Green (2.95 ERA) are the aces of the pitching staff. … GW finished as runner-up to Auburn in the Mountain Empire District tournament. “We have a good team,” said George Wythe coach Donnie Gamble. “Just need to be clicking on all cylinders to win ballgames. This team has learned how to play together and it shows. I can’t remember the last time we have hosted a regional game. I’ve been here 16 years so it’s been longer than that.” …Postseason trips are rare for Highland, which is located in Monterey and is the smallest public high school in the state as its enrollment is listed at 57 on the VHSL website. The Highlanders did beat Fort Chiswell in the first round of the 2000 Region 1C tournament before dropping a 6-1 decision to eventual state champion John Battle in the regional semis. “We are playing at home, which we are glad because that is one long bus ride,” Gamble said. “We will just have to come out and play ball and see what happens.”

Up Next: The winner plays either Grayson County or Narrows in Monday’s regional semifinals.

Region 1D

Grundy (11-7) at Lebanon (20-2)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Lebanon is the favorite to win it all in Class 1 and the Pioneers have certainly looked the part. The only losses have been to TSSAA Class AAA state tournament participant Tennessee High. … Lebanon blanked Patrick Henry (10-0) and Rural Retreat (10-0) to win the Hogoheegee District tourney. … Lebanon has a team ERA of 1.28 and Seth Buchanan, Nathan Phillips and Dagan Barton have each thrown a no-hitter this season. In total the Pioneers’ pitching staff has struck out 202 batters and walked just 49. … Buchanan (.474) and Zach Hertig (.452) own the top batting averages on the squad. Buchanan is a Virginia Military Institute signee. … Black Diamond District runner-up Grundy will be a major underdog. Dylan Boyd and Bricen Lambert are the top hitters for head coach Tom Crigger. “They will play hard and we can’t take any team lightly at this time of the year,” said first-year Lebanon coach Cody Compton.

Up Next: The winner plays either Eastside or Twin Valley on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in a regional semifinal matchup.

Region 2D

Richlands (5-18) at John Battle (16-7)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: John Battle is the defending Region 2D champions and the Trojans have not lost to a Class 2 opponent this season. … Sophomores Evan Hankins (.456, four home runs, 29 RBIs; 4-3, 2.24 ERA on the mound) and Porter Gobble (.394, two homers, 26 RBIs; 6-1, 2.60 ERA) are among the top two-way players in the area. Hankins has committed to the University of Tennessee. … Jackson Gayle (.327), Elijah Childress (.392), Broadie Bailey (.409) and Ryan Mix (.348) have hit well too, Noah Sills (5-1, 2.33 ERA) has pitched at a high level, while freshman catcher Caden Sturgill has thrown out 12 baserunners attempting to steal. “Obviously John Battle is loaded and probably the favorites to win the state championship, so that will be no easy task,” said first-year Richlands boss Ben Brown. “They have at least three guys that are probably going to go on and pitch at the next level, but I keep telling my guys that they can only pitch one at a time and we have a pretty good pitcher on our side too, so anything can happen in this game.” … That pitcher would be Ben Hale, who missed nine games earlier this season with an injury and recently returned to the bump. He pitched against Battle last season in the regular season. … CJ Earls (.373, two homers, 19 RBIs) and Dylan Brown (23 stolen bases) are also key parts of the Richlands attack. The Blue Tornado has lost eight games by two runs or less. “We have to go into the game with the mentality that we belong and make all the plays we can make and just see what happens,” Ben Brown said.

Up Next: The winner plays either Tazewell or Wise County Central in Tuesday’s semifinals at John Battle.

Wise County Central (14-8) at Tazewell (16-6)

7 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a compelling first-round matchup between two quality clubs. … Tazewell finished as runner-up to Virginia High in the Southwest District regular season and tournament. Jackson Myers, Gavin Duty and Connor Cline (.441 batting average) of Tazewell all recently signed with Bluefield University. … Tre Blankenship (.446), Luke Childress (.368) and Andrew Larimer (.358) can swing the bat. Duty, Myers and Axe Compton lead the pitching staff. Tazewell won the Coppinger Invitational earlier this season. “This season has been a true test,” said first-year Tazewell coach Brandon McDaniel. “We have had a successful season with some disappointments but all are simply building blocks for the future of this team and the program as a whole.” … The Wise County Central Warriors have exceeded expectations under the direction of first-year head coach Kelly Foster. “We’ve had a really solid season,” Foster said. “Our senior leadership and dedication have been phenomenal and our underclassmen have really made an impact. After losing seven to graduation last season, I don’t think anyone expected us to compete the way we have. Our guys have really created a culture of hard work and it has paid off.” … Robbie Wilson (8-2, 1.41 ERA) is the ace of the pitching staff and opponents are hitting just .142 against him. Wilson (.507), Braeden Church (.355), Casey Dotson (.390), Ashton Bolling (.419, five home runs, 28 RBIs) and Shawn Phillips (.400) are also central to Central’s success. “Wise Central is a very solid team. They are going to put the ball in play and are a very respectable opponent,” McDaniel said. “They will put a lot of pressure on us to play a complete game.”

Up Next: Either John Battle or Richlands awaits the winner on Tuesday in a semifinal game in Bristol.

Gate City (6-14) at Virginia High (13-9)

7 p.m.

The Skinny: Gate City enters this game with plenty of momentum as the Blue Devils have won five of their last six games. ... Eli McMurray (.348), Brayden Cox (.344), Brendan Cassidy (.344), Zachary DePriest (.340) and Dakoda McMurray (.318) are the top hitters for the Blue Devils, who endured a 13-game losing streak at one point. “This season has been a challenge for my staff and kids,” said GC coach Austen Arnold. “I am proud of the way they have stuck together and been able to string a few quality performances together down the stretch.” … Virginia High swept the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles under first-year head coach Adam Moore. After initially struggling, the Bearcats are considerably better now than they were in March. “This season has been a roller-coaster,” Moore said. “We had to learn about each other from the beginning and our non-district schedule helped us tremendously. Lots of inexperience out of the gate that has matured a little bit as the season went on. The kids bought in to this from day one and have worked to get better each and every day. It’s been a fun season in our clubhouse. The kids and coaches have enjoyed the ride. Every day we look forward to coming in and getting to work.” … Ollie Foy (.362), Bhraedon Meredith (.313, five doubles, four triples, 14 RBIs) and Conner Davidson (.322, 22 runs) lead the Bearcats at the plate. Sophomore Luke Whitt has pitched to the tune of a 7-2 record with two saves and a 2.96 ERA. . … If Virginia High needs more proof not to overlook Gate City there’s an important history lesson. In 2013 the Blue Devils were 5-18 and rolled into Bristol to face a Virginia High squad that was 20-2 and had beaten Gate City handily three times previously. The Devils left DeVault Stadium with a 5-4 win in the first round of the regional tournament.

Up Next: The winner plays either Union or Marion in a regional semifinal game on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at John Battle.

Marion (12-9) at Union (10-13)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a matchup of well-respected head coaches who have had success at multiple schools. Marion boss Larry Cannon led Pigeon Forge to a TSSAA Class AA state runner-up finish in 2005, while Union coach Dave Wyrick was at the helm of J.J. Kelly in 2008 when the Indians won the VHSL Group A state championship. … Keith Chandler (.458), Sam Whitman (.391), John Ryan Hurley (.358), Braxton Bunch (.355) and Eli Blanton (.280) are the big hitters for Union. Brady Adams is 5-2 on the mound, while Ryan Gibson threw three scoreless innings in a 9-8 win over Wise County Central in the third-place game of the Mountain 7 District tournament. … Marion features a balanced attack. “This season has been a positive process for both the players and us as coaches,” Cannon said. “It’s been really fun this year to coach these fine young men at Marion. They are a great bunch.” Kade Terry, Jack Pugh, Brody Taylor and Corbin Bade were among the standouts in Marion’s 8-4 win over Richlands in the third-place game of the Southwest District tournament.

Up Next: Either Virginia High or Gate City meets the winner in Tuesday’s semifinals at John Battle High School.

SOFTBALL

Region 1C

George Wythe (11-10) at Parry McCluer

5 p.m.

The Skinny: George Wythe has plenty of power with Andrea Pannell (.414, five homers), Olivia Shockley (.377, five homers) and Makenna Gilman (.333, seven homers) combining for 17 longballs. Leadoff hitter Samara Sheffey is batting .358. “We’ve had some ups and downs this season,” said George Wythe coach Amber Faulkner. “But we are playing our best ball right now.” … Not much is known about Parry McCluer.

Up Next: The winner plays either Auburn or Craig County in a semifinal game on Monday at a site to be determined.

Region 2D

Wise County Central (13-8) at Tazewell (15-5-1)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a rematch of the 2022 regional finals, a game Central won by a 3-2 count on a walk-off RBI single from Emily Sturgill. … Sturgill is back and has been a leader for Central along with Lexi Baker and Taylor Cochran. “We’ve had our ups and downs, but with great leadership from our seniors we are looking to peak at the right time,” said Warriors coach Allison Shortt. … There has been no sophomore slump for Tazewell ace Carly Compton, who enters the game with 533 career strikeouts. She recently pitched a perfect game against Carroll County, which is the top seed for the VHSL Region 3D tournament.

Up Next: The winner players either Lee High or Marion in Tuesday’s semifinals at 3 p.m. at Tazewell High School.

Marion (12-8) at Lee High (15-7)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a rare matchup these days between schools that were once Highlands District rivals and at one time it was the longest trip in the VHSL for league opponents. … The Lee High Generals have improved by 11 games in the win column under the direction of energetic head coach Samantha Ely. “The atmosphere of this program has really changed and there has been a big emphasis on building connection and trust within the team,” Ely said. “Our girls have stepped up this year and been leaders on and off the field. We have had some setbacks, but also been able to capitalize on opportunities to help get us back on track.” … Junior Chloe Calton (.492) is one of the top sluggers in Southwest Virginia with nine home runs this season and 19 for her career. She has also pitched to the tune of a 2.38 ERA. … Junior Emma Fortner (.388, six home runs), freshman Chloe Bledsoe (.544) and ninth-grader Gracie Garrett (.381) have also been standouts for Generals, who are in the regional tourney for the first time since 2013. … Taylor Preston and Ella Moss are the catalysts for Marion, while Aubree Whitt, Kursten Thomas and Mya Ferland are also key components of an offense that can score plenty of runs. The Scarlet Hurricanes have also played a tough schedule. “We have been battle tested and I think that will help us going forward,” said Marion coach George Robinson.

Up Next: Tazewell or Wise County Central awaits the winner in Tuesday’s semifinals.

John Battle (10-13) at Richlands (9-9-2)

6 p.m.

The Skinny: Both of these teams have experienced some ups and downs. … Richlands had its biggest win last Saturday with a 4-3 win over Tazewell in the finals of the Southwest District tournament as Arin Rife struck out 15 and Erica Lamie smacked two home runs. The Blue Tornado have played a tough schedule, competing in tournaments in Kingsport, Tennessee and Knoxville, Tennessee. … Milligan University commit Jordan Roulett-Wheeler (.370, five home runs), senior Saylor Baldwin (.373, five home runs), junior Raniah Gaitor (.361, three homers), Eden Wallace (.328, four homers), Taylor Childress (.318) and Madison Bowery (.286, three homers) are among the leaders for John Battle’s high-powered offense. Roulett-Wheeler and Childress have shared the pitching duties. “I think the season has gone well,” said first-year John Battle head coach Tom Harmon. “We have improved greatly from the beginning. We have been down late in several games but haven’t given up and kept fighting. The girls have played with determination. I am pleased with this season, especially the last half and am very proud of each and every player. I also feel blessed to have had a great coaching staff.” … Seven of Battle’s 10 wins have come at home. The Trojans are on the road against a quality opponent. “They always seem to have a good bunch of players and a good program,” Harmon said.

Up Next: The winner clashes with Gate City or Graham in Tuesday’s semifinals in Tazewell.

Graham (7-14) at Gate City (20-2)

6:30 p.m.

The Skinny: No one in Southwest Virginia has been able to beat head coach Cara Hamilton Noe’s Gate City squad. The Blue Devils’ only two losses came to the Dobyns-Bennett Indians from Northeast Tennessee. … Addie Gibson (.500), Makayla Bays (.464) and KK Baker (.423) lead the way as part of Gate City’s potent lineup. … Second-year head coach Taylyn Strange, who was a softball standout at Cocke County High School and Bluefield University, deserves credit for being at the helm of one of the area’s most improved teams. Chris Flannagan (.334, four home runs) is one of just two seniors on the roster, while freshman Jillian McFarland has amassed 136 strikeouts and also leads the G-Girls in RBIs. “We have played some great games and we have played some not so great games,” Strange said. “This season is truly a stepping stone into what we want the culture and brand to be of Graham softball.” … Graham will have to play one of those great games today if the G-Girls hope to pull the upset. “We know they are known to put a lot of runs on the board,” Strange said. “So we want to go in with the mentality to keep them off the bases as much as possible.”

Up Next: Richlands or John Battle plays the winner in Tuesday's regional semis.

BOYS SOCCER

Ridgeview (5-8-3) at Virginia High (16-0-1)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: Virginia High has been the top boys soccer team in far Southwest Virginia this season. The Bearcats have been victorious in every match save for a draw with Elizabethton. … Patrick Poku (27 goals, five assists), Prince Poku (15 goals, seven assists), Owen Dean (10 assists, eight goals), Bailey Owens (nine assists, two goals) and Jackson Trent (five goals, five assists) are the top point-producers for VHS. The Poku brothers have signed with King University. … VHS has 10 seniors on its roster. … Jaimie Evans (15 goals, three assists) and Isaiah Justice (seven assists, three goals) are the top scorers for Ridgeview, while Cody Deel is a senior leader on defense. Basketball standout Chantz Robinette is playing soccer for the first time and is the goalkeeper for the Wolfpack. This is the third regional tournament appearance in the seven-year history of the program. … Ridgeview coach Eric Vitatoe knows what his team is up against today. “They appear to be a two-headed juggernaut who faced very little resistance on the season,” Vitatoe said. “I plan to play them very defensively and try to get my opportunities with counters.”

The Skinny: Either Union or Marion gets the winner in a semifinal showdown on Tuesday at Wise County Central.

Marion (9-5-3) vs. Union (7-10-2)

at Riggs Stadium, Appalachia

7 p.m.

The Skinny: This will be Union’s first boys soccer match at Riggs Stadium since a much-publicized brawl broke out between spectators on May 15 during a match between Union and Ridgeview. One individual was charged with assault and battery while five others were charged with disorderly conduct. Several folks were injured and needed medical attention following the skirmish that occurred on the facility’s concrete bleachers. … That incident overshadowed a successful week for Union, which finished third in the Mountain 7 District tournament. “We had to go to penalty kicks twice last week to get the two seed [from the Mountain 7],” said Union coach Bryan Wharton. “We have played six freshmen this season and four of them have been starters.” … Junior Brayden Wharton (22 goals), junior Reyshawn Anderson (six goals, six assists) and senior Christian Fannon (nine goals) are the leaders for the Bears. … Junior Isaac Roberson leads Marion in goals (16) and assists (12). Parker Wolfe (five assists, three goals), Parker Henson (seven goals, nine assists), Garett Dimit (five goals, four assists), Josue Montoya (eight assists, six goals), Nelson Arcia (seven goals) and Aiden Keheley (four goals, four assists) lead Marion’s deep and balanced attack. … Brock Hanna was a former standout player for the Scarlet Hurricanes and is now the head coach. “We have let a few games get away from us that we should have won but we have had a strong season,” Hanna said. “We are confident in our ability to move the ball around the pitch and get guys in good scoring positions which has helped us to have 13 players who have scored at least one goal this year. We also have a stout defense that has only allowed one goal or less from teams other than Virginia High and Carroll County. We are confident in our abilities to defend and get on the scoresheet in games. We are looking to make have a good playoff run.”

Up Next: Virginia High or Ridgeview awaits the winner in Tuesday’s semifinals at Wise County Central.

Gate City (12-8) at Graham

At East River Soccer Complex

7 p.m.

The Skinny: Goalkeeper Ryland Mullins of Gate City has made 76 saves and he will likely get tested early and often this evening against the high-powered Graham G-Men. … Graham is the two-time defending regional champions and veteran head coach George Aiello has built a strong program in Bluefield. “Graham is Graham,” said Gate City coach Aaron Hillman. “They are well-coached and disciplined in their positions. George will always have his team playoff-ready and playing at East River is no easy task. If our boys come out and play our game, we will be in this thing.” … Walker Hillman (10 assists, eight goals) and Sam Casteel (10 goals, two assists) have played well for Gate City, which had to overcome an early-season injury to Alex Eastman, the team’s leading scorer and playmaker a year ago.

Up Next: The winner plays either Wise County Central or Tazewell in Tuesday’s regional semifinals.

Tazewell at Wise County Central (13-6)

7 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central coach Ryan Bolling puts a strong team on the field. .. The quartet of sophomore Isaac Wallin (9 goals), senior Ricky Onate (14 goals, seven assists), sophomore Owen Amos (13 goals) and junior midfielder Davis Miller (nine assists) have been the cornerstones for the Warriors. Onate is also the kicker for Central’s football team. … Tazewell is one of the area’s most improved squads, but the Bulldogs will have to play very well to spring an upset today. This is the first meeting between the schools in boys soccer.

Up Next: Either Graham or Gate City awaits the winner in Tuesday’s regional semifinals at Central

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 1C

Bland County at George Wythe (8-7-2)

5:30 p.m.

The Skinny: Nathan Cline’s first season as head coach at George Wythe has been a success. “Any year a team brings in a new head coach there is a flurry of emotions,” Cline said. “Being my first year, you have new systems, new expectations, new discipline, new everything. Buying in is hard, but these girls have adapted and worked hard for cohesion. There have been ups and downs, but riding the highs and not letting the lows get too low is something I’ve told them to keep close. They have done exactly that.” … Senior captain Kaleigh Temple (11 goals), sophomore Ava Ferguson (10 goals), senior defensive stalwary Lyndsay Clark and sophomore goalkeeper Riley Bailey (58 saves) are among the leaders for the Mountain Empire District tournament runner-up.

Up Next: Eastern Montgomery or Galax will be the opponent for the winner in Monday’s semifinals.

Region 2D

Gate City (6-10-1) at Graham

5 p.m.

The Skinny: Ella Dales is having a season to remember for Graham, a goal-scoring machine who has also doled out a plethora of assists. “Graham has always had a great team,” said Gate City coach Chris Mann. “They lose players but just reload each year. I expect them to be quick, skilled and aggressive.” … Bekah Reid (13 goals, four assists), Aubrey Smith (eight goals), Emma Reed (10 assists, six goals) and goalkeeper Erin Hensley (77 saves) are standouts for Gate City. “This year we have definitely had ups and downs which is expected when a new coach takes over,” Mann said. “The year started out a little rough. We took some tough losses but I could see that the girls were trying but they were not comfortable in their new positions and was having difficult managing that. After we got a few games under our belts you could see the wheels turning a little more and things started to click. Those games at the beginning of the year where we lost big, all of a sudden became close games and we competed with the top teams in the area. For this to be my first year I was very blessed to have such a dedicated group of young ladies. I am very pleased with the progress that we have made and look forward to what these girls can do in the future.”

Up Next: The winner gets Union or Virginia High in Tuesday’s semifinals at Wise County Central.

Virginia High (7-9-3) vs. Union

At Riggs Stadium, Appalachia

5 p.m.

The Skinny: This is a rematch of last season’s Region 2D finals, a match Union won 3-1 as Emma Hemphill, Peyton Davis and Isabella Blagg scored goals. … Blagg and Hemphill are back and Union’s high-scoring ways have continued this spring. “Union has been very dynamic up front and well-coached over the last couple of years,” said Virginia High coach Justin Hayden. “I was impressed with their hustle during our regional playoff matchup last spring.” … Mary Katherine Wilson has scored eight goals this season, but has been sidelined recently with an injury. Myra Kariuki (seven goals), goalkeeper Tori Kariuki, University of Pikeville signee Aly Wright and midfielder Chloe Jarvis have played well for the Bearcats. “It has been a learning season this year. Several freshmen and other players new to the game have started or contributed significant minutes,” Hayden said. “I have been very pleased with how the team has settled into good form here at the end of the season, especially since we have had season-ending injuries to veteran players at the front and back end of the formation.”

Up Next: Graham or Gate City will be the semifinal opponent of the winner on Tuesday at Wise County Central.

Tazewell at Wise County Central (14-2-2)

5 p.m.

The Skinny: Wise County Central is having the best season in school history and the Warriors won last week’s Mountain 7 District tournament. That title joined the regular-season crown Central had already claimed. … Central’s Olivia Webb has scored 31 goals this season and 88 for her career, while goalkeeper Rhiannon Barton is a four-year starter with more than 400 career saves. Geanette Boggs (five goals, five assists) has also played well. … Central has a lofty goal and the pursuit begins today. “We are happy with how things have gone so far this season but we won't be satisfied unless we are able to play in the state tournament,” said Central coach Matthew Mullins. “That's our biggest hurdle we have tried to get over in my nine seasons as head coach.”

Up Next: Richlands (10-4-3) plays the winner on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a semifinal match at Wise County Central’s field.