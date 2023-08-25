Taylor Clay had herself a night with 20 digs and a dozen kills as the Eastside Spartans cruised to a 25-20, 25-6, 25-18 non-district volleyball victory over longtime nemesis Patrick Henry.

Presley Hall (seven kills) and Haylee Day (17 digs) contributed in a major way as well, while Virginia Hicks and Braelyn Hall combined for 17 assists.

Eastside is 1-1.

Castlewood 3, Hurley 0

The Castlewood Blue Devils improved to 2-0 as Madison Sutherland served six aces, hustled her way to eight digs and slammed down six kills.

Anna Summers (14 kills, four aces), Macee Lasley (10 aces, three kills) and Charleigh Hall (three aces, 22 assists) also played well.

Tennessee High 3, Dobyns-Bennett 0

Sophie Meade had 15 kills and nine digs and Ashton Blair added 14 kills to lead Tennessee High to a 25-14, 25-21, 25-14 Big 6 victory at Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night in Kingsport.

Bree Adams had 33 assists and Sydnee Pendland tallied 19 digs for the Vikings (7-4, 1-2), which will visit Sullivan East on Monday.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 1

Madison Haynie had 14 kills and Casey Wampler added 12 kills and nine digs to lead the Wolves to a 25-14, 19-25, 25-13, 25-20 Big 6 road victory over the Pioneers.

Rylee Haynie added eight kills and Allie Reilly had seven West Ridge. Faith Wilson contributed 42 assists, nine digs and three aces, while Kari Wilson and Laynie Jordan had 11 digs apiece.

Maggie Niebruegge had nine digs and Mollee Cutshall tallied five kills in the win.

Marion 3, Chilhowie 1

Ella Moss had a big night with 15 kills, 10 service points and eight digs to lead Marion to a 22-25, 25-6, 25-13, 25-18 rivalry victory at Chilhowie.

Marion (2-0) also received 13 assists, eight service points and seven kills from Aubree White, 18 points by Kursten Thomas and 19 points and nine kills by Brooke Langston.

Chilhowie (0-2) received a 10-dig, nine-kill, seven-assist showing from Lexi Williams. Maddi Preston (11 digs, three kills) and Sophie Adams (six kills, six digs) also had notable performances for the Warriors.

Elizabethton 3, Unicoi County 1

Ainsley Wampler tallied 10 kills for head coach Carly Williams' Elizabethton Cyclones in a 16-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 win.

GOLF

at Holston Hills Golf Club

Team Scores

Marion 158, Patrick Henry 183, Cornerstone Christian Academy 191, Chilhowie 198

Individual Results

Marion – Grayson Sheets 35, Jack Ford 39, Parker Wolfe 42, Isaac Roberson 42

Patrick Henry – Keagan Hutton 45, Holden Belcher 46, Braeden Nichols 46, Savannah Riley 46

Cornerstone – Jacob Smith 43, Daniel Smith 47, Jed Hammond 49, Noah Alexander 52

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 42, Will Goodwin 49, Brody Davison 51, Ethan Doss 67

at Warriors Path

Team Scores

West Ridge 162, Dobyns-Bennett 165, Elizabethton 173, Gate City 188

Individual Results

West Ridge – Wyatt Cochran 38, Bo McGee 39, Jordan Smith 42, Carson Leming 43

Dobyns-Bennett – Blake Adams 38, Peyton Robinson 41, Parks Hauk 42, Julian Smith 44

Elizabethton – Dalton Sharp 41, Justin Porch 43, Braxton Avery 44, Gage Stout 45

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 36, Cam Henderson 45, Sam Page 53, Ethan Dingus 54

at Lonesome Pine Country Club

Team Scores

Lee High 156, Wise County Central 167, Union 184, Rye Cove 216

Individual Results

Lee – Brycen Coomer 35, Jake Leonard 40, Braylen Pendergraft 40, Walker Baker 41

Wise County Central – Davis Miller 36, Chance Boggs 38, Aaron Lawson 44, Isaiah Bentley 49

Union – Carter Worley 42, Jace Cochran 42, Talan Adams 49, Ben Bowman 51

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 41, Noah Ramsey 51, Gabe Ramsey 62, Will Huff 62

