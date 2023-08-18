Andrew Boyd of Richlands threw for 211 yards and four touchdowns, while the Blue Tornado’s defense took advantage of three turnovers in a 32-14 win over the Grundy Golden Wave on Thursday night in a VHSL Benefit Football Game at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Boyd had twice as many TD passes as incompletions as he was an impressively efficient 15-of-17 through the air. Cole Vanover (four catches, 108 yards), Gavin Whited (three receptions, 34 yards), Collin Adkins (two receptions, 25 yards) and Gabe Lewis (one catch, eight yards) were at the receiving end of his scoring strikes. Kaden Dupree added five grabs for 36 yards.

Dupree set the tone defensively, intercepting a pass from Grundy’s Carson Griffey on the ninth play from scrimmage and taking it 50 yards to the house. Treyton Kiser and Cole Paris also had picks for the Blues.

A dozen different players toted the pigskin for Grundy with Ayden Whited leading the way with 39 ground yards. Brody Coleman threw a TD pass to Jonah Looney in the third quarter and Garon Marcum had a fourth-quarter TD run to account for the Wave’s touchdowns.

Richlands hosts Gate City next Friday, while Grundy entertains Carroll County.

Grundy 0 0 8 6—14

Richlands 6 19 7 0—32

Scoring Summary

R – Dupree 50 INT return (kick failed)

R – Adkins 22 pass from Boyd (kick failed)

R – Lewis 8 pass from Boyd (kick failed)

R – G. Whited 29 pass from Boyd (B. Jones kick)

R – Vanover 75 pass from Boyd (B. Jones kick)

G – J. Looney 32 pass from Coleman (E. Roberts run)

G – Marcum 8 run (run failed)

Team Stats

First Downs: G 14, R 13; Rushes-Yards: G 35-147, R 27-61; Passing Yards: G 103, R 218; Comp.-Att.-Int.: G 5-12-3, R 16-19-0; Fumbles-Lost: G 0-0, R 3-2; Penalties-Yards: G 1-8, R 5-40; Punts-Average: G 3-28.3, R 2-34.5

VOLLEYBALL

Sullivan East 3, Elizabethton 1

Asia Carnes had 14 kills, Kyndl Hodge dished out 30 assists and Kylie Hurley added 30 digs to lead Sullivan East to a 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-22 Region 1-2A victory over Elizabethton on Thursday night.

Sophie Johnson added eight kills and 14 digs and Carly Bradford contributed seven kills and 14 digs for the 2-1 Patriots.

Elizabethton was led by Abby Gwinn with 16 assists and Gracie Kirsh with 10 kills. Bailee Vanhuss added 21 digs.

GOLF

County Cup, Day 2

Thursday, at Tri-Cities Golf Club

West Ridge 8.5, Sullivan East 6.5

Wyatt Cochran (WR) def. Matt Durham 2 & 1

Will Carrier (SE) def. Raiden Collier DNP

Garrett Shook (SE) def. Jordan Smith 2 & 1

Bo McGee (WR) def. Alex Hamilton 1 up

Karson Stafford (SE) def. Fletcher Henritze 4 & 3

Josh Durham (SE) def. Timothy Bonzor 3 & 2

Ethan Casey (SE) def. Keaton Faust 3 & 2

Carter Fleming (WR) def. Carter Ashworth 5 & 4

Yssabell Thompson (WR) def. Hayden Pierson 5 & 4

Ashlyn Chesser (WR) def. Hailey Tester 5 & 4

At Holston Hills

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 173, John Battle 211, Holston (incomplete)

Top Players

Patrick Henry -- Carter Lester 42, Holden Belcher 42, Savannah Riley 44

John Battle -- Taylor Sisk 50, Abigail Robinson 51

Holston -- Brody Thomas 40, Colton Woodward 47

Cumberland District Match

Castlewood 188, Rye Cove 210, Eastside 210, J.I. Burton 220, Twin Springs (incomplete)

Individual Results

Castlewood – B. Varney 41, P. King 42, P. King 52, S. Somervell 53

Rye Cove – J. Kern 39, J. Turner 53, G. Ramsey 58, N. Ramsey 60

Eastside – A. Burke 49, W. Johnson 49, L. Nixon 56, D. Williams 56

J.I. Burton – A. Absher 46, H. Sturgill 57, B. Couch 58, C. Cantrell 61, J. Short 61

Twin Springs – M. Pearcy 57, K. Smith 61, M. Culbertson 63