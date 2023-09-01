Grundy High School’s volleyball team had a good week.

Make that a great week.

The Golden Wave won their third match in four days on Thursday night by collecting a quality 26-24, 24-26, 25-17, 25-16 non-district victory over the J.I. Burton Raiders.

Leah Rasnake (six kills, four aces), Sophia Belcher (10 kills, nine blocks, three aces), Lilly Porter (23 assists), Claire Griffey (11 digs), Makailah Estep (six kills, four blocks), Gabby Ratliff (three kills, three aces) and Ryleigh Church (five digs, five kills) were part of a balanced attack that enabled the Wave to prevail on Thursday.

Grundy is 3-2.

Wise County Central 3, Patrick Henry 2

Emmah McAmis was impressive as usual – 34 kills, 23 digs – as Wise County Central posted a 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-10 victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

Abbie Jordan’s 42 assists and six kills, Ameera Youmessi’s 15-kill performance, Riley Stallard’s 14 digs and Sophie Fleming’s 37 digs were also key for the Warriors.

The quartet of Anna McKinney (14 kills, seven digs), Braelyn Scammell (13 digs, six kills, three aces), Marah Woodlee (14 digs) and Morgan Tasker (30 assists, 12 digs, two aces) were the top performers for PH.

Lebanon 3, Holston 0

Junior Gracie Crabtree fared well at the net (11 kills, three blocks) and service line (five aces) in Lebanon’s 25-20, 25-19, 25-15 non-district victory over the Holston Cavaliers.

Junior Bailey Collins added nine digs, while junior Averi Russell finished with 15 assists and three aces. It was the first win of the season for the Pioneers, who are 1-4.

Thomas Walker 3, Hancock County 0

Patricia Bigge had 21 kills as Thomas Walker hammered out a 25-14, 25-13, 25-18 win over the Hancock County Indians.

Twin Springs 3, Council 0

Kenzi Gillenwater got 14 kills and three blocks as Twin Springs took a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 triumph over the Council Cobras.

Madison Wallace added six aces, five kills and three blocks in the victory, while Abbie Taylor dished out 16 assists.

Ella Rasnake led Council with 14 service points, seven aces and four kills, one day after she finished as runner-up at a cross country meet in Lebanon.

Marion 3, Carroll County 1

Ella Moss had her usual all-around stellar performance – 14 kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks – as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes earned a 25-19, 25-18, 21-25, 27-25 triumph over longtime nemesis Carroll County.

Kursten Thomas and Sophia Keheley combined for 10 kills, while Mya Ferland found her way to 13 service points and four digs. The ‘Canes are 3-1.

David Crockett 3, Tennessee High 0

David Crockett dominated in a 25-14, 25-19, 25-19 conference win over visiting Tennessee High.

GOLF

At Holston Hills Golf Club

Team Scores

Chilhowie 172, Patrick Henry 174, Northwood 211, Rural Retreat 212, Honaker 213, Holston (incomplete)

Individual Results

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 39, Will Goodwin 44, Ethan Doss 44, Brody Davidson 45

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 41, Savannah Riley 42, Caleb Phipps 44, Braeden Nichols 47

Northwood – Walker Jones 38, Dawson Prater 56, Bricen Frye 58, Duke Colley 59

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 45, Tripp Umberger 52, Olivia Crigger 56, Olivia Bailey 58

Honaker – Preston Keen 45, Colin Jessee 54, Eric Ball 56, Zoe Street 58

Holston – Brody Thomas 38, Colton Woodward 50

At Cedar Hill Country Club

Team Scores

Castlewood 367, Rye Cove 376, Eastside 432, J.I. Burton 437, Twin Springs 470, Thomas Walker (incomplete)

Individual Results

Castlewood – Bailee Varney 86, Payton King 91, Parker King 93, Steven Somervell 97

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 76, Dawson Kern 87, Noah Ramsey 106, Gabe Ramsey 107

Eastside – Adam Burke 92, Will Johnson 111, Darren Williams 113, Jacob Adams 116

J.I. Burton – Abigal Absher 103, Brad Lane 106, Hayden Sturgill 108, Bailee Couch 120

Twin Springs – Brennan Weddle 110, Mason Culbertosn 113, Maddie Pearcy 123, Kylee Smith 124

Thomas Walker – Parker Jackson 100, Denton Saylor 107, Donnie Saylor 112

WEDNESDAY

At Fincastle

Team Scores

Marion 168, Graham 172, Tazewell 181, Richlands 198, Virginia High 200, Lebanon 210

Individual Results

Marion – G. Sheets 41, I. Roberson 41, E. Baggett 43, B. White 43

Graham – C. Goodson 36, D. Goins 43, A. Hamaty 46, B. Gilpin 47, K, Sarver 47

Tazewell – C. Brown 44, T. Smith 44, E. Martin 46, E. Clevinger 47

Richlands – C. Hurst 38, G. Cline 49, G. Clevinger 55, L. White 56

Virginia High – N. Harper 44, L. Lee 48, G. Belcher 49, M. Hawthorne 59

Lebanon – H. Musick 48, C. Hess 51, C. Hovis 54, I. McGlothlin 57