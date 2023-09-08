Gracie Statzer had 21 kills and four blocks and Ella Kiser contributed 22 assists, 17 digs and seven kills to lead Abingdon to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-20 Mountain 7 District home victory over Wise County Central on Thursday night.

Ava Kiser added 15 digs and 13 assists for the Falcons (4-0), while Richlands transfer Annsley Trivette tallied six kills, four blocks and three aces.

Emmah McAmis led Wise Central with 17 kills and 12 digs, Sophie Fleming added 16 digs and Abbie Jordan dished out 16 assists for the Warriors.

West Ridge 3, Tennessee High 1

Mollee Cutshall had 11 kills, Rylee Haynie had 10 kills and sister Madison Haynie added nine to lead West Ridge to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 Big 6 Conference road win over the Vikings.

Allie Reilly and Casey Wampler had six kills each for the Wolves (14-6). Faith Wilson dished out 41 assists, 13 digs and three aces, while Kari Wilson had 18 digs, Maggie Niebruegge added 14 digs and Laynie Jordan had 11.

Sophie Meade led Tennessee High (15-9, 2-4) with eight kills, while Erin Littleton had seven kills and six blocks. Ashton Blair also had seven kills, while Sydnee Pendland had 17 digs and Bree Adams handed out 25 assists for the Vikings, who will host Virginia High on Monday.

Ridgeview 3, Lee High 1

Leah Sutherland had 26 kills and Mckinley Owens added 37 assists and five digs to lead the unbeaten Wolfpack to a 25-21, 25-15, 12-25, 25-16 Mountain 7 District victory over the Generals.

Jaecey Dingus (nine digs, two aces), Mackenzie Wright (10 digs, two blocks), Tsega Mullins (nine kills), Caiti Hill (19 digs, four kills) and Braelynn Strouth (seven digs, four kills) also contributed for Ridgeview.

Rye Cove 3, Twin Valley 0

Natalie Fannon had seven kills, Gracie Turner added six and Alidia Kern distributed 11 assists and recorded 10 aces in the Eagles' 25-20, 25-7, 25-16 non-district win over the Panthers.

Jalynn Rogers (15 service points, seven digs, four kills, three aces), Naquila Harless (11 digs, 6 service points), Gracen Chavez (four kills, four assists) and Allison Akers (seven assists) also contributed for Rye Cove. Kern also had 26 service points and four digs in the win.

Twin Springs 3, Honaker 2

Abbie Taylor had 20 assists and Kenzi Gillenwater added 12 kills to lead Twin Springs to a 25-17, 27-25, 25-21, 18-25, 15-9 non-district win over the Tigers.

Madison Wallace added seven kills for Twin Springs, while Abby Bays contributed eight digs.

Honaker (4-3) was paced by Kate Jessee (16 service points, 11 kills), Kalli Miller (22 digs), Carey Keene (seven kills), Valeigh Stevens (16 assists) and Grayson Whited (16 assists).

GIRLS SOCCER

Tennessee High 4, Dobyns-Bennett 2

Aryana Patterson scored a hat trick with three goals as the Vikings rallied past the Indians with a trio of second half goals.

Sydney Clark also had a goal for Tennessee High, which trailed 2-1 at halftime. Abby Littleton had three assists, while Chloe Shelley had an assist and also recorded 11 saves in goal for the Vikings.

GOLF

Southwest District

at Holston Hills Country Club, Marion

Team Scores

Marion 160, Graham 165, Virginia High 173, Tazewell 186, Richlands 196, Lebanon 197.

Individual Results

Marion - Grayson Sheets 37, Jack Ford 38, Reid Osborne 41, Parker Wolfe 44.

Graham - McCartney Hinkle 37, Bailey Goodson 40, Alana Hanaty 44, Keith Sarver 44.

Virginia High - Landon Lee 39, Nate Harper 41, Brady Rader 45, Gracie Belcher 48.

Tazewell - Chase Brown 41, Trevor Smith 44, Elise Clevinger 49, Ethan Marten 52.

Richlands - Cooper Hurst 40, Greta Cline 47, Layton Salyers 54, Levi White 55.

Lebanon - Noah Delp 44, Hunter Musick 45, Carter Hess 53, Connor Hovis 55.