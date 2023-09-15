John Battle High School won a Mountain 7 District volleyball match for the first time in 2023 on Thursday night and the Trojans did so in emphatic fashion against one of their biggest rivals. Bella Shutters helped shut the door with 12 kills and three blocks in a 25-17, 25-17, 25-16 triumph over the homestanding Abingdon Falcons.

Battle (10-3, 1-2) had lost to Ridgeview and Gate City in its most recent league matches, but put it all together against the Falcons.

“This was a great win for us,” said Trojans coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “We have opened up district play with tough competition and we have lacked on our endurance of playing tough the whole way through. Tonight, we came to play. We played smart and together. I am very proud of our bunch and the way they have responded.”

Eden Wallace (seven blocks), Jacqueline Hill (nine kills, two aces), Allison Smith (19 digs) and Mackenzie Smith (nine kills, two aces) were also among the statistical standouts.

Abingdon (10-3, 3-1) got a 17-dig, 12-assist, nine-kill, two-ace performance from Ella Kiser. Gracie Statzer (13 digs, 12 kills, five blocks), Ava Kiser (11 assists, five digs) and Muriel Dillow (17 digs) were also strong in defeat for AHS.

Ridgeview 3, Union 0

Ridgeview High School’s volleyball team is 12-0 if you can dig it?

The Wolfpack certainly can.

Braelynn Strouth recorded her 1,000th career dig to highlight a 25-16, 25-16, 25-10 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Union Bears.

Strouth finished with eight digs, 10 kills and two aces.

Caiti Hill added 23 digs and she has more than 1,000 of those in her career too.

That’s a dynamic duo.

“They are both four-year starters that read the ball really well,” said Ridgeview coach Holly Hyden Fleming. “They have great instincts.”

Leah Sutherland (13 kills, 14 digs), Makinley Owens (32 assists, six digs) and Mackenzie Wright (nine kills, seven digs) also played well for the winners.

Honaker 3, Council 0

Kate Jessee had 23 service points as Honaker had no problem collecting a 25-17, 25-7, 25-13 non-district victory over the Council Cobras.

Valeigh Stevens (12 assists), Carey Keene (nine kills) and Kalli Miller (nine digs) were also standouts for the Tigers.

Ella Rasnake’s four kills were tops for Council.

Eastside 3, Twin Springs 0

Haley Frazier knocked down eight kills and three blocks as the Eastside Spartans KO’ed Twin Springs 25-14, 25-17, 25-11 for a Cumberland District victory.

Taylor Clay added eight kills and eight aces in the win, while Haley Day finished with 17 digs.

Marion 3, Patrick Henry 0

Ella Moss had 14 kills, six digs, five aces and one block as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes posted a 25-16, 25-23, 25-19 non-district victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels.

The ‘Canes (10-4) also received nine kills from Brooke Langston, a dozen digs from Mya Ferland, 12 assists from Aubree Whitt and four kills from Sophia Keheley.

Jennifer Reynolds paced PH with 10 kills, while Morgan Tasker tallied 21 assists and two aces.

Grundy 3, Tazewell 0

Lilly Porter was on point with 20 assists and Ryleigh Church served four aces as the Grundy Golden Wave swept Tazewell for a non-district triumph.

Sophia Belcher’s eight kills, Claire Griffey’s 24 digs and Makailah Estep’s four blocks were also vital to the victory.

West Ridge 3, David Crockett 0

Madison Haynie hammered down six kills and Faith Wilson finished with 18 assists as the West Ridge Wolves dominated David Crockett for a 25-15, 25-14, 25-13 victory.

J.I. Burton 3, Rye Cove 1

J.I. Burton got the best of Rye Cove 25-20, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21.

Gracie Turner (13 kills, eight blocks), Jalynn Rogers (12 digs, eight kills), Gracie Byrd (six aces), Naquila Harless (24 digs), Alidia Kern (11 assists) and Brooke Walker (four digs) were among the stat leaders for Rye Cove.

Elizabethton 3, Sullivan East 0

Senior Krisalyn Elliott hammered down 15 kilts, while freshman Abby Gwinn dished out 21 assists as the Elizabethton Cyclones of head coach Carley Williams collected a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 win over Sullivan East.

It was the first conference loss of the fall for the Patriots.

Thomas Walker 3, Castlewood 0

Patricia Bigge once again led the way for the Thomas Walker Pioneers with 18 kills, this time keying a 25-12, 25-17, 25-14 Cumberland District win over Castlewood.

GOLF

At Bristol Country Club

BOYS

Team Scores

Tennessee High 146, Science Hill 147, Daniel Boone 167, Dobyns-Bennett 172

Individual Results

Tennessee High – Tripp Lively 35, Carter Myers 35, Chandler Myers 37, Owen Jones 37

Science Hill – Will Sanders 32, Matt Hogan 37, DJ Oelrich 39, John Davenport 39, Paul Haire 39

Daniel Boone – Hayden Shrewsbury 40, Hudson Hatley 42, Griffen Erickson 42, Jackson McCurry 43

Dobyns-Bennett – Ethan Bryant 39, Julian Smith 43, Logan Pickup 44, Parks Hauk 46

GIRLS

Team Scores

Dobyns-Bennett 70, Science Hill 87, Tennessee High 88, Daniel Boone 99

Individual Results

Dobyns-Bennett – McKenzie Hauk 34, Liza Robinson 36

Science Hill – Addison Mitchell 43, Rachel Smith 44

Tennessee High – Isla Searcy 42, Aniston Barnette 46, Grace Bowen 46

Daniel Boone – Zaylee Scheuerman 43, Molly Green 56

At Warriors Path

BOYS

Team Scores

West Ridge 151, Volunteer 157, David Crockett 170, University High 171

Individual Results

West Ridge – Wyatt Cochran 30, Jordan Smith 39, Kale Creech 40, Raiden Collier 42, Fletcher Henritze 42

Volunteer – Tucker McLain 38, Kain Cornette 39, Aaron Wilson 40, Cam Cox 40

David Crockett – Gavin Tipton 40, Conner Tester 41, Griffith Cusick 44, Noah Eaves 45

University High – Carter Wynne 39, Sam Henley 41, Mason Croley 45, George Holt 46

GIRLS

Team Scores

West Ridge 92, Volunteer 103

Individual Results

West Ridge – Yssabel Thompson 44, Lola Sanders 48

Volunteer – Josie Sewell 51, Addyson Fisher 52