Thursday's Night's Prep Picks

Non-District

Abingdon at Christiansburg

Last meeting: Christiansburg 33, Abingdon 27 (Sept. 3, 2021 in Abingdon, Va.)

Both of these Region 3D squads overpowered Class 2 opponents last Friday. Ector Taylor and Luke Honaker were the catalysts for Abingdon in a 47-6 mashing of Mountain 7 District rival John Battle. The defense limited the Trojans to 86 yards of total offense. “We had a good night,” said AHS coach Garrett Amburgey. “Our guys played with great effort and the energy was where it needed to be.” … Meanwhile, Christiansburg flattened Floyd County, 34-0. “A slow start against a scrappy and physical Floyd County squad,” said Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens. “We felt like the kids showed poise and focus and really executed in the second half.” … Four running backs for Christiansburg averaged more than 10 yards per carry and five different ball-carriers scored touchdowns. “Typically that means your offensive line played really well,” Wilkens said. “The defense played really well as a unit.” … A touchdown pass with 7.3 seconds remaining gave Christiansburg a win over Abingdon last year, one of just two games the Falcons lost in 2021. This one figures to go down to the wire as well. … “Abingdon is a solid opponent year-in and year-out,” Wilkens said. “They are well-coached, physical and execute really well in all three phases of the game. It is going to be a great Region D showdown with playoff implications in Week 2.”

Prediction: Christiansburg 17, Abingdon 14

Eastern Montgomery at Rural Retreat

Last meeting: Rural Retreat 35, Eastern Montgomery 0 (Sept. 2, 2021 in Elliston, Va.)

With Kaiden Atkinson being a force on both sides of the ball for Rural Retreat last week, the Indians recorded a 27-9 season-opening win over Fort Chiswell. … Meanwhile, Eastern Montgomery dropped a 21-0 decision to Holston six days ago in a game that was delayed more than an hour due to a thunderstorm. “Last week’s opener looked like a classic first game of the season; lots of mistakes and turnovers by both teams,” said EM coach Jordan Stewart. “However, Holston capitalized on several of those turnovers when we did not. Their ability to throw the football in less than ideal condition allowed for some big plays and scores. I thought we played defense pretty well, but offensively we missed a lot of assignments and too many costly penalties.” … Middle linebacker Matthew Betz was a bright spot for the Mustangs as he finished with 11 1/2 tackles. … Both head coaches – Stewart and Rural Retreat boss Jamey Hughes – played football at Emory & Henry College. … Rural Retreat quarterback Ely Blevins rushed for two touchdowns and also threw a TD pass last season as the Indians whipped Eastern Montgomery. Look for more of the same this evening.

Prediction: Rural Retreat 32, Eastern Montgomery 6

Lee High at Eastside

Last meeting: Lee High 27, Eastside 26 (Sept. 14, 2018 in Ben Hur, Va.)

The Lee High Generals and Eastside Spartans experienced season-openers to forget. … Lee jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Union, but then surrendered 48 unanswered points. … Eastside allowed 41 straight points before scoring late in last Friday’s 41-7 setback to Wise County Central. … Lee was gouged for 413 rushing yards, while Eastside committed four turnovers. … Lee’s touchdown came on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Brynnen Pendergraft to Brayden Hammonds. The Generals have guys with plenty of varsity experience. “They are physical and well-coached with weapons at every position,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. … Meanwhile, Eastside suffered some heavy graduation losses and is having to initiate several new starters. Dayton Stanley has emerged as a tough running back for the Spartans, but the hill will be too steep to climb this week against another opponent from the Mountain 7 District.

Prediction: Lee High 44, Eastside 16