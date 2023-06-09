BRISTOL, Tenn. – Robert Hight had some extra motivation for Friday’s qualifying sessions at Bristol Dragway.

For the first time in nearly a decade, an NHRA event served as a doubleheader with the completion of last week’s rain-delayed NHRA New England Nationals running in conjunction with Bristol’s Thunder Valley Nationals.

Hight responded by earning the provisional pole and winning his first round of New England eliminations with a run of 3.938 seconds at 321.35 mph.

“It’s a different mindset, going up there qualifying and being a double-race,” Hight said. “You have to just focus on your own run and not worry about the other lane.”

Hight said he was motivated by the dramatic backdrop.

“There’s not a better setting in motorsports than racing here at Thunder Valley at night,” Hight said.

Ron Capps (3.962, 318.92) ranks second in the 18-car field.

Top Fuel leader Leah Pruett also praised the Friday night lights backdrop after her run of 3.745 at 322.42 for the Tony Stewart owned team.

“I love running at night. It’s just an incredible feeling and the fans here are so loud,” Pruett said. “This is absolutely going to be a race to remember.”

What does Pruett think of the double-header format?

“We are racing to have the best time in qualifying, but we are also going for the win light,” Pruett said. “You combine all those emotions and you are almost tapped out, but we can do both. I just tried to make the car as consistent as possible.

“We had a lot of chaos, but staying calm in those moments was huge. We got to enjoy this moment and now we’ll go back into race day mode for Saturday. I like how we’re racing right now and I want to just continue to build on that.”

Defending Top Fuel series champion Brittany Force was just behind Pruett with a run of 3.747 at 334.48. A total of 17 cars made qualifying runs.

For the first round of Funny Car qualifying Friday afternoon, the temperature was a pleasant 71 degrees and the track temp was 124.

By the night qualifying session, the track temperature was down to 103.

In Pro Stock, Erica Enders set the pace in the 19-car field with a run of 6.627 at 206.16 mph in the night session. Enders, the five-time series champion, entered the weekend ranked in the No. 14 spot in points.

“It really sucks to suck for lack of a better way to explain it, but the good news is that my car is back,” Enders said. “I knew when I clutched that it was a really good run. The feeling of that win light coming on, there’s nothing like it.”

Earlier in the day, Enders offered insight into her 2023 woes.

“It’s hard to sit here and say, ‘We found our problem and we’re going to come out here and run well,’ because until you get to a national event with the other competitors on the same racetrack, you don’t really have anything to go by,” Enders said “But we feel like we’re definitely headed in the right direction.”

Gaige Herrera, who has a 169-point advantage in the Pro Stock Motorcycle standings after winning all three races this season, continued to dominate his category in his Vance & Hines Suzuki with a run of 6.820 at 196.93 in his first appearance at Bristol

“I’m having the best season I could ever have starting like this,” Herrera said. “I didn’t expect to be on the top, but I’m just enjoying it, and I know that anything can happen. We had good success in testing, and that really helped.”

Eddie Krawiec (6.855, 198.03) is second in the 18-bike field.

There was a scary moment in the opening round of Pro Mod eliminations for the New England Nationals when the car driven by Paul Daigrepont crossed the centerline and slammed into both sides of the wall. Daigrepont was alert after the crash.

Notebook: Eight-time Top Fuel world champ Tony Schumacher will be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley this weekend. Schumacher, 53, has 86 career Top Fuel victories, with six coming at Bristol Dragway. Schumacher joins his father, Don Schumacher, in the Legends club…Popular young Top Fuel racer Cameron Ferre is competing with former driver Todd Paton and his Paton Racing team this weekend. Ferre has been unable to race all season due a lack of sponsorship.