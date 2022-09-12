THS tops West Ridge in volleyball

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High hosted West Ridge in a non-conference volleyball match Monday at Viking Hall, but you might’ve thought a league title was at stake.

Determined to avenge a 3-0 whipping at West Ridge last year, the Vikings outlasted the Wolves for an especially gratifying 3-2 victory (23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 17-25, 15-9).

“Last year we go to West Ridge, and it being a new school – we got waxed,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “It didn’t even last 30 minutes. They beat us 3-0. We thought we were way better than what we showed.

“But we just lost two girls off that team from last year. So they remembered it. They literally pinpointed this game this year, like, ‘We’re not gonna do that this year.’”

A balanced attack was instrumental in the Vikings’ attack. Madsion Blair and Ashton Blair tallied 13 and 10 kills, respectively. And Marley Johns (eight), Kira Adams (six) and Sophie Meade (five) combined for 19 more.

Johns delivered back-to-back kills to finish the match and came up with back-to-back kills for a 23-18 lead in the pivotal third set.

“Our strength is in the balance of attacks we get,” Johnson said. “We don’t have one or two kids that dominate for us. It might be a different kid any night of the week. The balance … is super-helpful for us. Usually, in the Tri-Cities area, you know, teams are having one or two really strong players. And I feel like we have about four or five hitters that can put it down.”

Sydnee Pendland had 35 digs for the Vikings (16-4).

“I think our strength is the balance of keeping the ball in play,” Johnson said, “and having Sydnee Pendland.”

Ashton Blair and Bree Adams had 19 and 16 assists, respectively, for Tennessee High.

“I thought our middles – Marley Johns and Kira Adams – their blocks were on point tonight,” Ashton Blair said. “Bree Adams is a great setter. I don’t know what we’d do without her. And our passes were really good tonight, especially in left side.”

Kari Wilson piled up 33 digs for the Wolves (11-6). Many of those were crowd-pleasers.

“Oh my gosh, I was so impressed with her tonight,” Johnson said. “She was absolutely everywhere and I don’t care to say that our strategy was not to hit it to her, not to serve it to her. And we didn’t always succeed in that, but as a compliment to her, our strategy was to keep the ball away from her.”

Faith Wilson tallied 51 assists and 11 digs for West Ridge. Rylee Haynie and Parker Fischer had 13 kills apiece. Madison Haynie and McKensi Smith each added 11.

“Our defense did a really great job,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “Kari Wilson – every single game she does a phenomenal job. She’s back there busting her butt.

“We had opportunities. We took advantage of some of those opportunities and some of those were wasted opportunities. At the end of the day we just had way too many errors on our end.”

Facing a short turnaround, Tennessee High will face the uncommon challenge of trying to avoid a letdown while returning to conference play when its hosts Johnson County on Tuesday.

West Ridge will return to conference action in its next match Thursday at David Crockett.