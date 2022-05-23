THS takes on Tullahoma in TSSAA Class 3A state baseball tourney

Those bats being brandished by the bunch from Bristol will try to do some major mashing in Murfreesboro.

Tennessee High’s postseason hit parade has landed the Vikings (27-9) in the TSSAA state baseball tournament for the first time since 1980 and they play the Tullahoma Wildcats (26-13) today at 4 p.m. (CST) in a Class 3A first-round matchup at Blackman High School.

THS has tallied 39 runs on 44 hits with five home runs over the course of its last three games and a maxim long preached by coaches far and wide is that you want your team to get hot at the right time.

With that in mind the Vikings have been simply scorching and the pitching staffs of the other state tourney entrants should be aware. The team batting average of the Bristolians currently stands at .359.

“Our whole lineup can hit 1-through-9; there isn’t a weak spot,” said Tennessee High shortstop Evan Mutter. “Our key to success is that we’re a really aggressive team early in the count. We all get our best swings off and then with two strikes we put the ball in the play and put pressure on the other team’s defense.

“Our offensive motto is full-court press, because when our guys get on base pretty much our whole team will steal bases and it gives our guys more opportunities to drive in runs and we’ve really done this our last few games.”

After losing to archrival and fellow state tournament participant Sullivan East twice in the District 1-3A tournament, the Vikings righted the ship in a hurry.

There was a 9-4 regional semifinal win at Greeneville and a 14-2 pounding of East in the regional finals.

“[The win over East] has given us momentum,” said junior leadoff hitter Braden Wilhoit. “Hopefully, we can continue that momentum.”

In Friday’s 16-3 sub-state gouging of Gibbs, the first four sluggers in the lineup – Wilhoit, Mutter, Andrew Dingus and Brayden Blevins – combined to go 12-for-14 with nine RBIs. Blevins also pitched a gem.

Blevins hit a walk-off grand slam earlier this season in a regular-season game against Sevier County, a quality Class 4A program.

“That game really brought back the life that we needed to have,” Dingus said.

Dingus has been pounding pitches at the plate all season and was named the Upper Lakes Conference player of the year. His stat line includes a .461 batting average, 15 doubles, five home runs and 39 RBIs.

Wilhoit (.451, 27 RBIs, 43 runs) has gotten things started from the top spot in the order.

“We’re playing really well right now,” Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said, “Everyone is locked in at the plate.”

The Vikings have a legitimate shot at the program’s first state championship since 1965.

“We’ve told them to soak it all in and enjoy the experience, but also realize you have a chance to win the whole thing,” Roberts said. “We match up well with the remaining teams.”

One thing is for certain: Dingus and Tennessee High’s kings of swing are having fun scoring runs.

“No matter what happens at the tournament, this season has been a story that I’m very lucky to be a part of,” Dingus said. “None of us could have done it without each other and knowing this makes it all so much better. I’ll always know that I’ll have made friends for life with the people in that clubhouse.”

