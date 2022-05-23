THS takes on Gibbs in TSSAA 3A softball state tournament

Rylee Fields is unflappable, unintimidated and understated in her approach to playing softball’s most stressful position and the ace pitcher of the Tennessee High Vikings has helped her team reach uncharted territory.

THS (26-8) plays the Gibbs Eagles (38-4) today at 4 p.m. (CST) in a TSSAA 3A first-round matchup at McKnight Fields at the Murfreesboro Sports Complex in what will be the first state tournament game in program history.

Fields is 22-5 with a 2.35 ERA and has struck out 122 batters in 166 2/3 innings, compared to just 39 walks. She also has a .349 batting average with 26 RBIs.

The junior’s steely resolve and confidence stand out.

“I am a pitcher that likes to work ahead in the count and not worry about anything else, but where that next pitch is going,” Fields said. “You have to stay cold as ice and take it one batter at a time.”

Don’t expect the pressure of the biggest softball game Tennessee High has ever played get to her.

Don’t think for a minute she’ll be weary of facing a traditional powerhouse in Gibbs that has won 10 state titles and is coming off a 14-3 sub-state smashing of Greeneville.

Carol Mitchell is in her 29th season as the head coach at Gibbs and senior shortstop Gracie Palmer, a Lincoln Memorial University signee, is the sparkplug for the team from Corryton.

“I don’t think I’ll be nervous for the state tournament,” Fields said. “I don’t get nervous. I go out there every ball game and play to my best ability and own my pitches and leave it all on the field.”

Tennessee High coach Jenn Testa enjoys watching Fields go to work with the precision of a surgeon as she paints the corners and flummoxes batters time and time again.

“She doesn’t show a lot of emotion out there most of the time,” Testa said. “I have enjoyed the few times I have seen her get really excited out there, because most of the time she keeps those emotions hidden. She isn’t rattled by what’s going on around her and that’s important for a pitcher to keep that mentality. I think her stats prove just that. … She is toughest when there are runners on base.”

Testa has been impressed with the dedication of Fields since the first day they met.

“She works harder than anyone and she is probably up there with anyone I have ever coached,” Testa said. “She is as good as she is because she has had to fight for it and put in the work.”

Despite her laser focus, this isn’t some selfish stat compiler worried about individual accolades. Wins are what Fields cares about the most.

“She is the definition of a team player,” Testa said. “She wants her team to succeed above anything else and she will do whatever to help make that happen. She is the type of player who wants to elevate those around her and she has been a great team leader for us this season.”

Players like Fields are a driving force in why Tennessee High’s softball program has reached new heights.

The Vikings were 7-21 the season before Testa arrived in 2019 after she had a successful tenure at the helm of the King University Tornado at the NCAA Division II level.

THS had never even won a regional tournament game prior to 2021 before making a run to the sub-state round last spring.

The Vikings have made more history in 2022 with their first regional championship and this initial state tournament trip.

“We are where we are now because we had buy-in from enough players to make it happen. We had enough players who wanted to change the program. We talked a lot that first season about how those kids may not get to see all the rewards for their hard work, but that they would always be part of setting the right foundation for that change,” Testa said. “It is because of those kids and that group that we were able to get to the sub-state last season and this season, have the run that we have had. Winning is the bonus, but having kids who have graduated, come onto the field after games because they love the team and program is the culture we have tried to build. A family who plays a great game together and one you can always come back to and feel like you are home. They set the standard and now every player who comes through the program, we hope, understands that and plays with that same passion for each other, for their school and for their community.”

The family that hits together, wins together and Tennessee High has a team batting average of .333.

Abby Haga (.431, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs), Kenzie Orfield (.403, four homers, 22 RBIs), Lily Ware (.370) and Ashley Worley (.345, four home runs, 24 RBIs) are among the leaders for the Vikings.

Haga has had a fine freshman season and took over the catching duties from the departed Grayson Phipps, who played well in 2022 in her debut for the Walters State Community College Senators. Haga and Fields have quickly become batterymates on the same page.

“The adjustment was hard at first,” Fields said. “Me and Haga have worked hard and gotten close to be where we are now. She always has my back, back there.”

Fields is having fun and will head to middle Tennessee looking to make more memories and more history.

“This season has been noting but pure joy,” Fields said. “It’s indescribable.”