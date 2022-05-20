THS softball focused on next step

Back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win a region championship will always be part of the legacy for this Tennessee High softball team.

Time to move on.

“I think we are all still excited and still taking about it, but at the same time during a softball season you have got a lot of moments like that and you have got to ready for the next game,” Tennessee High head coach Jenn Testa said. “We talk about it all the time, not to get too high on the highs or too low on the lows. You have got to stay pretty even keel so I have a feeling they are going to take that excitement and hopefully build off of that.

“We are not going to focus too much on it, we know we still have got a lot of work to do and we still have another game to win to achieve some of the goals we set earlier in the year.”

Tennessee High (25-5) earned one of those goals with a 7-6 Region 1-3A championship game win over Greeneville on Wednesday, and now wants to take the next step to the Class 3A state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.

Up next is Carter High School (18-24), located just outside of Knoxville. First pitch at Rotary Park is at 6 p.m.

Don’t let the discrepancy in records fool you.

“You still have to go out there and you have got to compete and you have got to do what you have got to do win,” Testa said. “If you don’t then your season is over so it is a whole new ball game, it is a level playing field and you can really throw records out the window at this point.”

Like Tennessee High, Carter has been challenged, playing in the same district as 10-time state softball champion Knox Gibbs. The Hornets had five winning seasons prior to this one, and with six freshman starters, is making its second sub-state appearance.

Among their leaders is pitcher Haylee Richards (3.25 ERA, 93 Ks), while the Hornets are led at the plate by Zoee Messer (.364), Kayla Rucker (.352, 3 HR) and Ivey Jones (.352).

“We have always played in the same district as Gibbs so postseason success has been hard to come by,” Carter head coach Ryan Burkhart said. “We’ll need to play really clean on defense and take advantage of opportunities to score.”

Rylee Fields is the starter for Tennessee High in the circle, while seniors Ashley Worley, Broke Thomsen and Nikki Duncan lead the Vikings at the plate, along with freshmen Abby Haga, Kaylee Hughes and Lily Ware, who followed Duncan’s game-tying home run on Wednesday with the game-winner just a few pitches later.

“I feel like with our schedule we have prepared well, but I think that is where you can’t look at records,” Testa said. “You look at the type of competition they have played and you can tell there how well they are prepared. I think they are as prepared as anybody.”

Tennessee High reached this point last season, falling 4-0 in a sub-state game at Farragut, one game after falling to Daniel Boone in the regional championship game.

One of the goals this season is to take that next step.

“We lost to Boone in a heartbreaker, it was a back and forth game and we ended up losing to them so that was the one of our goals was to not to just get to that region championship game, but to win it so we achieved that on Wednesday,” Testa said. “Moving forward, looking at the sectional game, we made it there last year, but we lost so one of the things we wanted to do and one of our goals this year was to win this game.”

This time the Vikings will play at home, and Testa hopes that makes a difference.

“We are really excited that we are going to have that opportunity for our kids to be here and hopefully for the community to come out and support us,” Testa said. “It is hard when you are traveling, especially all the way to Knoxville to get the support, especially in such a big game like this.

“We are really excited to be playing at home. We play really well at home, and we have got a lot of fan support and community support and we are hoping we will get that on Saturday as well.”