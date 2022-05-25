THS moves on in TSSAA Class 3A baseball tourney

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Every game for Tennessee High is a win-or-go-home game now, and they were up to the pressure on Wednesday in the TSSAA Class 3A baseball tournament.

After righting the ship with a 6-4 win against Montgomery Central on Wednesday morning, Tennessee High had to turn around and play again five hours later in another elimination game against Tullahoma. With their backs against the wall, they took an early 3-0 lead and never gave it up, finishing with the 4-3 win and the right to stay in Murfreesboro for another day.

When asked about the mindset the guys needed knowing today would be a two game day, Coach Preston Roberts said he talked to his players about staying in the moment,

“Just competing, ya know, never giving up. Tullahoma beat us yesterday in the first game and we told our guys ‘get through the two games today and you give yourself a chance,’ “ Roberts said.

After a hitless first inning, the THS bats sprung to life in the second. Logan Quales got them started with a base hit right up the middle, followed by Greg Harris getting on base as well. A couple batters later, Quales and Harris moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, and Rylan Henard sent Quales home with a shot to right field. A Braden Wilhoit double sent both Harris and Henard home, and the Vikings found themselves with a comfortable three run lead.

Roberts said on Tuesday that the team just needed to stick to their formula, and today it looked like the formula started to work.

“The formula is there. Timely hitting, solid defense, and quality starts on the mound, and we got that today. Especially Rylen right there with the opportunity to give a complete game,” Roberts said.

Tullahoma’s D.J. Dillehay would find the bag on an error in the third to make it 3-1, but the Vikings quickly countered in the fourth with an Ashton Leonard single sending Josh Sizemore home to bring the lead back to three runs.

Tullahoma would put together another rally in the fifth when they loaded the bases and a got a couple singles to send some runners home. But as the storm clouds rolled in the last couple of innings, the Vikings held on to win 4-3 and live to fight another day.

THS pitcher Rylan Henard threw a complete game, tossing exactly 100 hundred pitches and holding Tullahoma to six hits. Tullahoma split the work from the mound between Cannon Emory and Camden Quick, who threw 57 and 51 pitches each, and allowed only 10 hits for the night.

“It’s been a super long day,” said Roberts, “We got up at 7:30 and ate breakfast, and it’s tough to do what we just did and I’m proud of them.”

The Vikings play again today against Covington at 2 p.m. (CDT). This will be the Vikings third elimination game in a row, and they will have to beat Covington twice if they hope to make it to the Friday championship game.

Tennessee High opened the day with a 6-4 win over Montgomery Central, the program’s first state tournament victory since 1976.

Brayden Blevins pitched a six-hitter, Gregory Harris drove in two runs and Andrew Dingus tallied two hits in that triumph.