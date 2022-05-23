THS meets McMinn County in girls state tennis

As Tennessee High sophomore Ellyson Kovacs competes in the state tennis tournament this week, she will have supporters rooting her on from both sides of the state line.

Many of her relatives played different sports at Virginia High and her grandfather, Mike, is a VHS graduate and was a longtime assistant baseball, football and basketball coach for the Bearcats.

Mike Kovacs can still be seen at events involving Virginia High, but he’s also become a dedicated Tennessee High tennis fan.

“I joke with him that he looks better in maroon and white,” Ellyson Kovacs said. “He has been our team’s biggest fan the last two years and I think he enjoys yelling, ‘Go Vikings.’ “

Kovacs hopes to hear that refrain often over the next few days as she plays in both team and doubles competition in the TSSAA Class AA tourney at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

THS (11-0) plays McMinn County at 3 p.m. (CST) in today’s semifinal match with the finals scheduled for Wednesday.

Ellyson Kovacs, Keona Fielitz, Lily Rosser, Lilly Belcher, Trinity Moore and Averie Stalnaker comprise the lineup for the Vikings, who hope to complete a perfect season with the perfect ending.

“We hope to continue that streak,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs teams with Fielitz, a senior, in the doubles tournament, which begins Thursday and concludes Friday. They square off with the Maryville duo of Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura in a first-round contest today.

“We have only been playing doubles together for two years, but we have played in the same academy for seven years now,” Kovacs said. “Many of us girls like Lily Rosser and Lilly Belcher have been playing together for years as well. We have traveled to many of the same junior tournaments throughout the years and Keona has always been someone that I have looked up to since I was younger.

“Our communication with each other has been key and we create a good balance on the court when we play. Keona always keeps her composure and guides me through the tough matches. Overall, we complement each other and we strive for the same goals.”

Kovacs and Fielitz are 7-1 in doubles and won the regional title.

They play the top two singles spots as well in helping THS reach the state tourney as a squad for the first time since 2008.

“It is a special team that has developed a tight bond and mutual respect for one another,” said Tennessee High coach Ellan Kitzmiller. “They have shown resiliency and mental toughness, persevering through challenging situations.”

The biggest challenge awaits this week with state gold on the line.

“We all have to deal with nerves and each one us deal with it in different ways,” Kovacs said. “We have been preparing for state all year long, so we feel that we are prepared to play our best game.”

Tennessee High has been referred to as Tennisee High before due to the boys program claiming five state team championships from 2011-2017 to go along with numerous singles and doubles titles.

The girls from Bristol are attempting to bring THS more tennis glory.

“I think we have a good shot this year with our team and I am so proud of all my teammates,” Kovacs said. “I am really excited about the state tournament and hope that our seniors can go out with a victory.”

