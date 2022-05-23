 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THS meets McMinn County in girls state tennis

  • 0

As Tennessee High sophomore Ellyson Kovacs competes in the state tennis tournament this week, she will have supporters rooting her on from both sides of the state line.

Many of her relatives played different sports at Virginia High and her grandfather, Mike, is a VHS graduate and was a longtime assistant baseball, football and basketball coach for the Bearcats.

Mike Kovacs can still be seen at events involving Virginia High, but he’s also become a dedicated Tennessee High tennis fan.

“I joke with him that he looks better in maroon and white,” Ellyson Kovacs said. “He has been our team’s biggest fan the last two years and I think he enjoys yelling, ‘Go Vikings.’ “

Kovacs hopes to hear that refrain often over the next few days as she plays in both team and doubles competition in the TSSAA Class AA tourney at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

THS (11-0) plays McMinn County at 3 p.m. (CST) in today’s semifinal match with the finals scheduled for Wednesday.

People are also reading…

Ellyson Kovacs, Keona Fielitz, Lily Rosser, Lilly Belcher, Trinity Moore and Averie Stalnaker comprise the lineup for the Vikings, who hope to complete a perfect season with the perfect ending.

“We hope to continue that streak,” Kovacs said.

Kovacs teams with Fielitz, a senior, in the doubles tournament, which begins Thursday and concludes Friday. They square off with the Maryville duo of Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura in a first-round contest today.

“We have only been playing doubles together for two years, but we have played in the same academy for seven years now,” Kovacs said. “Many of us girls like Lily Rosser and Lilly Belcher have been playing together for years as well. We have traveled to many of the same junior tournaments throughout the years and Keona has always been someone that I have looked up to since I was younger.

“Our communication with each other has been key and we create a good balance on the court when we play. Keona always keeps her composure and guides me through the tough matches. Overall, we complement each other and we strive for the same goals.”

Kovacs and Fielitz are 7-1 in doubles and won the regional title.

They play the top two singles spots as well in helping THS reach the state tourney as a squad for the first time since 2008.

“It is a special team that has developed a tight bond and mutual respect for one another,” said Tennessee High coach Ellan Kitzmiller. “They have shown resiliency and mental toughness, persevering through challenging situations.”

The biggest challenge awaits this week with state gold on the line.

“We all have to deal with nerves and each one us deal with it in different ways,” Kovacs said. “We have been preparing for state all year long, so we feel that we are prepared to play our best game.”

Tennessee High has been referred to as Tennisee High before due to the boys program claiming five state team championships from 2011-2017 to go along with numerous singles and doubles titles.

The girls from Bristol are attempting to bring THS more tennis glory.

“I think we have a good shot this year with our team and I am so proud of all my teammates,” Kovacs said. “I am really excited about the state tournament and hope that our seniors can go out with a victory.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

Pappy Thompson Award: Justice Musser, Tennessee High

There are those tough, heart-wrenching moments in life that forever remain seared in one’s mind, the feeling of pain and sadness never really leaving when the memories come flooding back.

Justice Musser experienced not one, but two, such life-altering experiences during his senior year at Tennessee High.

Prep Roundup for May 16

Prep Roundup for May 16

Landon Odum went 4-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs to provide the spark in John Battle’s 12-hit attack as the Trojans topped Union, …

Prep Roundup for May 17

Prep Roundup for May 17

Tennessee High's boys soccer team reaches regional finals. Ridgeview vs. Wise Central in Mountain 7 Softball Finals. Lebanon softball, boys soccer clinch Hogoheegee titles. Plus much, much more. 

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB reporter Kelsey Wingert hit in the head by 95 MPH line drive

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts