THS football coach Josh Holt believes in the Viking tradition

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tradition matters to Josh Holt.

That is evident by the decor at “The Viking Keep”, the fieldhouse that houses the Tennessee High football team at the Stone Castle. Among the many artifacts is a photo of the 1920 Vikings’ football team and a collection of laminated pages from a playbook used by former THS head coach Tommy Hundley.

There are also the crown jewels, the state championship trophies from 1971-72, and the national championship hardware from 1972.

“You can’t beat Tennessee High School Viking football tradition. You are playing in a castle that will stand forever. You look around right now, there are photos of players that played here,” said Holt, who was introduced as the Vikings’ new head coach on April 5. “The photo of the 1920 team. You have all the success of the 1971-72 teams. Coach Hundley in the late 80s, early 90s teams, that is the tradition. That is kind of what drives me, that was it, the tradition.”

The newest addition is a photo from a luncheon last week that Holt had with several former and current Tennessee High coaches in several different sports.

“I got that blown up and got it framed and put it up here. Every guy in that picture right there has had a big influence on me,” Holt said. “That was a great opportunity for me to go and be with some people that really influenced the way I think and the way I do things now.”

***

Holt, who played football and baseball for the Vikings from 1997-2001, was raised on Tennessee High football.

“We were just fans. My family played, my uncle played here, I played here, it has just been a big part of football for me,” Holt said. “For the longest time I thought this was the only football there was, Viking football.”

Holt, who played at Emory & Henry College and got his first taste of coaching with a powder puff team in Bristol, spent time as an assistant at John Battle, Holston (twice) and Abingdon before spending the last four years at Tennessee High.

He was the choice from 26 resumes received by THS athletic director Barry Wade to replace Matt Rhymer, who took the job in January and had a change of heart a few weeks later. Rhymer had replaced Matt Chandler, who spent last year as interim head coach in place of Mike Mays, who became the strength and conditioning coordinator for the school system last May.

“I think it is just my dedication to Tennessee High football and how much I love it, and then kind of the way that I see football needs to be played,” Holt said. “It needs to be disciplined, it needs to be simple and it needs to be consistent. Those are words that when we were in the interview that I repeatedly said and that is the foundation of what I want Viking football to be.

“It is in there, that is what we have been, but I really want to make that shine. I want to polish that up and make sure that discipline, simplicity, and consistency are spoken of anytime somebody says something about Viking football.”

***

Tennessee High opened “The Viking Keep” in 2019, but COVID restrictions a few months later limited what could be done inside. Holt has been making up for lost time, spending much of his summer decorating what his wife, Morgan, calls “his loft.”

“She knows what it means to me and she is super supportive of me,” said Holt, who has two middle-school aged children, Liam and Maxwell. “I have worked really hard for this job and I am going do it my way. My way is to be here and work and be as organized and as straight forward and disciplined as possible.

“We have done a lot of work here in the Keep. Probably one of the things I am most proud of is I have got an old Coach Hundley playbook on the wall. It is hand-written, it is organic, there is white-out on it. That means the world to me, those kinds of things.

“Spending that time making that happen, I am perfectly fine with that. It was so hard to get things done (during COVID) and now we have got the chance to really start to do it and I am up here doing it every single day.”

***

Holt and his staff, which includes Chandler as defensive coordinator and Jesse Taylor running the offense, have also been busy working four days a week – including what Holt calls “gut-check” Wednesdays - with around 90 kids from grades 9-12. They are currently taking a two-week break for the TSSAA-mandated dead period.

“These kids have worked their tails off. The whole month of June has been a tough month,” said Holt, whose family will take a beach vacation this week. “We have had some real good gut-check workouts in the Castle. A lot of people have grown up in those workouts.

“We are constantly on them, after you finish a rep, act like you just won that rep. Don’t bend over, get your hands off your hips, act like you won, stand up, be proud of what you just did. The past four Wednesday’s have been my favorite workouts I have done in 14 years.”

***

Raised in a military family, Holt took a break from his stint at Holston to spend three years in the U.S. Army, serving for a time in Afghanistan.

“It was something I felt like I kind of had to do. I had been teaching for four years and I said I want to do this,” Holt said. “I am glad I did it, but I am glad it is over at the same time because I made some really good friends in there, learned a lot from really good leaders and I also learned a lot from some really bad leaders.

“There are bad ones out there and you learn more from them than you do anybody else. I am grateful for my time in the military, it has helped me with my discipline and my simplicity and my consistency because the military life, that is how you live life, a disciplined, consistent life.”

He brought that philosophy back with him, spending a year as a teacher in Asheville, N.C. before returning to Holston, eventually landing in Abingdon and spending the last four years at Tennessee High, the first three on defense and last year as offensive coordinator for the Vikings.

“I knew I always wanted to be a head coach. Honestly, this is the dream, this is the job that I always wanted,” Holt said. “To be the head coach at Tennessee High School, there is nothing higher for me, I am at the mountain top right now, that is just what this place means to me. The fact that I am fortunate enough to do that just really means the world to me.”

***

He takes over a program that endured tragedy last season, as junior Micah Montgomery died in a drowning incident and assistant coach Trea Leonard died a few days later. Several players from that team have departed, but many return and Holt says they should be stronger for it.

“They are scarred and I don’t mean that bad. I don’t mean that they are scarred in a negative way. I mean that is a scar they are going to live with and I don’t want them to hide it,” Holt said. “I want them to show that, I want them to be proud of it because that is something that is going to push you through later in life is being able to deal with that kind of adversity.”

Tennessee High lost at least four players to college football, including a pair of NCAA Division I signees, but Holt refers to those who do return as high-character kids who do what they are told. He added that the Vikings could be “green” in some areas, including quarterback and in the secondary, but understands that replacing talent and developing more is part of the job.

“That transition is something you do every single year as a coach. You have got what you got and you just try to do the best with what you have,” Holt said. “Whether it is scheme, whether it is the way we handle things, whether it is different positions, what we have now is what we have and we are extremely excited to have those guys. That is part of the game, it is handling those guys that you have.”

***

What awaits in the season ahead, which begins on Aug. 19 at Dobyns-Bennett, is a challenging schedule that begins with three straight road games. In fact, five of the first six games will be away from the Stone Castle.

“Getting them fired up to play a game is not bad. Getting them fired up to go on the road six times in one year, I have never had to do it so I don’t know how they are going to handle it,” Holt said. “We have the toughest kids in the state, they just don’t know it yet because of what they have been through.

“Going on the road six times this year, that is not going to be a big deal after what they went through last year. I am more than confident that they can handle any kind of adversity that comes from traveling on the road like that.”

Holt acknowledges the challenge that awaits the loyal Tennessee High fan base with so much traveling ahead, but is confident that won’t be an issue, especially after the tragedy-filled fall of last year.

“We are going to be a disciplined, consistent and simple football team on both sides of the ball. They are going to see the same things week to week from us,” said Holt, whose Vikings’ first home game is the conference opener on Sept. 16 against David Crockett. “We are not going to change for anybody, we are going to live our life and do what we know how to do. We are going to be as exciting as we can be doing that.

“We just need their support. They were there last year through a really tough time so traveling on the road a little bit this year should be a breeze compared to last year. It was tough on them too, those were two really big parts of the community that we lost last year and everybody felt it.”

***

Holt plans to continue doing his part to carry on the tradition for a program that played its first game more than a century ago. He wants to Viking Keep to express that tradition as well.

“We are super proud. We are proud of the way we handle the locker room,” he said. “If you go through there everything looks the same and that is what we are after, we are after that discipline, that is what we want.

“We want to be the most disciplined team on the field, and the chances are if you are disciplined, you are probably pretty simple and if you are disciplined and simple, you are probably pretty consistent. You are not going to be doing something consistently that you are bad at so we feel if we are those three things, we are going to be just fine.”

Expect the players to be taught to honor the tradition that Holt is so passionate about. During a workout last week an old video of the 1971 game between Tennessee High and Elizabethton was playing, a 42-14 win as part of a 12-0 record and a state championship. That was followed in 1972 with a 13-0 mark, along with state and national titles.

“I make sure they understand, ‘Guys, that is the best that has ever done that here’ and this workout that we are getting ready to go through, you need to act like those guys would have acted for that workout,” Holt said. “We are constantly showing that kind of stuff.

“Again, it goes back to tradition and making sure they understand what this place really is.”

