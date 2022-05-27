THS' Fielitz, Kovacs fall in doubles title match

Tennessee High senior Keona Fielitz and sophomore Ellyson Kovacs dropped a tough title match on Friday in the finals of the TSSAA Class AA girls doubles tennis tournament at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro.

Franklin’s sister duo of Lisa Messier and Sofia Messier earned a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the Bristolians.

Fielitz and Kovacs had dominated in winning two matches on Thursday, but couldn’t prevail against the siblings.

Tennessee High – often referred to as Tennis-ee High due to the success of its netters – returned to Bristol with two second-place showings. The Vikings lost to Brentwood, 4-0, in Wednesday’s team finals.

SOFTBALL

Daniel Boone 8, Wilson Central 4

Maci Masters finished with seven RBIs and set a TSSAA single-season record as Daniel Boone stayed alive in the TSSAA Class 4A state tournament.

The Virginia Tech commit hit her 24th and 25th home runs of 2022 to establish the TSSAA mark. Boone plays an elimination game today at 9 a.m. (CDT).